Hialeah, FL

LUXURY SOUTH FLORIDA WEDDINGS AT THE BOCA RATON

The 2020s is a decade in which one of Florida’s most historic wedding venues will celebrate its 100th anniversary. As a favorite destination for luxury South Florida weddings, The Boca Raton has long been known for its pristine resort setting, world class amenities, and timeless Floridian style. Tia Azzara, Assistant Director of Catering, shares more about what couples can expect when hosting a wedding at The Boca Raton, and what the wedding planning process entails.
BOCA RATON, FL
BEWARE: COYOTES RUNNING FREE IN EAST BOCA RATON

Approach Man Starting Truck Early Friday… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Early risers in East Boca Raton say they were shocked to see what appeared to be two coyotes running free in the area of Camino Real and 2nd Avenue early Friday. “I go […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Florida man missing after trying to jet ski to Bahamas

A Florida man has been declared missing after allegedly attempting to jet ski from south Florida to the Bahamas. Charles Walker, 52, was last seen on Pompano Beach around 5 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Walker’s family said he was planning on jet skiing from the beach to Bimini in the Bahamas, a distance of around 115 miles.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Recruiting: Ohio State WR commit Inniss flexing muscle on defense

FORT LAUDERDALE — Brandon Inniss laughed when asked whether he should be referred to as an athlete or safety instead of a wide receiver. It’s an understandable response. The Plantation-American Heritage senior long has been considered one of the nation’s premier receivers in the Class of 2023, but there’s no denying the impact he’s having on the defensive side of the ball.
COLUMBUS, OH
Marriott Fort Lauderdale Airport Hotel Review

Finding the perfect hotel before a cruise can be challenging, but Fort Lauderdale’s new Marriott Fort Lauderdale Airport is a strong contender for the best place to stay before a cruise departing from Port Everglades. Prior to my recent Allure of the Seas cruise, I spent the night at...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Sports
In restaurant news: Fat Boyz Barbecue opens in Deerfield Beach, Ford’s Garage Wellington runs out of gas

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Plant Pizza, Cooper City Specializing in all-vegan, brick-oven pies and lentil-based pastas, this New York-style pizzeria from owner Samuel ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Two Palm Beach County School Board seats are up for election on Nov. 8. Who's running?

Four candidates across two school board races will face off in the general election Nov. 8. In one race is Marcia Andrews, an incumbent with nearly 12 years of experience representing Wellington, the Glades and Royal Palm Beach on the board. She is facing a challenge from Jennifer Showalter, an outspoken advocate for parental rights — a rallying cry of Gov. Ron DeSantis who wants more control over school policies and curriculum.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
USF Drops Conference Opener To ECU

The ECU Pirates (3-2, 1-1) defeated the USF Bulls (1-4, 0-1) 48-28 on Saturday afternoon in Boca Raton. With the game moved to the camps of Florida Atlantic University from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, the Bulls fell behind early. ECU built a 14-0 first quarter lead, and took a 41-7 lead into halftime as they handed the Bulls their first conference loss of 2022.
BOCA RATON, FL
27 Best & Fun Things to Do in Delray Beach (FL)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Delray Beach, FL?. Deltay Beach is a city located along the coast in the Miami metropolitan area in Palm Beach County, Florida, United States. The city has a population of sixty-six thousand, eight hundred and forty-six during the 2020...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
High tide at South Pointe Park sweeps 6 people out to sea

MIAMI – Friday morning at approximately 10:45 a.m., a surge of water swept multiple people off a South Pointe Park sidewalk near the pier. Six people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The area has been closed until further notice. There is currently a high surf advisory in effect until 8 p.m. and the water is closed to the public.
MIAMI, FL

