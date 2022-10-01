Read full article on original website
Montana softball team posts home wins Sunday
MISSOULA — The Montana softball team improved to 6-0 on the fall with two more wins on Sunday at Grizzly Softball Field in Missoula. Montana defeated Miles Community College 8-0 and Carroll 3-1. The Grizzlies defeated Columbia Basin and Miles CC on Saturday, both by 9-1 scores. “I thought...
Montana soccer team battles Eastern Washington to scoreless draw
MISSOULA — It's been a rough start for the Montana soccer team in Big Sky Conference play. For the third match in a row the Grizzlies failed to come up with a win. But they did manage to end their two-game skid in league play, battling Eastern Washington to a 0-0 tie at South Campus Stadium.
Martin returns to lead Montana men's tennis team at Utah Invite
MISSOULA — Playing his first competitive tennis in over a year since recovering from injury, Montana junior netter Guillermo Martin paced the Griz with a team-high 3-1 singles record to finish second in his group at the Utah Invitational in Salt Lake City over the weekend. Playing matches both...
MSUB cross country places 2 in top 10 at Montana Open
MISSOULA — Kaylee Dalling and Bryant Edgerton of Montana State Billings had top 10 finishes Friday at the Montana Open cross country meet. Dalling placed eighth in the women's 5K race, while Edgerton took ninth in the men's 8K. There were 17 participants in the men's race and 20...
After 28-20 loss to No. 3 Montana, ISU leaves disappointed — and proud
Jihad Brown crashed into the makeshift fence, looked around and realized the fateful news. Feet away, Cole Grossman stood on the edge of the end zone, holding up the ball, his Montana teammates converging to celebrate a touchdown on a trick play that fooled everyone in the black and orange laundry — except Brown.
Live coverage: No. 3 Montana Grizzlies visit Idaho State
POCATELLO — The 4-0 University of Montana is on the road for just the second time this season as the Grizzlies visit winless Idaho State. The Bengals haven't beaten a Top 5 opponent since 2005. Since then, they are 0-13, with five of those losses coming to UM. UM...
No. 19 Montana Tech sweeps Rocky Mountain College in volleyball
BUTTE — Olivia Muir had 17 kills and Taylor Henley 10 Saturday night as No. 19 Montana Tech swept Rocky Mountain College 25-21, 25-16, 25-19 in Frontier Conference volleyball. The Orediggers improved to 15-6 overall and 3-0 in conference. The Battlin' Bears dropped to 9-11 and 2-1. Rocky's Bella...
Alaskan Seafood Guys bringing seafood to Billings
“We saw that we needed to do something a little different. When it comes to seafood, it can be very cool to people, but a lot of the time, it’s a little intimidating," explains Wanderaas.
Corner kicks doom MSU Billings women's soccer in loss at Simon Fraser
BURNABY, British Columbia, Canada — Montana State Billings women's soccer's difficulties defending corner kicks led to its demise in a 2-0 loss to Simon Fraser on Saturday in the Great White North. The host Red Leafs (2-4-4) scored both of their goals in the first half off of the...
How did September 2022 compare to other Septembers in Great Falls?
How did September 2022 compare to other Septembers in Great Falls regarding temperatures and precipitation?
Class A state golf: Two first-time champions from Frenchtown and Livingston; Polson and Laurel earn team trophies
HAMILTON — Katie Lewis may be small in stature, but she cast a long shadow Saturday at the Hamilton Golf Club. The sophomore became the first golfer from Frenchtown to medal at the State A meet, winning by a whopping 17 strokes in rainy conditions. She finished a perfect 11-0 in tournaments this season.
Five keys to the game: No. 3 Montana Grizzlies hit the road to visit winless Idaho State
MISSOULA - The University of Montana football team is on the road for just the second time this season as the Grizzlies visit winless Idaho State Saturday in Pocatello, Idaho. Two teams trending in opposite directions, the Griz enter 4-0 while the Bengals limp in at 0-4. The Griz have...
Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana
The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
No. 3 Griz rebound from slow start to handle still-winless Idaho State on the road
POCATELLO — At the end of the first quarter, there were questions to be had. With the visiting No. 3 University of Montana Grizzlies trailing winless Idaho State 3-0, would they be in for another interesting game at Holt Arena?. Would it be another nail-biter against a team that...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
Billings Central stays unbeaten with win over Laurel
LAUREL — No one needs to tell Kade Boyd and the rest of the Billings Central football team how much a win over rival Laurel really means. The Class A powers have been duking it out in a history that dates back decades and many, many deep playoff runs. Recently, that's included a Laurel-won showdown in the 2020 state championship and a further win by the Locomotives last season nearly a year to the day Friday.
Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you
In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
Crumbl Cookie officially opens in Great Falls
A long line of people stood in line on Friday morning as Crumbl Cookies officially opened in Great Falls.
Antonio 'Tony' Bonine
Antonio “Tony” Bonine was born to Alicia Rutledge and Antonio Deserley on Oct. 31, 2000, in Great Falls, Mont. He was a registered member of the Chippewa Cree Tribe out of Box Elder on the Rocky Boy Reservation. Due to multiple substances in his bloodstream, Tony was placed with the Bonine family who already had custody of his biological brother, Trenton. Tony’s first weeks at home were difficult, but Tim and Erin lovingly cared for him.
Montanans anxiously watching Ian's destruction
She booked the trip six months ago, never imagining she would end up vacationing in a really bad hurricane.
