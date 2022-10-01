ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wdrb.com

Louisville nearing 130 homicides through first 9 months of the year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 130 people have been killed in Louisville through the first nine months of this year. There were 17 homicides in September, according to community activist Christopher 2X. That brings the total number of homicides in Louisville to 129 this year, which includes a man who was shot and killed in the morning of Oct. 1 in the Park Duvalle neighborhood.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Thousands take part in the Down Syndrome of Louisville Kindness Warrior Walk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The world's largest Down syndrome support organization convened on Waterfront Park on Saturday morning. Approximately 3,000 people walked in Down Syndrome of Louisville's Kindness Warrior Walk, which means so much, to so many. "It was eye-opening to me that Down Syndrome of Louisville is actually the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky's 1st school to teach nail techs celebrates a milestone

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Makeup, hair, and nails are the big three for beauty, and a Louisville woman is creating opportunity with a first-of-its-kind school in Kentucky. NailChella Nail Academy in the Park Hill neighborhood is giving its students a purpose that goes beyond nails. It's a dream and a goal for Kentraya Johnson, who started the school.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Golden Alert ended after Franklin County man found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert for a missing man in Franklin County has ended after he was found. Franklin County officials say Scott Schultz, 23, was found around 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning. Schultz had been last seen Saturday night around 10:15 p.m. walking at Stewart Home School in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD: Man shot in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 2600 block of Wilson Avenue just before 9 p.m. On scene, they found a man who had been shot once, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Applications for southern Indiana Angel Tree Program open this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salvation Army in southern Indiana is looking for people to apply for its Angel Tree Program. Starting Saturday, applications will open up to families in Floyd, Clark, Crawford, Scott, Harrison and Washington counties. Angel Tree provides clothing, toys and food for children up to age...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

CRAWFORD | Kentucky can't get out of its own way, falls at Ole Miss 22-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The game was there for the taking for Kentucky. Again and again. Two Will Levis fumbles deep in Mississippi territory, major errors in special teams and a first-half safety kept the No. 8-ranked Wildcats from maintaining their unbeaten record – and their Top 10 ranking, in a 22-19 loss to Ole Miss on Saturday.
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

KSP: Madison, Indiana man dies in Trimble County crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison, Indiana, man died after a single-vehicle in Trimble County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of KY 36 around 12:33 a.m. near Milton. KSP said Charles Wolf, 39, was traveling westbound in a 1999 Ford F-150 when the truck left the roadway.
TRIMBLE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police arrest Norton Commons daycare employee in connection with alleged infant abuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee of a Norton Commons daycare was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the alleged assault of at least two infants there. According to Officer Elizabeth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, 24-year-old Racheal Flannery is in custody. She is charged with three counts of first-degree Criminal Abuse.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Missing 9-year-old Louisville boy found safe, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 9-year-old boy. Jordan Johnson was last seen in the 2000 block of Newburg Road, which is near Bellarmine University and the Nazareth Home - Highlands Campus. He was last seen shortly after 9...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Identities, new information released in Nelson County Sheriff's deputy shooting

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Nelson County Sheriff's deputy who was shot and the man arrested for shooting him have both been identified. An arrest report says Christopher Curtis was arrested and charged in the incident. He is accused of shooting Nelson County Sheriff Deputy Bryan Adams in Botland, Kentucky near Bardstown in Nelson County, on Friday afternoon. Curtis is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment and resisting arrest.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Coroner releases names of man and woman found dead near Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two people who were found dead Thursday morning near Jeffersontown died in a murder-suicide. Louisville Metro Police responded on a report of a person down in the 9400 block of Doral Court around 9 a.m. which is near I-64 and Hurstbourne Parkway. That's where officers found a man dead outside a vehicle; the woman's body was found inside the vehicle.
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Man found dead in Park DuValle neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead in the Park DuValle neighborhood. LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley says officers found a man who had been shot around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Hazel Street. She says the man died at scene. LMPD has made no arrests....
LOUISVILLE, KY

