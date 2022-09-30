ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Musk says he wants Twitter again and will pay $44B price

Elon Musk wants Twitter again — and Twitter is game. The billionaire Tesla CEO has proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion, bringing the tumultuous, monthslong saga another step closer to a conclusion. Musk made the surprising turnaround not on Twitter, as has been his custom, but in a letter to Twitter that the company disclosed in a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It came less than two weeks before a trial between the two parties over Musk’s attempt to back out of the deal is scheduled to start in Delaware. Musk also faced a scheduled deposition by Twitter attorneys starting Thursday. In response, Twitter said it intends to close the transaction at $54.20 per share after receiving the letter from Musk. But the company stopped short of saying it’s dropping its lawsuit against the billionaire Tesla CEO. Experts said that makes sense given the contentious relationship and lack of trust between the two parties.
RappiPay obtained $112 million to expand financial inclusion in Colombia

RappiPay, the Colombian fintech owned by Rappi and Banco Davivienda, announced that it had obtained $112 million in credit financing that will continue increasing its service offering and consolidating the RappiCard, its most recent product. Gabriel Migowski, CEO of RappiPay, affirmed in an interview with Fintech Nexus that the resources...
Ethereum merge: thoughts from Europe

On September 15, 2022, the ethereum blockchain was completed, which saw the current ethereum Mainnet integrated with the Beacon Chain proof-of-stake (PoS) system. This marks the end of proof of work and a transition to proof of stake, which promises significantly reduced energy consumption, future scaling, and many more updates.
