Read full article on original website
Related
Ed Sheeran ordered to face US trial over claims he copied Marvin Gaye for hit song Thinking Out Loud
ED Sheeran has been ordered to face a US trial over claims he copied Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On for his 2014 song Thinking Out Loud. A judge rejected the singer’s bid to dismiss the long-running case. It comes six months after Ed, 31, was cleared...
Paramore plays 'Misery Business' again after retiring it due to lyrics controversy
The band stopped playing the song in 2018 after some listeners said they found its lyrics sexist. But after years of fans defending the song and singer Hayley Williams reiterating her commitment to feminism, the band performed it live on Sunday.
David Coverdale once named his 20 favourite British albums ever
Whitesnake leader David Coverdale's favourite British albums included only one released this century, one of his own, and two fronted by an American
Ed Sheeran Is Hosting A Massive Party in Minnesota
One of the biggest stars in the world just announced plans for a massive party in Minnesota next summer. Ed Sheeran has sold more than 150 million records, was named artist of the decade (2010-2019) by RIAA, and Spotify says he was the second most streamed artist during that time.
RELATED PEOPLE
What Jimmy Page Discovered on a Missing ‘Early’ Demo Tape of ‘The Rain Song’
In a 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page revealed he once found an old tape of the band's song 'The Rain Song.'
Ed Sheeran to Face $100 Million Jury Trial Over 'Thinking Out Loud': Report
Ed Sheeran is to stand trial in his $100 million copyright case. On Thursday, a Manhattan federal judge cleared the way for further legal action against the singer-songwriter, 31, who is accused of lifting elements from Marvin Gaye's 1973 classic "Let's Get It On" to write his own 2014 hit, "Thinking Out Loud."
The characters Of Kermit, Gonzo, Rizzo, Animal, And Janice From The Muppets Have Been Transformed Into Horrifying Bloodborne Creatures By A Fan Artist
A fan artist has turned several of the Muppets’ more lovable characters into bloodthirsty Bloodborne foes. Since Bloodborne’s release, the game’s dark and twisted gothic horror style has influenced innumerable fan artists. Some players attempt to re-create the game’s carefully created horrors, while others try to find humor in the game’s bleak setting.
Co-Creator Of Mortal Kombat Shows Off Original Dragon Logo Drawing
One of the gruesome fighting game’s co-creators has provided a glance at the initial artwork of the iconic dragon emblem, which they have shared with the gaming community. They discussed the origins of the image and the processes involved in digitizing pen-and-paper artwork from the early nineties. John Tobias,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Heardle today, October 3: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Monday)
Are you struggling to guess the Heardle for October 3? Would you like some help?. The start of the work week may be rough, but a good song can lift your spirits. Thankfully, today’s song comes from a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, which means it rules!
David Bowie's Hunky Dory to be released as a deluxe reissue featuring unreleased tracks, demos and more
A Divine Symmetry: The Journey to Hunky Dory will contain unreleased tracks, home demos and live recordings
See Courtney Love Join the Lemonheads to Perform ‘Into Your Arms’
Courtney Love made a surprise appearance during the Lemonheads’ show at Roundhouse in London on Friday, where she joined the band to perform “Into Your Arms.” Before they launched into the song — which appeared on the band’s 1993 LP, Come on Feel the Lemonheads — Love paid homage to her longtime friend, the band’s frontman Evan Dando, whom she called her “one constant” adding that he “doesn’t have a fucking bad bone in his body.” Prior to the performance, Love explained that she would end her Hole sets in 1994-1995 with the song as a touchstone, after the “wrath and...
Next Year, You Can Watch An Anime Based On NieR: Automata
As the next significant step in the NieR franchise, NieR: Automata caused a commotion worldwide. Now, the game will be given a different spin on things, as it will be receiving its very own anime adaptation in the following year. The popularity of NieR: Automata is not something to be laughed off at, as it may have surpassed the original Drakengard franchise in terms of overall recognition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Genshin Impact Is Attempting To Recreate One-Time-Only Occasions
The fear of missing out (FOMO) is present in Genshin Impact, much like in most live-service games. Therefore, players are strongly urged to participate in limited-time events to obtain as many rewards as possible before the event ends, which may be permanent in some cases. And even if that event does return, it will almost always be altered so that it more accurately reflects the development of the plot of Genshin Impact.
