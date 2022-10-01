Read full article on original website
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A passenger’s cellphone automatically alerted responders after a car hit a tree early Sunday in a Nebraska crash that killed all six of its young occupants, authorities said. Five men in the Honda Accord died at the scene of the crash around 2:15 a.m. in Lincoln, about 3 miles east of the state Capitol, police said. A 24-year-old woman died later at a hospital where she was taken in critical condition. The five men who died included the 22-year-old driver. The other victims were one 21-year-old, one 23-year-old and two 22-year-olds. Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation, and they said the crash was reported by an iPhone that detected the impact and called responders automatically when the phone’s owner didn’t respond.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Six people are dead after a crash that Lincoln Police are calling one of the worst accidents in recent memory. Early Sunday morning, police reported that five people were killed at the scene of a crash at 56th & Randolph, and one woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. LPD later reported the woman had succumbed to her injuries.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A passenger’s iPhone alerted first responders after a car hit a tree in Nebraska, claiming the lives of six people. Lincoln Police Department officers responded to a fatal crash around 2:16 a.m. Sunday. The department said the call came from an iPhone recording indicating...
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Six people are dead as a result of a one-car crash that Lincoln Police describe as the worst in recent history there. It happened around 2 a.m. in a residential area near 56th and Randolph. Police responded to a 911 call from an automated iPhone emergency...
Lincoln, Neb. — A passenger's cellphone automatically alerted responders after a car hit a tree early Sunday in a Nebraska crash that killed all six of the car's young occupants, authorities said. Five men in the Honda Accord died at the scene of the crash around 2:15 a.m. in...
Lincoln Police: Sixth person dies after fatal crash
LINCOLN, Neb. — A sixth person has died after a single-vehicle crash in the 5600 block of Randolph Street in east-central Lincoln, according to Lincoln police. Officers said the 24-year old woman taken to the hospital early Sunday morning died from her injuries. Police said the driver, a 26-year-old man, is dead. The four other passengers of the vehicle, all men between the ages of 21 and 23, died at the scene.
