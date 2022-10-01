Read full article on original website
The Opportunity Center Brings Fitness Access to all in Milwaukee
Milwaukee will soon have one of the nation’s first nonprofit, multi-sport, urban athletic centers that will be universally accessible to people of all abilities, ages, disabilities, backgrounds and income. Named, The Opportunity Center, it’s the combined vision of Damian Buchman, founder of The Ability Center, and Franklin Cumberbatch, vice...
Wisconsin Women Speak out for Gun Safety
State Rep. Deb Andraca and gun violence prevention advocates Debra Gillespie and Jennifer Hoffman-Jonas held a press conference in Milwaukee to share their stance on gun safety and the safety of Wisconsin communities. “As a member of the State Legislator I’ve been proud to stand with Governor Evers over the...
‘Keeping the Best Interest of the Community at Heart’: Near West Side Partners Celebrates 7 Years of Service
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. From better traffic control to economic development, the nonprofit Near West Side Partners is celebrating efforts to revitalize and sustain its community for the last...
Gov. Tony Evers: Doing the Right Thing for Milwaukee
“Gov. Tony Evers has been an important partner for all of Milwaukee County.” – Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.
Indigenous Biz Con 2022 Kicks Off October 10-12 at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
Milwaukee, Wis. – From Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2022, Indigenous Biz Con (IBC) will host Indigenous businesses, high-level Tribal administrators, and elected Tribal officials to interact and collaborate with non-tribal businesses. The 3-day event will take place at Potawatomi Casino and provide a fun, interactive platform that allows for networking and education for the purpose of mutual success, respect, and prosperity.
Low-Income Residents can Get Free Legal Support to Fight Debt Collections in Small Claims Court
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Low-income residents will now be able to get free legal support to fight cases filed against them in small claims court by third-party debt collectors...