Reaction To Sonic’s Latest Demo Has Been Overwhelmingly Positive
This week at the EGX in London, the game Sonic Frontiers was playable for attendees to try out. In addition to Gamescom, this was one of the most extensive public demonstrations of the game before its release in November. After a less-than-stellar media campaign throughout the summer, during which many people called for the game’s release to be postponed, it was also essential for Sonic Team to turn public opinion around. And at this point, all the investment was worthwhile.
Nilou, The Soon-To-Be-Released 5-Star Hydro Character In Genshin Impact, Has Had A Meteoric Rise In Cosplay Popularity In The Week Preceding The 3.1 Update’s Release
Nilou, the long-awaited five-star Hydro character from Genshin Impact, will be released in the 3.1 Genshin Impact Update this month, and she has quickly become a fan favorite for cosplay. Each character in HoYoverses’s RPG, Genshin Impact, has unique weapons, powers, and combat style, and they use a wide variety of reactive components in their fights. Even if two characters have similar capabilities, they each have their unique design and story, making it hard to pick a favorite.
The Leaked Demo Of Sonic Frontiers Showed Both New Scenarios And A Boss Fight Against An Adversary Named Squid
Even more cutscenes and the Squid boss fight from the demo for Sonic Frontiers have been leaked. In addition, fans may get a taste of games like this in small doses thanks to public demos offered at live industry events. Sonic Frontiers showcased these games at GamesCom, Tokyo Game Show, and EGX London. While not these demonstrations allayed every scepticism, those who did play had a reasonably favorable impression overall, particularly of the open-zone gameplay.
Neil Young & Crazy Horse announce new album World Record
Neil Young's legendary band to release new album in November: “Real magic lasts and we think we have it” says Young
sheenmagazine.com
THREE-TIME GRAMMY NOMINEE DOE, GARNERS ANOTHER #1 SONG WITH “WHEN I PRAY” ON TWO CHARTS
Chart-topper DOE has garnered another #1 hit, as her latest single “When I Pray” is #1 on two Gospel radio charts, two weeks in a row. At #1 for the second consecutive week on both Billboard’s Gospel Airplay Chart and the MediaBase Gospel Chart, “When I Pray” is the second #1 single from the three-time GRAMMY®-nominated artist’s solo album CLARITY, following her album’s first #1 single “Brighter.” An uplifting ballad, DOE’s “When I Pray” brings a powerful reminder of finding God’s love through struggles and connecting in prayer. Her debut full-length album CLARITY, is an 11-track inspirational album, with DOE writing on all songs, released earlier this year by Jonathan McReynolds’ Life Room Label in partnership with RCA Inspiration.
All-Time Favorite Classic Rock Songs (Opinion)
Do you love the feeling of headbanging to some killer rock music? There's nothing quite like it. The adrenaline rush, the sense of empowerment, it's all intoxicating. Retro jukebox for playing classic rock and roll.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay.
guitar.com
“Don’t be afraid to share your personality – people want to know the person behind the guitar!”: Mimisounds on her beloved Fender Telecaster and how Jimi Hendrix inspired her to make the switch to electric
It’s all well and good for guitar magazines to talk about how social media is the future of guitar, but it’s young players like Mimsounds that make that actually happen. She’s reaching hundreds of thousands of fans with her music, proving once again that rock is only dead if you really want it to be.
HappyGamer
537
Followers
1K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT
Do you know all about your favorite game and want to share your experience with other gamers? Sign Up for your HappyGamer account and share your favorite game news, reviews, guides, walkthroughs and any other gaming updates!https://happygamer.com/
Comments / 0