DOBSON, N.C. — One man has been arrested after multiple people were stabbed overnight in Dobson, according to the Surry County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to a home on Old Wagon Trail near Rockford Road around 12:42 a.m. regarding the incident. They found three people with multiple stab wounds upon arrival. The sheriff's office said two other people with similar injuries left before deputies responded to the scene.

SURRY COUNTY, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO