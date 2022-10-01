Read full article on original website
Missing NC 7-year-old girl with cerebral palsy, epilepsy found ‘hypothermic’ in Guilford County
A 7-year-old girl who went missing in Guilford County has been found and is recovering, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.
2 The Rescue: Meet Blue!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Let us introduce you to Blue!. He's a 9-month-old terrier mix. Plus, he's a sweet engaging 40-pound lump of love. Blue was abandoned at SPCA Triad along with 14 other dogs and puppies. He has moderate energy and would do well in almost any home as...
21-year-old dies after Summertree Lane shooting, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a shooting in Greensboro. Just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to Summertree Lane about a shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found Larry Damonta Little, 21, with serious injuries from being shot. Little died from his injuries on Monday, police say. No additional information has […]
Tree falls on Mebane family's home during storm
MEBANE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian brought heavy rainfall and strong winds across the Triad Friday causing power outages and knocking down trees. A family in Mebane is working towards recovery after a tree fell on their home. 86-year-old Daisy Thompson is OK and wasn’t home when the fell onto...
Randolph County woman opens her home to those seeking shelter during Hurricane Ian
LIBERTY, N.C. — A woman in Randolph County is opening her doors to people who need to seek shelter during Hurricane Ian. Christine Laughlin was in Florida during Hurricane Andrew and understands the struggle of getting through a hurricane. She and her family and friends were asked to evacuate...
5 injured after stabbing at Surry County birthday party
DOBSON, N.C. — A man is facing charges for stabbing multiple people at a birthday party Sunday. The Surry County sheriff's office said the stabbing happened on Old Wagon Trail in Dobson around 12:42 a.m. Cortlan Damaryce Clark, 21, was arrested in Wilkes County. Police found three people at...
Man stabs 5 at NC birthday party, including 2 women, deputies say
At the scene, deputies found three victims with multiple stab wounds "ranging in the area of the chest, neck and/or upper extremities."
cbs17
Slain Durham man worked as ‘violence interrupter’ for Bull City United, friend says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Family and friends of a slain man gathered near an Interstate 85 off-ramp at Hillandale Road in Durham Sunday afternoon. Durham police said they closed the ramp for several hours after they responded to a suspicious vehicle call shortly after 12:50 p.m. When they arrived, officers said they found 34-year-old Reshaun Cates who had been shot and killed inside a blue Honda Accord.
WXII 12
Greensboro police announce death of 21-year-old after shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 21-year-old has died after a shooting in Greensboro. According to police, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on the 1600 block of Summertree Lane, near Highway 220 and Creek Ridge Road. Monday morning, police say the victim, Larry Little, died from his injuries. Authorities...
WXII 12
Multiple people stabbed in Surry County, suspect in-custody
DOBSON, N.C. — One man has been arrested after multiple people were stabbed overnight in Dobson, according to the Surry County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to a home on Old Wagon Trail near Rockford Road around 12:42 a.m. regarding the incident. They found three people with multiple stab wounds upon arrival. The sheriff's office said two other people with similar injuries left before deputies responded to the scene.
abc45.com
Winston-Salem police looking for missing woman
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem officers are looking for missing 61-year-old Sheila Gaskins. She was last seen early this morning on the 3600 block of Cornell Blvd. in Winston-Salem. Gaskins is a black female who is 5'5" and weighs 140-pounds. She may be wearing a black hat and pink jacket. If you have seen her contact the Winston-Salem Police Department (336)-773-7700.
firefighternation.com
Greensboro (NC) Fire Truck Stolen
A 23-year-old man faces charges that he stole a Greensboro fire truck Saturday. The stolen truck was recovered at 2 p.m. at Princess Ann Street and Liberty Drive, Fox 8 reports. Police say the truck was stolen from the Greensboro Public Safety Training Facility across the street from Station 1...
22-year-old injured in drive-by shooting at a party in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The main video above is from a previous story about the Winston-Salem community discussing a program aimed at curbing youth violence. A man shot in the hip during a drive-by at a party in Winston-Salem Sunday, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department got...
wfmynews2.com
I-73 southbound lanes reopen after tractor trailer crash shuts lanes down
GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes of I-73 are closed north of Asheboro in Randolph County near exit 86 due to a tractor trailer crash. The road is expected to reopen by noon, according to officials. Drivers must stay alert in the area and use the following detours:. Southbound traffic:...
Surveying the damage left in Triad from Hurricane Ian
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Across Greensboro, many have experienced harsh winds and heavy rains from remnants of Hurricane Ian Friday night. Thousands of households have been left in the dark from the downed powerlines and hundreds of trees have either hit homes or blocked roads throughout the day. Early Friday, a large tree uprooted […]
Security cameras capture North Carolina chase suspect going airborne, crashing into garage
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man from Durham has been hospitalized because of serious injuries sustained from a crash he was involved in while he allegedly fled from Alamance County and Graham Police authorities. Xavier Atwater-Smith, 23, was in his vehicle that went airborne Wednesday evening at the corner of Maple Street and Gilbreath Street. […]
Hurricane Ian-related death reported in North Carolina, deputies say
The first reported death in the Triangle related to Hurricane Ian has been confirmed.
WXII 12
Winston Salem police investigate overnight drive-by shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man was hurt overnight in a drive-by shooting on Pine View Drive, according to police. Officers were called to a home on Pine View Drive near Old Rural Hall Road around 4:30 a.m. regarding the shooting. Police say the victim was at a party outside the residence when a car drove through the area and shot at him. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury for treatment.
wfmynews2.com
A rare sight! An albino deer spotted in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A viewer submitted a photo of an albino deer across from her home in Greensboro. Albino deer are a rare sight -- they show up every 1 in 30,000 deer, according to NC Wildlife. Albino deer are deer that lack pigmentation and have a completely white...
VIDEO: Storm winds cause electric sparks to fly on the street in Walkertown
WALKERTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad continues to deal with the impacts of Ian as the storm passed through the region throughout Friday evening and Saturday morning. There’s been numerous reports of trees being knocked down and power outages throughout the Triad. However, this footage submitted by FOX8 viewer Heather Smith may be some […]
