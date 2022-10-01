ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Hollywood, California
2d ago

Uhhhhh yeah right.. Just like all the other climate predictions of the last 40-50 years. You are a moron if you believe what the climate alarmist are selling

one mad karen
2d ago

They can’t even predict the weather a week in the future accurately and they expect us in a state of fear over climate change. All they want is for you to be subordinate, and weak minded democrats conform.

Lonnie Lee
2d ago

Central Illinois has had a wonderful summer. A little dry, but the crops are doing well and the local farmers are picking corn. In other words things are very normal. It was summer. Now we are told we have a double dip la nina winter. The idiots are saying we will have our third cold winter in a row. IT IS WINTER. It gets cold. It snows. Nothing unusual here.

weatherboy.com

Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas

Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
ARKANSAS STATE
aclu-il.org

Citizen-Activists Reject “Empty Threats” of Lawsuits from Awake Illinois

Two suburban residents today forcefully rejected threats of lawsuits from the group Awake Illinois if they continue to express their opposition to the organization and its agenda. Maggie Romanovich of Wheaton and Kylie Spahn of Downers Grove received letters from leaders of Awake Illinois in early September suggesting that Awake would file a defamation lawsuit against them if they did not “cease and desist” from such criticism and remove existing online posts.
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
Illinois State
Kentucky State
Indiana State
cbs4indy.com

The best start to October weather for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – The pretty weather continues across the Hoosier state!. Beautiful weather continues across Indiana with sunshine and dry skies overhead. Minimal cloud coverage will be present through Monday. Windy conditions. It was a breezy day across central Indiana again to wrap up the weekend. Muncie reported peak gusts...
INDIANA STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Jason Bailey: More disasters are coming, and Kentucky must be prepared to face them head-on

The last couple of years have marked a chaotic time in Kentucky with our communities rocked by a pandemic, recession, tornadoes and floods. The turmoil that our more vulnerable neighbors face every day is creeping into the lives of those used to greater comfort. For many, the temptation is to see this period as a rare string of bad luck. Out of a protective instinct, we look forward to when things will go “back to normal.” Psychologists call it the normalcy bias or, more judgmentally, the “ostrich effect.”
cbs4indy.com

Nothing but net–I mean sunshine–for Indiana!

INDIANAPOLIS – Looking at lots of sunshine for days across the Hoosier state! Enjoy this beautiful start to the month of October. The general experience for Sunday will be mostly sunny, a brief period of clouds in the first part of the day, and breezy conditions. Straight-up sunshine for...
INDIANA STATE
Q985

You Won’t Believe What Word is Most Mispelled in Illinois

Every day, we deal with phones and computers taking care of our spelling problems for us, most of the time without us even realizing that the auto-correct is doing its job. We've gone from being literary in our society, to where now, I didn't even spell society correctly and my autocorrect took care of it.
ILLINOIS STATE
WTHR

Hoosier native to represent Indiana at Miss USA Monday night

RENO, Nev. — Local royalty is headed to the national stage. Samantha Toney, crowned Miss Indiana USA 2022 in April, will represent the Hoosier state Monday night in Reno, Nevada, where she will be competing for the title of Miss USA 2022. Toney currently works as a marketing specialist...
CBS Chicago

The Illinois biometric law companies violate, resulting in big payouts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Right now, you and thousands of others in Illinois may be expecting a check from Google thanks to a $100 million class action lawsuit.It's far from the first lawsuit of its kind, and as CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports, certainly not the last, thanks to a special law here in Illinois.It's the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. It's not that companies can't use technology that collects this type of information. It's that they have to tell you about it. Biometric data helps make our fast-paced world even faster. Buying a cup of coffee with your finger...
ILLINOIS STATE
wamwamfm.com

Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana

Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
cilfm.com

Indiana couple faces murder charges

Jefferson County authorities arrested a man and woman from Evansville, Ind., following a fatal shooting in Mt. Vernon this past weekend. 23-year-old Treyaveon Massie and 43-year-old Retha McIntire allegedly shot a man several times at the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park, just north of Mt. Vernon. The primary resident of the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

103GBF

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

