Read full article on original website
Lucky Phelps
2d ago
hope he gets better quick. Maximus is a big piece of the rotation and we need him. GO BRAVES!!!! CHOP ON!!!!
Reply(3)
7
Related
With the NL East title all but lost after a weekend sweep by the Braves, the Mets have problems as the postseason nears
ATLANTA – Before the weekend that would effectively settle the National League East, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso considered whether he had ever played in a series with so much at stake. Since his debut in 2019, the Mets have not made the postseason, finishing at least nine games back every year, and so this would surely be the biggest of his MLB career. Twice he led his Florida Gators to the College World Series.
batterypower.com
Braves connected to highly ranked international prospect Luis Guanipa
With the lifting of the sanctions placed upon them from the scandal that cost them a bunch of international prospects, years of the ability to sign international free agents, and cost former general manager John Coppolella any future in the game of baseball, the Atlanta Braves would hopefully be able to be big players in international free agency. They did just that when they signed Diego Benitez and Douglas Glod among others during the previous signing period.
NFL・
Max Fried Forced to Leave Game Early Friday for the Atlanta Braves
Max Fried had to leave the game early Friday night for the Atlanta Braves, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports. Fried had been pitching well in the first game of a series versus the New York Mets that could go a long way towards determining who will win the National League East. Fried had allowed one run, a run that wouldn’t have scored if Eddie Rosario had come up with a catchable ball that allowed Jeff McNeil to score in five innings. The Braves have stated that Fried had to leave the game due to illness. The team has not stated if they expect him to make his next and last start of the regular season next week.
Dodgers: How Shohei Ohtani’s Massive Deal with the Angels Could Affect L.A.
The big news around the league belongs to the Angels signing Shohei Ohtani to a one-year, $30 million deal for 2023 to avoid arbitration. Rumors have swirled about the potential availability of the superstar two-way player in a trade this coming offseason (which, as usual comes early for the Angels). Among the teams that pundits seem to think fit are the Dodgers.
RELATED PEOPLE
Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire
A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
FOX Sports
Braves play the Mets leading series 1-0
New York Mets (98-59, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (98-59, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (11-4, 2.13 ERA, .88 WHIP, 169 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (20-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 171 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -127, Braves +107; over/under is 6...
Mets swept by Braves; Atlanta takes 2-game lead in NL East
The Braves swept the Mets on Sunday to take a 2-game lead in the NL East
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News
It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scott Servais’ emphatic declaration after ending dreadful Mariners playoff drought
The Seattle Mariners have officially ended the longest standing playoff drought in the MLB. After 21 years, the Mariners will be making their long-awaited return to the playoffs as one of the American League’s wild card teams. And if you ask Mariners head coach Scott Servais, why should the Mariners stop at just making the playoffs?
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols smashes HR No. 701, gets standing ovation from Busch Stadium fans
Albert Pujols' remarkable 2022 campaign continued with another memorable moment Friday night at Busch Stadium. A week after joining the legendary 700 home run club at Dodgers Stadium, Pujols notched career long-ball No. 701 in front of the home crowd. With the Cardinals trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in the...
The Braves need more from Dansby Swanson, Austin Riley, and Matt Olson
The Braves won the first game of the critical weekend series against the New York Mets. They were fueled, in large part, by homers from Swanson, Riley, and Olson. Atlanta needs more of that in the playoffs
Dodgers: What Happened to Edwin Rios? Why is He Not on the Roster?
There were high hopes for Edwin Rios at the season’s start. He was expected to play on a near every day basis, and contribute as one of the better power hitters on this talented roster. With the addition of the universal DH, there was much more flexibility to get Rios involved on a more consistent basis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cardinals Rumors: Skip Schumaker a candidate for managing positions
St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker has been a welcomed addition this season, but should be a major candidate for managerial roles. The St. Louis Cardinals made major changes to their coaching staff this season, promoting Oli Marmol to manager and bringing in former second baseman/outfielder Skip Schumaker to be the club’s bench coach. Both Marmol and Schumaker have been exceptional in their roles for St. Louis, and it’s only a matter of time before Schumaker finds himself leading a club of his own.
MLB games today: Aaron Judge pursues 62nd home run on Monday
Our MLB games today schedule is back for the 2022 MLB season. Save. Bookmark. Stay up-to-date. MLB games today: October
NFL・
Angels News: Watch Shohei Ohtani Get Splashed and Try Not to Smile
He may be the most lovable player in baseball.
Mets, Braves close series with pivotal NL East game
If history isn’t repeating itself this weekend for the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets, it’s certainly playing a familiar
American League Playoff Picture After All Six Spots Have Been Clinched
All six spots in the American League playoffs have been clinched, but the playoff seeds have yet to be determined. Here's a look at the American League playoff picture with three days remaining in the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season.
numberfire.com
William Contreras sitting Saturday afternoon for Braves
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Contreras is being replaced at designated hitter by Marcell Ozuna versus Mets starter Max Scherezer. In 362 plate appearances this season, Contreras has a .276 batting average with an .860...
Yankees set to get key player back for playoffs
The New York Yankees appear to be getting healthy at the right time with the postseason looming. On Friday, manager Aaron Boone revealed that Matt Carpenter is ramping up for a return to action. Carpenter could play in the team’s final regular season series against Texas, but seems all but certain to return for the ALDS no matter what.
Comments / 8