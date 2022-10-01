Read full article on original website
Herald and News
Bo Nix has four TDs as No. 13 Oregon downs Stanford 45-27
EUGENE — When Oregon quarterback Bo Nix took off running in the third quarter, teammate Chase Cota was cheering for him to keep going. Nix indeed kept going, and going — all the way for an 80-yard touchdown.
Herald and News
Cameron Rising's 3 TD passes lead No. 12 Utes past Beavers, 42-16
SALT LAKE CITY — Cameron Rising threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns and added 73 yards and a score on the ground to lead No. 12 Utah to a 42-16 victory over Oregon State on Saturday. The Utes (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) forced four turnovers to avenge their only...
Herald and News
Column: Even OIT's president learns something from Professor Morgan
For the better part of three decades, Oregon Tech students — including many athletes — knew her as Professor Morgan. Even President Nagi Naganathan didn’t know the part Carmen (Arroquero) Morgan played in the slowly developing tradition of OIT athletics.
