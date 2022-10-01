Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES SEEK FUGITIVE FOLLOWING SATURDAY PURSUIT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a fugitive following a pursuit Saturday evening. A DCSO report said just after 6:40 p.m. a deputy observed a pickup pass through the intersection of Cedar Street and Third Street in Yoncalla several times, while committing multiple traffic violations. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and got out of his vehicle to contact the driver. However, the pickup quickly took off and the pursuit ensued.
kezi.com
Convicted child murderer and rapist from Lane County dies while in prison
ONTARIO, Ore.-- A convicted child murderer and rapist from Lane County died Sunday morning while in custody at the Snake River Correctional Institution, according to the the Oregon Department of Corrections. According to reports, 77-year-old Richard Wayne Godwin raped and decapitated a 5-year-old girl in rural Lane County in the...
kezi.com
Manhunt ends with two arrests after armed carjacking in Gateway area
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.- Two arrests have been made after an armed carjacking in the 3100 block of Gateway Street. On September 30th, 2022 at 12:26 p.m. the Springfield Police Department received reports of an armed car jacking in the 3100 block of Gateway Street in Springfield. Two men were said to have approached a woman who had just parked her vehicle to go into a store.
klcc.org
Salem and Eugene investigators seeking information on fatal hit-and-run, and theft cases
Salem police are looking for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run incident that happened Wednesday morning. 66-year-old Cynthia Lynn Perry Rizzo of Keizer was found around 5:00am, lying in the roadway of the 4000 block of Sunnyview Road Northeast. She was taken to Salem Health but died from her injuries Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kezi.com
Eugene Police ramping up party patrols around University of Oregon as fall term kicks off
EUGENE, Ore. -- The West University neighborhood in Eugene is once again coming alive as University of Oregon students return for the start of fall term. According to police, there has already been an increase in activity there in comparison to the summer months. They are once again ramping up their party patrols in an effort to keep the situation under control.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126E IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON
LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 6:00 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126E near milepost 50. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Nissan VRS, operated by Vanessa East (45)...
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Oct. 3
On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 12:45 AM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 279, south of Wilsonville. Preliminary investigation revealed a black Honda motorcycle, operated by Tyler Bratton (24) of Santa Rosa, California, was travelling southbound in the northbound fast lane and collided head-on with a black Jeep Cherokee, operated by Usach Sisach Nelson (22) of Corvallis. Prior to the collision a witness observed the motorcycle northbound, make a U-turn and proceed southbound on the Interstate. It is unknown why Bratton was traveling the wrong direction. Additionally, during the investigation it was determined Nelson showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for DUII. His BAC was determined to be .10%. Bratton sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Interstate 5 was affected for 4.5 hours while the OSP Collison Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Aurora Fire Department, Woodburn Ambulance and ODOT.
oregontoday.net
Fatal 126E, Lane Co., Oct. 3
On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 6:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 126E near milepost 50. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Nissan VRS, operated by Vanessa East (45) of Mckenzie Bridge, was stopped waiting to turn left into a residential driveway when an eastbound Freightliner, operated by Joseph Garcia (62) of Junction City, rear-ended the Nissan. East and a male juvenile passenger were transported with injuries to an area hospital. The front passenger in the Nissan, Shaney Howard (52) of McKenzie Bridge, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Garcia was uninjured. Hwy 126E was affected for approximately 6 hours while the OSP Reconstruction Collision Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Mckenzie Fire Department, Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Coburg Police Department and ODOT.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc16.com
Eugene Police arrest man responsible for Chase and Columbia bank robberies
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police report that on September 26, around 4:25 p.m., Bryan Michael Makarowsky (34), of Eugene, walked into the Chase Bank, on Willamette in Eugene, and committed a robbery, making threats with a firearm. Officials say Makarowsky fled the scene. Eugene Police were alerted, and responded...
kezi.com
Woman arrested after driving into oncoming traffic on I-5, OSP says
EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman is facing charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after she allegedly drove against traffic on Interstate 5 and caused one accident, Oregon State Police said. According to OSP, at about 11:20 a.m. on October 2, they were alerted to a grey Hyundai...
Emerald Media
A vigil honors the life of unhoused woman who touched her community
Amber Mark was sleeping in a tent on Highway 99 when she was killed by 18-year-old Anthony Charles Rodeen after he ran over her tent on Sept. 8. The driver continued driving recklessly after running over Mark and one other the tent. He eventually hit another pedestrian after driving onto a sidewalk near a Dari Mart before being apprehended by a witness and arrested by Eugene police.
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation, Lane Co., Sept. 30
*UPDATE* 09/29/22 – 36 year old David Roy Keefaver of Junction City has been identified as the victim in this case. While the exact series of events leading up to Keefaver’s death are still not entirely clear, investigators have not uncovered any evidence to indicate that his death was the result of a criminal act. Investigators do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public. Original release – This morning at approximately 4:32am, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call of suspicious circumstances at a residence in the 30300blk of Lassen Ln. north of Eugene. An area resident called 911 to report that an adult male was throwing himself against the caller’s door. As deputies responded the caller advised that the male had laid down on the porch and lost consciousness. Deputies arrived on scene to find the male to be injured and not breathing. The deputies attempted to perform life-saving measures including CPR. Medics additionally responded to assist but the male did not survive. His identity is being withheld at this time. He is believed to be a resident of another location on Lassen Ln. Detectives are actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the male’s death. His death is being investigated as suspicious at this time. Additional details will be released as they become available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kqennewsradio.com
TEEN CITED FOR THEFT AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL
A teen was cited for second-degree theft at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 1:15 p.m. the 15-year old male allegedly stole a phone from another student. He tried to conceal the phone by placing it in a trash can in a restroom.
Woman calls 911, hides phone, leads deputies to alleged kidnapper
A Salem woman called 911 Wednesday evening and secretly led Marion County officials to her and the man that allegedly kidnapped her.
kezi.com
Lebanon men arrested in connection with shooting in Salem
LEBANON, Ore. -- Two Lebanon brothers are in jail after being arrested in connection with an August shooting in Salem, the Salem Police Department reported. According to SPD, the shooting took place on August 28 at about 11 p.m. Police said two men, later identified as Israel Fausto Anaya, 27, and Aaron Max Anaya, 19, who are brothers, approached a woman in front of her home who was talking with a friend. Police said words were exchanged, and one or both of the brothers shot at the woman. Police said the woman suffered a single gunshot wound and was treated for her injuries.
Wrong-way driver killed in crash, other driver arrested on DUII charge
One man died and another was arrested after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 early Friday.
KVAL
Suspicious death investigation: Man throws himself against door of home and dies on porch
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A man's death is being investigated as suspicious after he died on the front porch of a home in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The Lane County Sheriff's Office says they received a call at 4:30 a.m. from a residence in the 30300blk of Lassen Lane north of Eugene. The caller told 911 that an adult male was throwing himself against the caller's door.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR PROBATION VIOLATION AFTER RIDING BIKE OVERNIGHT
A late-night bicycle ride led to a Roseburg man going to jail. A Roseburg Police report said Thursday just after 12:20 a.m. the 29-year old was allegedly seen riding his bike without lighting equipment in the 200 block of Southeast Jackson Street downtown. The suspect was known to be wanted by his parole officer. He was detained and held without bail for a probation violation.
kezi.com
Corvallis resident arrested after fatal crash on Interstate 5
WILSONVILLE, Ore. -- A Corvallis resident was arrested early Friday morning after a fatal collision with a motorcyclist on Interstate 5 south of Wilsonville, Oregon State Police reported. According to OSP, they responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-5 near milepost 279 south of Wilsonville at about 12:45 a.m. on...
kezi.com
Springfield woman rescued from South Sister
SOUTH SISTER, Ore.-- A 61-year-old Springfield woman is safe after getting lost during a hike descending the South Sister. The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said Friday afternoon around 4:15 p.m., the woman called 911 saying she was hiking alone with her dog and inadvertently left the climbers trail. The call...
Comments / 6