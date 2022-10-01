Read full article on original website
Braves put Mets -- and everyone else -- on notice
The Mets can get back control of their destiny in the National League East if they can get a game off the Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, salvaging at least one game out of this series. They can still win the division if they can get out of Atlanta tonight tied with the Braves at 99 victories, heading home to Citi Field for three with the Nationals.
Atlanta Braves prove once again power beats pitching against New York Mets
The New York Mets seemed to have the advantage with Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer on the mound, but the Atlanta Braves proved that power can beat pitching, even in the biggest series of the season. One night after tagging deGrom for three home runs, the Atlanta Braves turned to...
Braves hit 3 HRs off deGrom, beat Mets, tie for NL East lead
ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley doesn’t want to put too much emphasis on winning the first game of a crucial three-game series with the New York Mets. That being said, he sure is glad the Atlanta Braves took the opener. “To get the first one is huge and...
Braves sweep Mets, take 2-game lead in East with 3 remaining
ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson homered for the third straight game, Travis d’Arnaud hit a go-ahead two-run single in the third inning, and Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 5-3 on Sunday night, completing a three-game sweep of their NL East rival and taking a two-game lead in the division with three games to play.
Braves move into first place with 4-2 win over Mets
The Atlanta Braves landed the first punch Friday night handing Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets a 5-2 loss to pull into a tie for the NL East lead. The Braves again control their own destiny and can move a step closer to a fifth-straight division crown with a win Saturday. It won’t be an easy task as they will have to figure out how to solve Max Scherzer who will get the start for New York. The Braves will go with right-hander Kyle Wright.
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Braves prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
The New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves. Check out our MLB odds series for our Mets Braves prediction and pick. Chris Bassitt goes to the mound for the Mets, while Charlie Morton starts for the Braves in this huge game. We’ll tackle the pitching matchup in a moment,...
7 stats and facts about Dodgers' 110 wins
With a 10-1 win Friday night, the Dodgers notched their 109th victory of the season. Then, on Saturday night, they rallied past the Rockies for No. 110. If that sounds like a lot, that’s because it is. This is just the ninth instance overall of a team winning at least 109 games, and the first time a National League team has reached such heights since 1909, when the Pirates won 110 games.
Rutschman named Most Valuable Oriole for '22
The Orioles today announced that catcher Adley Rutschman has been voted the winner of the 2022 Louis M. Hatter Most Valuable Oriole Award by members of the local media who cover the team on a regular basis. He will be recognized for his accomplishments in an on-field ceremony prior to tonight’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Trout passes a legend to become Rangers' all-time HR nemesis
ANAHEIM -- Angels superstar Mike Trout already became the all-time leader in home runs against the Mariners earlier this season, and he now has hit more homers against the Rangers than any other player, with his 44th career blast vs. Texas in an 8-3 win on Sunday. Trout passed Hall...
Contreras finishes encouraging rookie year on bitter note
ST. LOUIS -- This was not going to be a regular start for Roansy Contreras. As the Cardinals began their festivities, recognizing Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina ahead of their final regular-season home game that the Pirates won, 7-5 on Sunday at Busch Stadium, Contreras walked to the bullpen alongside bullpen catcher Raul Hernandez.
Seager (33 HR), Semien (100 R) wrapping up strong Rangers debuts
ANAHEIM -- Not much went right for the Rangers at Angel Stadium this week, especially for the offense. They scratched across just one run on five hits in the series opener on Friday and two runs on two hits on Saturday. Sunday’s series finale wasn’t much different. Texas didn't get...
López caps career season with classic start
MILWAUKEE -- Marlins right-hander Pablo López waited four years for a moment like the one Sunday afternoon at American Family Field, when he walked back to the dugout and received congratulations from his teammates and coaches to cap his season. López, who has dealt with shoulder trouble, entered 2022...
Mariners' home-field hopes shrink after Ray's rocky outing
SEATTLE -- Maybe the lingering effects from Friday’s epic celebration arrived a day later than anticipated, or perhaps Robbie Ray just simply didn’t have it on Sunday. Either way, the Mariners were never really in a 10-3 loss to Oakland that put their hopes of hosting next weekend’s AL Wild Card Series in peril.
Wild Card will be on the road, but Rays look to be 'ready to roll'
HOUSTON -- The Rays still don’t know where they’ll be when the playoffs begin on Friday, but they can cross Tropicana Field off the list of possibilities. Their long road trip to end the regular season will get a little longer in the postseason. With their 3-1 loss...
Braves on cusp of NL East title after sweep
ATLANTA -- Matt Olson and Dansby Swanson were too young to fully appreciate what Chipper Jones did when the Mets and Braves had last played a significant late-season series in Atlanta. But the two suburban Atlanta natives imitated Jones as they pushed the defending World Series champs a step away from a fifth straight National League East title.
Stroman ready to anchor Cubs' rotation in '23
CHICAGO -- Marcus Stroman walked into the interview room on Sunday, holding his young son Kai in his arms. The Cubs' pitcher then began fielding questions about his first season with the North Siders, while his son tried to reach for the microphone and eyed the phones and recorders on the table.
How did these teams do after ending long playoff droughts?
The Mariners are back in the postseason for the first time since 2001, ending the longest active playoff drought in any of the four major North American professional sports. Lengthy droughts such as this have become much rarer since the start of the Wild Card era in 1995, which saw the addition of an extra postseason spot in each league. (A second Wild Card spot was added in 2012, and a third in 2022.)
Pujols hits HR No. 702 in final regular-season at-bat in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS -- During his retirement ceremony prior to his final regular-season game at Busch Stadium on Sunday, Cardinals superstar slugger Albert Pujols told the sellout crowd about how he wondered what he was doing returning for this final season when he struggled throughout April, May and June. Then, the...
Wheeler on doorstep of postseason debut
WASHINGTON -- Zack Wheeler is not there yet. Neither are the Phillies. But they are close now. So close, they can almost feel the champagne burning their eyes. The Phillies can clinch their first postseason berth since 2011 with a victory Monday night against the Astros in Houston, following Sunday’s rain-shortened 8-1 victory in six innings over Washington at Nationals Park. Philadelphia’s magic number to clinch the third National League Wild Card spot is one. Just one Phillies victory or one Brewers loss this week -- the Phillies won their season series vs. Milwaukee, 4-2 -- and Wheeler will be on the mound on Friday in Game 1 of an NL Wild Card Series, most likely in St. Louis.
Blue Jays beat up on Red Sox at historic clip in '22
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays hope that starting next week, their road to the World Series winds through Toronto, Houston and a couple of other cities. Their road to the postseason, though, tore straight through Boston without a speed limit. The Blue Jays completed their sweep of the Red Sox...
