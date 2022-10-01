In The Clip From Overwatch 2, There Is A New Hero, Kiriko Use Her Kitsune Rush Ability Alongside Zenyatta’s Primary Fire

Warhammer 40,000's newest army made quite an impression of the game's fanbase, although not in the way that Games Workshop expected. Last month, Games Workshop released the Codex and first miniatures for the Leagues of Votann, an updated version of the "Squats" (aka space dwarfs) from older editions of the game. The first miniatures for the Leagues of Votann only came out a few weeks ago and haven't been used in a major tournament, but that hasn't stopped Games Workshop from releasing an apology video and an errata scaling back the Leagues of Votann's most powerful abilities just a week after the faction's codex was released.

