The 2020s is a decade in which one of Florida’s most historic wedding venues will celebrate its 100th anniversary. As a favorite destination for luxury South Florida weddings, The Boca Raton has long been known for its pristine resort setting, world class amenities, and timeless Floridian style. Tia Azzara, Assistant Director of Catering, shares more about what couples can expect when hosting a wedding at The Boca Raton, and what the wedding planning process entails.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO