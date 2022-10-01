Read full article on original website
Related
Why The Guardians Chose Owen Miller Over Tyler Freeman
Cleveland optioned Tyler Freeman to Triple-A in a series of roster moves on Saturday afternoon.
Guardians Reach Impressive Season Milestone In Win Over Royals
Cleveland won their 90th game of the season as they beat the Royals.
numberfire.com
Austin Hedges starting for Guardians on Sunday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Hedges is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Hedges for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Myles Straw starting for Guardians Monday
The Cleveland Guardians listed Myles Straw as their starter in centerfield for Monday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Straw will bat ninth and start in centerfield Monday while Will Benson moves to the bench. Straw has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel for tonight's contests and is projected to score...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Amed Rosario not in Guardians' Monday lineup
The Cleveland Guardians did not list Amed Rosario in their lineup for Monday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Rosario will take the afternoon off Monday while Gabriel Arias takes over at shortstop. Andres Gimenez will rejoin the starting lineup at second base and will bat fifth against the Royals.
MLB
Trout passes a legend to become Rangers' all-time HR nemesis
ANAHEIM -- Angels superstar Mike Trout already became the all-time leader in home runs against the Mariners earlier this season, and he now has hit more homers against the Rangers than any other player, with his 44th career blast vs. Texas in an 8-3 win on Sunday. Trout passed Hall...
MLB
Anderson struggles in final start of '22
CHICAGO -- When an offense has sputtered like the Reds in recent weeks, the last thing it needed was a big deficit to try and battle back from. But on Sunday vs. the Cubs, that's exactly what happened, and it came quickly. Starting pitcher Chase Anderson threw 37 pitches and...
MLB
Mariners' home-field hopes shrink after Ray's rocky outing
SEATTLE -- Maybe the lingering effects from Friday’s epic celebration arrived a day later than anticipated, or perhaps Robbie Ray just simply didn’t have it on Sunday. Either way, the Mariners were never really in a 10-3 loss to Oakland that put their hopes of hosting next weekend’s AL Wild Card Series in peril.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Guardians add prospect Naylor to roster, DFA reliever Shaw
CLEVELAND -- Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti alluded to the fact that the team still had some moving parts when catcher Bo Naylor was brought up to be on the club’s taxi squad, but not officially added to the roster. Saturday provided clarity. The Guardians designated reliever...
MLB
How did these teams do after ending long playoff droughts?
The Mariners are back in the postseason for the first time since 2001, ending the longest active playoff drought in any of the four major North American professional sports. Lengthy droughts such as this have become much rarer since the start of the Wild Card era in 1995, which saw the addition of an extra postseason spot in each league. (A second Wild Card spot was added in 2012, and a third in 2022.)
MLB
Bradish rounds out rookie year by quieting Yankees
NEW YORK -- During his rookie season, right-hander Kyle Bradish has dealt with some typical ups and downs. But he finished strong in his last start of the season on Sunday afternoon, leading the Orioles to a 3-1 victory over the Yankees. Baltimore ended up taking two out of three in the weekend series at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
Márquez, Freeland intend to lead Rox to better days
LOS ANGELES -- For 159 games, Rockies manager Bud Black’s mantra has been to try to win that particular contest. The turn to younger players the last month or so has made it harder, and just maybe created the kind of tension a last-place team needs. But in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Eyes on future, young O's enjoy exciting ride of '22
This story was excerpted from Jake Rill's Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. On Tuesday afternoon, DL Hall, Gunnar Henderson and Kyle Stowers were among the small contingent of Orioles players who entered the fabled Green Monster at Fenway Park for the first time. They stepped inside the left-field scoreboard -- its walls filled with signatures of thousands of players, coaches, broadcasters and more -- and soaked in the baseball history.
Cleveland Guardians battered by high winds, Kansas City’s bats in 7-1 loss
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Not much went right for the Guardians and their fans on a blustery Saturday night at Progressive Field. Not only did the Guardians lose, 7-1, to the Royals, but the high winds blowing in from center field canceled the fireworks show after the game by order of the Cleveland Fire Department.
MLB
Seager (33 HR), Semien (100 R) wrapping up strong Rangers debuts
ANAHEIM -- Not much went right for the Rangers at Angel Stadium this week, especially for the offense. They scratched across just one run on five hits in the series opener on Friday and two runs on two hits on Saturday. Sunday’s series finale wasn’t much different. Texas didn't get...
MLB
Mets' division hopes nearly erased by sweep
ATLANTA -- The Mets arrived in Atlanta for their biggest regular-season series in recent memory on Friday knowing they needed only one win this weekend to remain in control of their own path to an NL East crown. They left on Sunday night knowing one more loss or Braves victory...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
McCarthy closing out rookie year in big way
SAN FRANCISCO -- The D-backs' struggles against the Giants in 2021 were well documented, as Arizona went a scant 2-17 against its National League West rivals. Despite dropping two of three to the Giants this weekend, the D-backs can take a shred of redemption along as they leave San Francisco for the final time this season.
MLB
7 stats and facts about Dodgers' 109 wins
With a 10-1 win Friday night, the Dodgers notched their 109th victory of the season. If that sounds like a lot, that’s because it is. The Dodgers’ 109-win season is just the ninth instance overall of a team winning that many games, and the first time a National League team has reached such heights since 1909, when the Pirates won 110 games.
MLB
Waters giving glimpses of powerful future
CLEVELAND -- Mike Matheny was standing in the outfield at Progressive Field on Friday afternoon, talking to a pitcher and watching batting practice ahead of the Royals’ series opener against the Guardians. Mid-conversation, he and the pitcher watched a ball hit -- crushed, really -- off the bat of Drew Waters soar deep into the trees beyond the center-field wall.
MLB
Judge misses chance to break HR record at home
NEW YORK -- The dream scenario was for Aaron Judge to hit his 62nd home run at Yankee Stadium, the brightness of his white pinstripes eclipsed only by the flashes from digital devices, all held high in hopes of recording history. Alas, if and when that moment occurs, it will be some 1,500 miles southwest in Texas.
Comments / 0