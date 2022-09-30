ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Decider.com

Is ‘Bros’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Billy Eichner is challenging the straight-ification of queer stories with Bros, a new romantic comedy opening in theaters this weekend. Directed by Forgetting Sarah Marshall filmmaker Nicholas Stoller—who also co-wrote the script with Eichner—this meta-comedy finds Eichner playing a screenwriter named Bobby Lieber, a gay man who is hired to write a rom-com about a gay couple. As he struggles with the expectations of straight studio executives, he falls into a love story of his own—with a hunky, macho lawyer named Aaron (played by Luke Macfarlane). You can expect to laugh, cry, swoon, and cringe at the awkwardness of it all with...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Box Office: ‘Smile’ Chomping Into $19 Million, Billy Eichner’s ‘Bros’ Debuting at No. 4

“Smile” has something to grin about this weekend. The creeper is projected to land a $19 million debut from 3,645 locations. It’s a fantastic start for the Paramount release, which carries a modest $17 million production budget. Compared to other original horror entries this year, “Smile” is coming in below Universal’s supernatural kidnap thriller “The Black Phone,” which kicked off with $23 million, but surging past 20th Century Studios’ “Barbarian,” which opened to $10 million.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Society
digitalspy.com

Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews

Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
MOVIES
Variety

Danielle Deadwyler Gives an Oscar-Worthy Performance in ‘Till,’ But Will Enough Voters Watch the Film?

We have Denzel Washington’s single teardrop. We have Viola Davis’ runny nose. And now, we have Danielle Deadwyler’s lip quiver, expertly executed in Chinonye Chukwu’s deeply moving drama “Till.” Another best actress contender emerges although I wish the film could rise to the level of Deadwyler’s performance.   The sturdy drama follows Mamie Till-Mobley (Deadwyler), the mother of Emmett Till, whose abduction and lynching in 1955 sparked global outrage and served as an important catalyst in the civil rights movement. “Till” charts Mamie’s grief, as well as her pursuit of justice. But getting people to see a movie about such a horrific...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

New ‘American Pie’ Movie in the Works From Universal, ‘Definition Please’ Filmmaker Sujata Day (Exclusive)

Another American Pie is in the works, this one to be penned by Insecure actor and Definition Please filmmaker Sujata Day. The multihyphenate is set to develop and write a new installment of the long-running sex comedy franchise for Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. Plot details have yet to be revealed, but the story is based on her original pitch and is being described as a fresh take.More from The Hollywood ReporterBryce Dallas Howard Says There Was Pressure That She Lose Weight for 'Jurassic World Dominion'Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' Releases New PosterBilly Eichner Calls Out...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Bearse
Person
Luke Macfarlane
Person
Billy Eichner
Person
Harvey Fierstein
Person
Bowen Yang
Person
Jim Rash
Person
Ts Madison
Person
Guy Branum
Person
Monica Raymund
The Herald News

Sacheen Littlefeather dies

Sacheen Littlefeather has died aged 75. The actress passed away at her home in Novato, California on Sunday (02.10.22) just weeks after accepting an apology from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for abuse she suffered in the aftermath of her 1973 Oscars speech which she gave on behalf of Marlon Brando - making her the first Native American woman to step foot on stage at the glitzy event. ...
NOVATO, CA
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actress – ‘Till’ Premieres at NYFF With Danielle Deadwyler’s Undeniable Performance

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Oct. 1, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Danielle Deadwyler cements her...
MOVIES
Popculture

'American Horror Story' Confirms Season 11 Premiere Date, Theme

American Horror Story is taking over the Big Apple. FX shared details of the long-running anthology horror series' upcoming 11th season and set the premiere date. The new season will be titled AHS: NYC and will debut on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. ET. Two episodes will be released each Wednesday over five weeks and will also be available to stream on Hulu.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Actor#Racism#Universal Pictures#Regal La Live
Polygon

11 great movies new to streaming to watch in October 2022

October! It’s a great time for movies. Many people spend the month watching horror (we do that kind of thing year-round), but there’s no wrong way to do it, and plenty of excellent movies new to streaming this month for your viewing pleasure. Two of the funniest American...
MOVIES
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in October 2022

HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reasons to stay inside and binge. As the streamer caps off its list of September 2022 titles, which has seen everything from a new season of Los Espookys to Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis biopic being stocked, a fresh wave of content is headed to the streaming library in October 2022.
TV SERIES
sheenmagazine.com

Freddie Gibbs Celebrates ‘$oul $old $eparately’ Album w/ Epic Casino Album Release Party

Freddie Gibbs may have just released his best project to date… simultaneously throwing an album release party for the books. Titled $oul $old $eparately, the 15-track project serves as Freddie Gibbs highly-anticipated major label debut album, with standout features from Pusha T, Rick Ross, Offset, Moneybagg Yo, DJ Paul, Scarface, Raekwon, and many more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Hollywood Reporter

New York Film Fest: ‘White Noise’ Kicks It Off, Angling to Break Into Wide-Open Oscar Race

The 60th New York Film Festival kicked off Friday night with the North American premiere of the film that had previously opened the Venice Film Festival, Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of Don DeLillo’s allegedly “unadaptable” 1985 novel White Noise. The satire about existential angst, which stars Baumbach’s two most frequent muses, Adam Driver (Frances Ha, While We’re Young, The Meyerowitz Stories, Marriage Story) and Greta Gerwig (Greenberg, Frances Ha, Mistress America), was warmly received at both its press and public screenings. (It’s currently at 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.) And in a year in which the Oscar race seems wide open, Netflix...
MOVIES
Variety

KTLA News Veteran Lynette Romero Joins KNBC as ‘Today in LA’ Anchor

Longtime KTLA News anchor Lynette Romero will join NBC4’s “Today in LA” as an anchor and reporter, KNBC announced Tuesday, with her first day on-air scheduled for Oct. 10. Prior to NBC4, Romero worked as an anchor at KTLA Los Angeles for 24 years, with her most recent position being a weekend anchor for its morning newscast. KTLA announced her sudden exit on Sept. 14 without a goodbye message from Romero, which sparked controversy on social media. KTLA news director Pete Saiers said in a statement to Variety: “After 24 years, Lynette Romero has decided to move on from anchoring our...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy