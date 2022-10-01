Read full article on original website
PORTLAND, Ore. — With student loan forgiveness top of mind for many people, there is a warning about scammers trying to take advantage of them. The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation says people are starting to claim they can help you get forgiveness faster or telling you to refinance your loan.
(WCIV) — Rainbows are starting to pop up across the Grand Strand after Hurricane Ian hit the South Carolina coast. They could be seen in Georgetown, Pawleys Island, Surfside Beach and Garden City. Ian has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after it made its way through South Carolina's...
