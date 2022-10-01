Read full article on original website
Related
WPBF News 25
Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County sending needed items to areas hit by hurricane
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County is collecting food and other critical supplies as they get ready to ship them to the areas hit hardest byHurricane Ian. The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, along with Tzedakah, Learning and Chesed, and Hands...
Two Palm Beach County residents qualify for DCP National Finals
JUPITER — Jupiter resident Leah Gram and Luke Parsons of Palm Beach Gardens share the same favorite golfer -- Justin Thomas -- and next spring they will share the same experience:. Competing in the Drive Chip & Putt Finals at Augusta National on the eve of the Masters. Both...
weddingstylemagazine.com
LUXURY SOUTH FLORIDA WEDDINGS AT THE BOCA RATON
The 2020s is a decade in which one of Florida’s most historic wedding venues will celebrate its 100th anniversary. As a favorite destination for luxury South Florida weddings, The Boca Raton has long been known for its pristine resort setting, world class amenities, and timeless Floridian style. Tia Azzara, Assistant Director of Catering, shares more about what couples can expect when hosting a wedding at The Boca Raton, and what the wedding planning process entails.
'Get off our lungs!': 60 rally against sugar-cane burning in Glades
WEST PALM BEACH — Glades residents who want to end the sugar-cane burning they say pollutes their communities joined environmental activists Saturday in downtown West Palm Beach to push back against industry claims that their demands would cost jobs. About 60 people rallied that afternoon on the lawn of Nancy Graham Centennial Square Park, across...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
Elderly residents of southwest Florida left vulnerable after homes destroyed by Hurricane Ian
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – In the midst of all the destruction across the southwest coast of Florida, elderly residents were left vulnerable after communities, homes were destroyed by the effects of Hurricane Ian. Some like Fort Meyers resident Janet Siegel were brought to a Coral Springs senior living facility...
BEWARE: COYOTES RUNNING FREE IN EAST BOCA RATON
Approach Man Starting Truck Early Friday… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Early risers in East Boca Raton say they were shocked to see what appeared to be two coyotes running free in the area of Camino Real and 2nd Avenue early Friday. “I go […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
nypressnews.com
Florida man missing after trying to jet ski to Bahamas
A Florida man has been declared missing after allegedly attempting to jet ski from south Florida to the Bahamas. Charles Walker, 52, was last seen on Pompano Beach around 5 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Walker’s family said he was planning on jet skiing from the beach to Bimini in the Bahamas, a distance of around 115 miles.
Santaluces’ quarterback Will Prichard showing why he’s the best quarterback in Florida
LANTANA, FLORIDA- Everyone knows about big name high school football quarterbacks in Florida like Miami Central’s Keyon Jenkins, Chaminade-Madonna’s Cedrick Bailey, IMG Academy‘s Jayden Bradford and Nease’s Marcus Stokes. One name that doesn’t appear on everyone’s radar, however, is Santaluces’ ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local Chambers Collect Supplies for Residents Hit by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian’s devastation. {Lee County Sheriff’s Office}. Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce is collecting items and supplies for the cities on the West Coast of Florida that have been affected by Hurricane Ian. Cindy Brief, president and CEO of the Chamber, said chamber treasurer and...
Recruiting: Ohio State WR commit Inniss flexing muscle on defense
FORT LAUDERDALE — Brandon Inniss laughed when asked whether he should be referred to as an athlete or safety instead of a wide receiver. It’s an understandable response. The Plantation-American Heritage senior long has been considered one of the nation’s premier receivers in the Class of 2023, but there’s no denying the impact he’s having on the defensive side of the ball.
airlive.net
Footage from Florida’s airfield after the passage Hurricane Ian
Pilots inspect damage caused by tornado at North Perry Airport. A tornado, spawned by Hurricane Ian’s outer rain bands, struck North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines Tuesday night.
royalcaribbeanblog.com
Marriott Fort Lauderdale Airport Hotel Review
Finding the perfect hotel before a cruise can be challenging, but Fort Lauderdale’s new Marriott Fort Lauderdale Airport is a strong contender for the best place to stay before a cruise departing from Port Everglades. Prior to my recent Allure of the Seas cruise, I spent the night at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hurricane Ian evacuee upset over Jupiter hotel price hike
A Hurricane Ian evacuee called WPTV about a price hike at a Jupiter hotel. She wanted to know if the price hike in Jupiter was a case of price gouging.
In restaurant news: Fat Boyz Barbecue opens in Deerfield Beach, Ford’s Garage Wellington runs out of gas
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Plant Pizza, Cooper City Specializing in all-vegan, brick-oven pies and lentil-based pastas, this New York-style pizzeria from owner Samuel ...
Click10.com
Hurricane Ian’s havoc forces hospital to transfer newborn babies in need of intensive care
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Newborn babies in need of intensive medical care were among the Hurricane Ian victims who have been transferred to South Florida hospitals after the Category 4 storm. Dr. Ronald Ford, of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Broward County, said a neonatal intensive care unit in Fort...
cbs12.com
PBC officials told there is no need to provide temporary lodging for hurricane victims
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: As of 7:30 pm. the county officials say there is no longer a need to provide temporary lodging to hurricane victims at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Earlier today, a plan was in the works to house those affected by Hurricane Ian at the fairgrounds in West Palm Beach.
Two Palm Beach County School Board seats are up for election on Nov. 8. Who's running?
Four candidates across two school board races will face off in the general election Nov. 8. In one race is Marcia Andrews, an incumbent with nearly 12 years of experience representing Wellington, the Glades and Royal Palm Beach on the board. She is facing a challenge from Jennifer Showalter, an outspoken advocate for parental rights — a rallying cry of Gov. Ron DeSantis who wants more control over school policies and curriculum.
iheart.com
USF Drops Conference Opener To ECU
The ECU Pirates (3-2, 1-1) defeated the USF Bulls (1-4, 0-1) 48-28 on Saturday afternoon in Boca Raton. With the game moved to the camps of Florida Atlantic University from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, the Bulls fell behind early. ECU built a 14-0 first quarter lead, and took a 41-7 lead into halftime as they handed the Bulls their first conference loss of 2022.
thetouristchecklist.com
27 Best & Fun Things to Do in Delray Beach (FL)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Delray Beach, FL?. Deltay Beach is a city located along the coast in the Miami metropolitan area in Palm Beach County, Florida, United States. The city has a population of sixty-six thousand, eight hundred and forty-six during the 2020...
High tide at South Pointe Park sweeps 6 people out to sea
MIAMI – Friday morning at approximately 10:45 a.m., a surge of water swept multiple people off a South Pointe Park sidewalk near the pier. Six people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The area has been closed until further notice. There is currently a high surf advisory in effect until 8 p.m. and the water is closed to the public.
Comments / 0