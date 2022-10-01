ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

WFMY NEWS2

2 The Rescue: Meet Blue!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Let us introduce you to Blue!. He's a 9-month-old terrier mix. Plus, he's a sweet engaging 40-pound lump of love. Blue was abandoned at SPCA Triad along with 14 other dogs and puppies. He has moderate energy and would do well in almost any home as...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

21-year-old dies after Summertree Lane shooting, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a shooting in Greensboro. Just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to Summertree Lane about a shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found Larry Damonta Little, 21, with serious injuries from being shot. Little died from his injuries on Monday, police say. No additional information has […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Tree falls on Mebane family's home during storm

MEBANE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian brought heavy rainfall and strong winds across the Triad Friday causing power outages and knocking down trees. A family in Mebane is working towards recovery after a tree fell on their home. 86-year-old Daisy Thompson is OK and wasn’t home when the fell onto...
MEBANE, NC
Guilford County, NC
Guilford County, NC
Guilford County, NC
Guilford County, NC
WFMY NEWS2

5 injured after stabbing at Surry County birthday party

DOBSON, N.C. — A man is facing charges for stabbing multiple people at a birthday party Sunday. The Surry County sheriff's office said the stabbing happened on Old Wagon Trail in Dobson around 12:42 a.m. Cortlan Damaryce Clark, 21, was arrested in Wilkes County. Police found three people at...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Slain Durham man worked as ‘violence interrupter’ for Bull City United, friend says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Family and friends of a slain man gathered near an Interstate 85 off-ramp at Hillandale Road in Durham Sunday afternoon. Durham police said they closed the ramp for several hours after they responded to a suspicious vehicle call shortly after 12:50 p.m. When they arrived, officers said they found 34-year-old Reshaun Cates who had been shot and killed inside a blue Honda Accord.
DURHAM, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police announce death of 21-year-old after shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 21-year-old has died after a shooting in Greensboro. According to police, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on the 1600 block of Summertree Lane, near Highway 220 and Creek Ridge Road. Monday morning, police say the victim, Larry Little, died from his injuries. Authorities...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Multiple people stabbed in Surry County, suspect in-custody

DOBSON, N.C. — One man has been arrested after multiple people were stabbed overnight in Dobson, according to the Surry County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to a home on Old Wagon Trail near Rockford Road around 12:42 a.m. regarding the incident. They found three people with multiple stab wounds upon arrival. The sheriff's office said two other people with similar injuries left before deputies responded to the scene.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Winston-Salem police looking for missing woman

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem officers are looking for missing 61-year-old Sheila Gaskins. She was last seen early this morning on the 3600 block of Cornell Blvd. in Winston-Salem. Gaskins is a black female who is 5'5" and weighs 140-pounds. She may be wearing a black hat and pink jacket. If you have seen her contact the Winston-Salem Police Department (336)-773-7700.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
firefighternation.com

Greensboro (NC) Fire Truck Stolen

A 23-year-old man faces charges that he stole a Greensboro fire truck Saturday. The stolen truck was recovered at 2 p.m. at Princess Ann Street and Liberty Drive, Fox 8 reports. Police say the truck was stolen from the Greensboro Public Safety Training Facility across the street from Station 1...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Surveying the damage left in Triad from Hurricane Ian

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Across Greensboro, many have experienced harsh winds and heavy rains from remnants of Hurricane Ian Friday night. Thousands of households have been left in the dark from the downed powerlines and hundreds of trees have either hit homes or blocked roads throughout the day. Early Friday, a large tree uprooted […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston Salem police investigate overnight drive-by shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man was hurt overnight in a drive-by shooting on Pine View Drive, according to police. Officers were called to a home on Pine View Drive near Old Rural Hall Road around 4:30 a.m. regarding the shooting. Police say the victim was at a party outside the residence when a car drove through the area and shot at him. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury for treatment.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

A rare sight! An albino deer spotted in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A viewer submitted a photo of an albino deer across from her home in Greensboro. Albino deer are a rare sight -- they show up every 1 in 30,000 deer, according to NC Wildlife. Albino deer are deer that lack pigmentation and have a completely white...
GREENSBORO, NC

