Nebraska joins lawsuit against pesticide companies
OMAHA -- Nebraska has joined a lawsuit accusing pesticide companies Syngenta and Corteva of anti-competitive practices that have cost farmers. Nebraska joined the Federal Trade Commission and nine other states, including Iowa, in a complaint that was filed in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina on Thursday. Both companies denied the allegations.
Watch now: Central Nebraska wildfire destroys camp, leads to evacuations
A wildfire in Halsey that quickly blew up in size Sunday night has reportedly destroyed a large youth camp. Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands posted on Twitter about 9 p.m. Sunday that the fire grew from 100 acres to more than 15,000 acres in a matter of hours. The agency...
To begin planning Memorial Stadium's future, NU will hire third party
KEARNEY — Memorial Stadium will turn 100 years old next year, and to celebrate, the University of Nebraska wants to give it a makeover. Just how much of a renovation or upgrade the stadium will receive remains to be seen, however. NU administrators say the project could move forward...
