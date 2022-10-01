The Most Recent Patch For Splatoon 3 Addresses Some New Connectivity Issues And Allows Those Who Didn’t Participate In Splatfest To Get Their Hands On Some Sea Snails

Read full article on original website
Dark Mist is one of the best card games you can find on Android right now
Dark Mist is a deck-building roguelike that takes queues from others in its genre while introducing interesting new mechanics to the mix. Choose your class, learn their unique strengths, and fend off waves of enemies in this premium card game for Android.
The Winner of the First Official Splatfest in Splatoon 3 Is Revealed
This past weekend marked the beginning of the first official Splatfest for Splatoon 3, and it tasked players with picking what they would bring to a deserted island: Gear, Grub, or Fun. The results of the intense competition have been tallied, and it has been determined that Team Gear has emerged victorious.
It Is Expected That Resident Evil 4 Will Be Playable On Both Of The Previous-Generation Platforms
According to a listing on Amazon, the Resident Evil 4 Remake will be available for the Xbox One. Although the game hasn’t been formally announced for the previous-generation console, it seems that Capcom is primed and ready to make a statement as the store page and box art for the game claim that it will be worth playing on Xbox One, as well as Series X/S. This is even though the game has yet to be fully announced for the previous-generation console.
New PlayStation service has a hidden invite-only tier
PlayStation is currently in the process of rolling out its brand new loyalty scheme, PlayStation Stars. By completing relatively simple tasks, players can earn PSN wallet funds, select PlayStation Store products, digital collectibles and perhaps most controversially, improved customer service. If you’re located in Asia (including Japan), you should already...
Saints Row Character Builder Allows For A Wide Variety Of Customization Options, One User Specifically Wanted His Boss To Look Like A Marvel Superhero
Players tend to agree that Saints Row‘s character creator is the series’ best feature, thanks to its flexibility and ability to accommodate even the most outlandish of ideas. Character customization in Saints Row: The Third has been universally praised despite the game’s fair share of criticism and critique for its numerous faults and glitches.
In The Beta For Overwatch 2, Blizzard Details Adjustments To Several Heroes That Will Be Changed Before The Full Release Next Month
The release of Overwatch 2 is rapidly approaching, and Blizzard has already shown players some of how its expanding cast of heroes will be updated. There are now fewer than two weeks until the release of one of the most anticipated upcoming games, which will feature significant changes to both returning and brand-new characters.
Release Date And Content Of Diablo Immortal’s First Big Patch
Since the launch of Diablo Immortal in May, Blizzard has provided players with a constant supply of updates and expansions. That fresh material has been on the light side, but next week will bring the first substantial update to the game. Blizzard has announced in a new blog post that...
The Public Test Server For Elder Scrolls Online Has Expanded Custom Animations
The Elder Scrolls Online’s Firesong Public Test Server has included a new feature known as customizable actions, which can be equipped just like any other cosmetic. They are similar to Personalities in that they change animations, but rather than making you grumpy, sassy, or a court jester, they give you the ability to call upon Druid power to warp and summon birds to harvest nodes.
The Developer Of Dynasty Warriors Will Soon Reveal Electronic Arts’ Collaborative Project Wild Hearts
The future video game collaboration between EA and Koei Tecmo will go by Wild Hearts. The creator of Dynasty Warriors, Omega Force, is complex at work on Wild Hearts, which is being hailed as the next great hunting game and developed as a AAA experience set in a fantasy version of feudal Japan.
Nintendo Switch Online Gets Another New Set of Retro Freebies
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers once again have a new set of free icons to claim based on the original Nintendo Entertainment System. This week the company added options based on a handful of games for the system, including Metroid, Kid Icarus, and Excitebike. Last week, fans had the option of snagging icons based on the original NES console design and the Japanese Famicom. This time around, fans can find icons based on the redesigned NES hardware released late in the system's lifespan. The top-loading version of the console is a lot less iconic, so some Nintendo fans might not be as familiar with the design!
Overwatch 2, New Players Will Have To Work Harder To Unlock Veteran Characters
Overwatch 2’s most recent choice has stoked the fires of contention. We already believe that players won’t be able to gain entry to new champions right away unless they’re willing to spend money for the privilege; of course, we’re discovering that new players won’t even get the full range of the Overwatch roster. This is a bit of a surprise since we already knew that players wouldn’t get access to new heroes immediately.
