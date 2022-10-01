ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Death toll eclipses 60 as more Hurricane Ian victims found in Florida

The death toll from Hurricane Ian climbed over the weekend as fatalities in North Carolina, Florida and Cuba brought the total to at least 65 people. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, Florida, as a catastrophic Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph. Those winds pushed massive amounts of water onshore from the Gulf of Mexico, flooding homes and washing away roads and bridges needed to access beachfront locations.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida, Georgia residents can go to Planet Fitness for free following Hurricane Ian catastrophic impacts

Those who live in Florida and Georgia will have free access to Planet Fitness locations throughout both states due to the disastrous impacts left behind by Hurricane Ian. Planet Fitness announced on Sunday that Florida and Georgia residents can use their locations free of charge, including the showers, locker rooms and additional health and fitness facilities.
FLORIDA STATE
Lyft offers Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian free, discounted rides

Lyft, a ride share business, has activated its LyftUp Disaster Response program to provide Florida residents with free and discounted rides to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian move to designated shelters and access critical resources. A spokesperson for the company said rides can be accessed using the code IANRELIEF22...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlo Vista Community flooded again, some homes underwater

ORLANDO, Fla. - Parts of Orlando struggled to handle the rains that came with Hurricane Ian. Some places saw 10 to 16 inches of rain. This caused lakes to overflow from Lake Eola to Lake Venus in Orlo Vista. Orlo Vista resident said Lake Venus overflowed in 2017 with Hurricane...
ORLANDO, FL
Florida officials warn of FEMA application fee scam

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Officials in Florida are warning residents impacted by the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian of a scam going around asking residents to pay a fee to apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it has received...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Gatorland temporarily closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. - Gatorland is temporarily closed because of extensive flooding caused by Hurricane Ian says it swept across the state of Florida last week, leaving a trail of destruction. A spokesperson for Gatorland said all animals at its park are safe and are being cared for. The park plans...
ORLANDO, FL
Gas in Florida is tax-free for month of October

Drivers in Florida saw a sharp drop in prices at the pump over the weekend due to the Florida Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act of 2022, which went in effect Oct.1 and will run through the entire month. The act reduces the tax rate on motor fuel by 25.3 cents...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida citrus growers face ‘gamut of damages’ from Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - As they begin to assess groves damaged by Hurricane Ian, Southwest Florida citrus growers are seeing conditions potentially worse than after Hurricane Irma, which played a key role in citrus production falling by more than one-third in 2017. Matt Joyner, executive vice president and CEO of Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
Hurricane Ian early insurance claims show $474M in losses in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A first batch of insurance claims from Hurricane Ian showed nearly $474 million in estimated insured losses, according to data posted on the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation website. Insurers were required to begin submitting claims data Friday and will continue submitting the information each day through...
FLORIDA STATE
Hurricane Ian aftermath: When will Central Florida schools reopen?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Officials at schools, colleges, and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area assessing any damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far regarding reopening:. ALACHUA COUNTY. Alachua County Public Schools plans...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weather Forecast: Dry skies and sunshine expected in Central Florida

Tonight's low: 66 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 84 degrees | Rain: 0%. Main weather concerns: pleasant weather for the afternoon. Dry conditions continue into the night. Lows drop down into the mid 60s. However, major river flooding will continue along the St. Johns River making many roads impassable. Major flooding...
ORLANDO, FL

