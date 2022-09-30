ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

This $6 Trap With Over 26,000 Reviews ‘Works Like a Charm’ for Getting Rid of Gnats, Fruit Flies, & Mosquitos

If there’s one thing we absolutely hate, it’s fruit flies. Fruit flies, gnats, and mosquitos: you name it, and we hate it. They always seem to multiply like crazy, and then one or two becomes a swarm. They’re a nuisance, to put it lightly, and we’ve tried everything. Trust us; we’ve done the plant mixtures Instagram influencers recommended to protect our plants and the apple cider vinegar and soap concoction everyone uses. While they work short-term, it’s not a solution we want to do all the time. Thanks to Amazon, we found a secret must-have for fighting this problem, and it’s nearly...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Insect Repellents#Parasites
thespruce.com

How to Make Fake Plants Look Real

While there’s nothing quite like filling your home with beautiful, real houseplants, if you don’t have a green thumb or the right lighting conditions, fake plants are a great alternative. And the great thing about faux plants is that there are so many options to choose from. In fact, a lot of the fake plants available to purchase actually look pretty real.
GARDENING
domino

How to Clean Outdoor Cushions, Whether They Have Removable Covers or Not

Don’t let an unsightly stain on your patio sectional ruin plans to relax with a post-workday glass of whatever you love. In most cases, knowing how to clean outdoor cushions can save you from buying a replacement. However, the right cleaning method depends on the size and age of the stain and the cushion itself. For instance, does it have a removable cover or is the whole thing machine washable? Is the cushion drenched with spilled milk or is it a little damp from a small drop of sauce? After you’ve sorted through these details, tackle the mess with tips from our style director, Naomi deMañana—she offers up ideas on how to remove spots or dirt from outdoor cushions, whether the stains are newish or set in.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
yankodesign.com

These animal toys are actually bath essentials for toddlers in disguise

At some point in time, getting toddlers to take a bath becomes almost like a battle instead of just a chore. This problem has given rise to many products that try to make bath time not only safer but also more enjoyable for kids, which also makes it less stressful for parents and guardians. A lot of these kid-friendly products, however, are often not planet-friendly, particularly with the use of plastic containers that get thrown out once they run empty. Sometimes, it doesn’t take too much to think of a win-win solution for both humans and the environment, and this product concept tries to do exactly that with an eco-friendly shampoo and bath packaging that you don’t have to throw away anymore.
PETS
topdogtips.com

How to Wash a Dog Bed (That’s too Big for the Washing Machine)

Og beds can be a pain to keep clean. Your dog's hair and dander will cling to his bedding, and dirt and debris from his coat and paws will cover the bed in no time. That's why every owner needs to know how to wash a dog bed, even if it's too large to fit in the washing machine.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy