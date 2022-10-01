Max Fried had to leave the game early Friday night for the Atlanta Braves, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports. Fried had been pitching well in the first game of a series versus the New York Mets that could go a long way towards determining who will win the National League East. Fried had allowed one run, a run that wouldn’t have scored if Eddie Rosario had come up with a catchable ball that allowed Jeff McNeil to score in five innings. The Braves have stated that Fried had to leave the game due to illness. The team has not stated if they expect him to make his next and last start of the regular season next week.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO