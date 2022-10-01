The Most Recent Patch For Splatoon 3 Addresses Some New Connectivity Issues And Allows Those Who Didn’t Participate In Splatfest To Get Their Hands On Some Sea Snails

One of the drawbacks of virtual reality is the requirement of a large amount of room in order for it to function properly; otherwise, you will either run into walls or your couch, or you will inadvertently punch your controller through your monitor. The company Zero Latency has come up with a solution to this problem in the form of the establishment of specific venues in which to host its free-roam VR experiences “that have a size that is comparable to that of a tennis court. After that, they offer the opportunity for as many as eight individuals at a time to dive into their pool “experience-rich experiences.