The Hitman Developer Has Assured Stadia Users That It Is Working On A Method To Upload Game Saves
After the announcement that Google will be closing down its cloud gaming service Stadia, several developers, such as IO Interactive, Ubisoft, and Bungie, have stated that they are already looking into how to enable players to move their progress from the cloud gaming service onto other stations. IO Interactive was...
In 2023, You Can Experience A Fully Immersive Virtual Reality Story Based On Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
One of the drawbacks of virtual reality is the requirement of a large amount of room in order for it to function properly; otherwise, you will either run into walls or your couch, or you will inadvertently punch your controller through your monitor. The company Zero Latency has come up with a solution to this problem in the form of the establishment of specific venues in which to host its free-roam VR experiences “that have a size that is comparable to that of a tennis court. After that, they offer the opportunity for as many as eight individuals at a time to dive into their pool “experience-rich experiences.
The Eevee Evolutions Premium Collection Will Soon Be Available As A Single Set In The Pokémon Trading Card Game It Will Feature The Legendary Eevee As Well As Its Nine Evolved Forms
As part of the upcoming Eevee Evolutions Premium Collection for the Pokémon Trading Card Game, all of the different Eeveelutions will be collected in one high-quality set. Despite the lack of a new Eeveelution in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the Eevee evolutions that have previously appeared in the series continue to receive a lot of focus.
Infinity Ward Stated That The Current Layout Of The Minimap Would Remain Unchanged Throughout The Modern Warfare 2 PlayStation Open Beta Weekend
An Infinity Ward forum post tackles some of the most common problems that have been brought to their attention, including the mini-map, after compiling data and input from the first Open Beta weekend of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer. One of the hot concerns was the choice to not show opponent dots after firing on this year’s mini-map. The company has now stated unequivocally that it will not make any changes to the mini-map in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
A Surprising Explanation For The Almost 30 Cameo Appearances Of Shovel Knight In Games That Aren’t Part Of The Shovel Knight Canon Has Been Supplied By Yacht Club
Developer Yacht Club Games has explained why Shovel Knight has appeared in more than 30 games besides its own. Fans are always ecstatic to see the blue knight pop up in unexpected places, and it’s excellent that Yacht Club has made some Shovel Knight artwork available for free. Shovel Knight is referenced many times, which is to be expected given the 2D sidescroller platformer’s status as one of the most influential independent games of all time.
The Leaked Demo Of Sonic Frontiers Showed Both New Scenarios And A Boss Fight Against An Adversary Named Squid
Even more cutscenes and the Squid boss fight from the demo for Sonic Frontiers have been leaked. In addition, fans may get a taste of games like this in small doses thanks to public demos offered at live industry events. Sonic Frontiers showcased these games at GamesCom, Tokyo Game Show, and EGX London. While not these demonstrations allayed every scepticism, those who did play had a reasonably favorable impression overall, particularly of the open-zone gameplay.
The Latest Tears Of The Kingdom Trailer Has Been Demade In The Style Of The Nintendo 64 To Demonstrate How The Game Could Have Looked On The Original System
Fans have created a demake of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in a Nintendo 64 style. Recently, a teaser announced Tears of the Kingdom as the official name and release date for the sequel to Breath of the Wild. The game is scheduled for release on May 12, 2023. After the events of Breath of the Wild, Hyrule has been altered, and this game will follow Link as he explores this new world.
Gearbox’s Randy Pitchford Described Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands As A Franchise And Hinted At Future Instalments In The Series During Embracer Group’s Annual General Meeting
At the AGM for Embracer Group, Gearbox’s Randy Pitchford gushed over the critical and commercial success of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. It’s no secret that this spinoff of Borderlands has been a smash hit with players, as it greatly expands upon the content of the Assault on Dragon Keep DLC for Borderlands 2.
Firesong, The Final Downloadable Content Pack In The Elder Scrolls Online’s Legacy Of Bretons Tale, Has Revealed Its Duration
Firesong, the next significant chapter in the Elder Scrolls Online MMO, will have fifteen hours of story gameplay in addition to other features, as recently announced. The Elder Scrolls Online’s Firesong expansion will add new weapons, dungeons, characters, activities, and a pivotal campaign. The last ESO Livestream event revealed...
