ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

‘Complete destruction’: Aerial video shows Hurricane Ian’s impact on Sanibel Island, Fort Myers Beach

By Heather Monahan, Nexstar Media Wire
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QXqaW_0iHUvDVA00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Aerial views from some of the Florida communities that were hit hardest by Hurricane Ian this week provided a better look Friday of the widespread damage and devastation left behind by the storm.

WFLA’s news helicopter flew from Tampa down to the Fort Myers area on Friday afternoon to survey the damage. Photojournalist Jim Hockett, who used to work and live in Fort Myers, was behind the camera as the chopper flew over Sanibel Island and Fort Myers Beach.

Sanibel Causeway

Parts of the Sanibel Causeway, the only road to and from Sanibel Island, were completely wiped out by the storm earlier this week.

“You can see where the roadway just completely buckled,” Hockett said as he flew over the breached area of the bridge. “And then if you come along the causeway this way, it’s just completely washed out. It’s just – gone. The bridge is completely gone here. The pilings are gone, the deck is gone. There’s no road at all.”

Views from above showed the massive gaps between the remaining parts of the causeway. It also showed where sand washed out from underneath the causeway when the area was inundated with water.

“That’s the power of storm surge,” Meteorologist Rebecca Barry said. “We talked about, when Hurricane Charley was approaching, the potential for the bridges across the Tampa Bay area to be washed away. Surge can do that, unfortunately.”

Captiva and Sanibel Islands

Storm surge also created giant washouts along the beach on Captiva and Sanibel Islands.

“Those are all along the coast now, so that completely changed the landscape of the beach,” Barry explained.

As the helicopter flew over the beach, Hockett spotted a group of approximately eight people trying to get off the island via a private boat because they couldn’t get out by road with the causeway washed out.

“Looks like that’s the only way anybody can get on or off the island right now, is either by helicopter or by boat,” he said.

Barry pointed out the dangers of boating in that area so soon after the storm.

“There’s going to be a ton of debris in the water. The shoals will have changed, the sandbars will have changed,” she explained. “So they’re going to take it really slowly.”

Fort Myers Beach

The chopper flew over Fort Myers Beach next, one of the areas hit hardest by surge. One of the first things they saw was the destroyed Fort Myers Beach Pier.

“This is what’s left of the pier on Fort Myers Beach. It’s completely gone, all that’s left are the pilings,” Hockett said.

Buildings – both homes and businesses – were also destroyed in the storm. Others, mostly newer buildings, appeared to have avoided significant damage.

“This is a great example of the new construction codes,” Barry said. “See the house that looks almost untouched and unscathed? That’s new hurricane-code construction. And the older home beside that wasn’t held to that same code while it was built is almost completely gone.”

The downtown area of Fort Myers Beach was also decimated, with some restaurants and shops completely wiped out.

“There should be a lot of shops, restaurants, people having fun – enjoying their vacations,” Hockett said. “And right now it’s just gone. It’s just been wiped out. You can see the pilings from what’s left of the buildings. All that’s left out here right now is complete destruction.”

Areas near downtown where homes once stood were also heavily damaged, with many homes completely gone. Debris was scattered everywhere, likely washed in when the storm surge came through.

See hardest hit areas in Florida with interactive aerial map

“This is not right on the beach, this is a couple block in off the beach,” Hockett explained. “So this isn’t just homes on the beach being destroyed but a few blocks in. Here you can see – there should be homes here, buildings here but there’s nothing left but the pilings. The storm surge just came in with the heavy winds and just wiped everything right off its foundation.”

The news chopper did spot cleanup efforts, including bulldozers trying to clear sand from roadways to allow other equipment to access the area.

Fort Myers marinas

Some of the more jarring images from the Fort Myers Beach area, that showed the power behind Hurricane Ian, came from marinas with large shrimp and fishing boats.

“These are huge boats… just tossed one on top of each other,” Hockett said. “This gives you an idea of how strong that storm surge, how high that storm surge was and how strong those winds were because that lifted all of these boats up and just dumped them right here.”

How to help victims of Hurricane Ian

Another marina not far away had yachts tossed up on land and boats flipped over in the water. Some boats even landed on nearby homes.

“They’ve got boats inside of their homes,” Hockett said. “These boats are now inside this mobile home park.”

“You can’t even count all the boats that are here,” Hockett said while flying over one of the marinas. “You can’t even tell what’s underneath all of these boats. There’s so many boats, so many fishing boats here, you can’t tell what’s underneath them.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kait 8

Surviving the storm, Northeast AR native shares her experience

FORT MYERS, Fla. (KAIT) - A woman who grew up in the Jonesboro area shares the moments before she took cover from Hurricane Ian. Paradise Gibson moved from Jonesboro to Florida during her Sophomore year of high school. She is now a student at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Myers, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Sanibel, FL
Government
City
Captiva, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Government
City
Sanibel, FL
Local
Florida Government
KFVS12

Southeast Missouri family surviving after direct hit from hurricane in Florida

ENGLEWOOD, Fl. (KFVS) - A family from the Heartland is surviving after a direct hit from Hurricane Ian last week. Lizzi Scott and her mother Kim moved to Englewood, Florida, along the western coast of Florida. They endured 150 mph winds during the major storm which devastated much of the...
wiproud.com

Wisconsin radio host trapped in Florida while celebrating wedding anniversary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Radio host Phil Cianciola and his wife found themselves trapped in the state of Florida while celebrating their wedding anniversary. “What’s really sad and what breaks our hearts is we are probably not going to be able to come to Sanibel certainly next year. It might be two years, to be honest with you,” said Cianciola.
FLORIDA STATE
Turnto10.com

'It was horrifying': Fort Myers residents with Rhode Island ties recount Hurricane Ian

(WJAR) — As Hurricane Ian crashed ashore Southern Florida Wednesday afternoon, Laurie Thomas huddled in a closet with her husband, Mark, and three grandkids. "I go to the bathroom. I said, 'Let me look out my bathroom window,'" she recalled on a phone call with NBC 10 News. "I'm like holy s***. We have no more driveway. We have no more roads. The water is at my front door."
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Charley#Aerial Video#Tampa Bay Area#Fishing Boats#Hurricane Ian#Wfla
NBC News

Florida faces dire new threat in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath

Flood waters are pushing levees to their breaking points. This afternoon, a levee near the Myakka River was compromised, forcing hundreds to flee. The death toll across the state is exploding, with at least 77 now dead. About 35 of those from Lee County alone. More than 5,000 Florida National Guard members are working alongside FEMA to provide relief while neighbors pitch in to help those who lost everything.Oct. 1, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
kiss951.com

Video Shows A Shark Swimming The Florida Streets After Ian

The scenes out of Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian are devastating and many are downright painful to look at. The storm brought catastrophic damage to much of the state of Florida with some counties completely “off the grid” according to Ron DeSantis. Social media and the news are inundated with photos of videos of the storm surge and heavy rain taking over homes, businesses, and streets. And one image shows something I never thought I’d see. In Florida anytime flooding occurs you need to be on the lookout for displaced wildlife. Alligators and snakes certainly make the sunshine state their home and are often present in water. But this was no typical Florida reptile sighting. Instead, a video posted to Twitter shows a shark swimming the streets of Fort Myers after Ian passed through.
FLORIDA STATE
DogTime

Florida Dogs Rescued From Hurricane Ian Danger

Hurricane Ian has been making headlines over the last couple of days, the Category 4 storm leaving millions of people without power and damaging homes across Florida. A lot of people (and their pets) have been able to evacuate and stay safe. However, some dogs have found themselves in a spot of bother. Fortunately, as we’ve seen during other storms before, people have been able to rescue a number of canines from danger.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
FOX2Now

Belleville couple in Fort Myers, Florida speak on flood damage

ST. LOUIS – Southwest Florida is a home-away-from-home for many St. Louis area families. Bill and Elizabeth Irwin want their friends in Belleville and St. Louis to know they are safe after riding out the storm of their lifetime. Their Fort Myers condo is located a few miles south of where Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC4 Columbus

Hurricane Ian leaves behind widespread devastation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — First responders and power crews from central Ohio are in Florida, helping with rescue efforts from the devastation of Hurricane Ian. Here in Ohio, there are many with close ties to the area, like a HuA professor at the Ohio State University who dedicated two decades to the devastated island of […]
OHIO STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Towering cranes fall on Port Charlotte resort construction site

Two of the five massive cranes used in the construction of the Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor were knocked down during Hurricane Ian. The company, in a Thursday statement, says construction crews “took significant precautions prior to the storm but are aware that with the intense winds and flooding” the cranes fell.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
islandernews.com

Biden approves disaster declaration for nine FL Counties, DeSantis wants list expanded to cover Central and NE Florida

President Biden declared Florida a major disaster area Thursday morning, ordering federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida as a Category 4 storm yesterday afternoon. The declaration will allow federal aid to go to Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee,...
FLORIDA STATE
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy