This week at the EGX in London, the game Sonic Frontiers was playable for attendees to try out. In addition to Gamescom, this was one of the most extensive public demonstrations of the game before its release in November. After a less-than-stellar media campaign throughout the summer, during which many people called for the game’s release to be postponed, it was also essential for Sonic Team to turn public opinion around. And at this point, all the investment was worthwhile.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO