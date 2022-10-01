ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Tragically Hip’s Surviving Members Reunite to Pay Tribute to a Canadian Icon, Tease New Projects

By Garret K. Woodward
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cprn6_0iHUergt00

When the Tragically Hip played their final show on Aug. 20, 2016, at the sold-out Rogers K-Rock Centre in the group’s native Kingston, Ontario, bassist Gord Sinclair stood onstage in awe of the moment — wondering what the future held for the larger-than-life Canadian rock band.

“There was a deep connection with the people, and as we progressed on that last tour, [lead singer Gord Downie ] got stronger and stronger. By the time it got to the last show, it was just like, ‘We should be playing more,’” Sinclair tells Rolling Stone . “It was the audience, it was the power of the music — that very real, emotional connection between the group, the performance, and the audience.”

Sadly, that night in Kingston — nationally televised on the Canadian Broadcast Company (CBC) to a viewership of millions — would be the last time Sinclair, Downie, guitarists Rob Baker and Paul Langlois, and drummer Johnny Fay would perform together.

“When we played that last show, our entire career came into focus — everything that we’d been through, being in the band, and then we did this cross-country tour [to say goodbye],” Fay says. “And then, the very next day, this tempest moved in and just washed everything away, putting everything out of focus.”

Downie, the band’s charismatic lead singer, was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in 2015 and revealed the news in May 2016. The Hip embarked on a final tour that culminated with the curtain call in Kingston, Ontario. A little more than a year after that performance, Downie succumbed to his illness on Oct. 17, 2017. He was 53.

“My dad did an interview the day after Gord died, and one of the things he said turns out in hindsight,” Langlois says. “The question was, ‘What do you think it’s going to be like for the guys? Are they going to keep doing music?’ [My dad says], ‘They’ll keep doing music, but their heart will never be in it.’”

Arguably Canada’s greatest rock band, and one of its most cherished musical exports, the Tragically Hip transcended what it meant to not only entertain and embrace an audience, but also the ability to harness the sheer power of rock & roll — this force of nature for positive, tangible change contained in their lyrical aptitude and live-wire stage presence.

“We had to be engaged. I always felt my job was to have a better time than anyone else in the building,” Baker says. “And if I have a great time, other people are going to have a great time, and I think everyone [in the band] approached it that way — it was a great rollercoaster ride onstage.”

Since Downie’s death, the band had only reunited once, backing Canadian indie-pop singer Feist during the televised 2021 Juno Awards. Performing in an empty Massey Hall in Toronto while Covid-19 protocols were in effect, the ensemble ran through the Hip’s “It’s a Good Life If You Don’t Weaken,” a nod to the group being honored with the Juno Humanitarian Award that night.

“It’s all very familiar, very long-standing friends. It’s just a comfortable place to be with those guys,” Baker says in reference to being onstage with his bandmates again. “You slip in like no time passed and you carry on as if you were hanging out the day before. That’s kind of the way we are.”

The band’s remaining members recently surprised everyone by reuniting once again. This time at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa on Sept. 16 for a tribute to Buffy Sainte-Marie, the massively influential singer-songwriter and Indigenous artist.

“[Tonight] was a really great, healthy step to playing again,” Fay tells Rolling Stone after the performance, taped for broadcast on Sept. 30. “And it’s important for us to do that. It honors the legacy of the band, it honors Gord. [He] would have been heavily involved in [tonight].”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pobCJ_0iHUergt00
The surviving members of the Tragically Hip reunited onstage with the songwriter William Prince to pay tribute to Buffy Sainte-Marie. Credit: Ming Wu*

Backing rising Indigenous singer-songwriter William Prince , the Hip soared through Sainte-Marie’s 1964 protest song “Now That the Buffalo’s Gone.” The concert, Starwalker: A Celebration of the Songs, Music, and Life of Buffy Sainte-Marie , aired nationally on the CBC as part of the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation — Canada’s holiday to recognize the brutal legacy of the Canadian Indian residential school system.

“The Indigenous issue bugged [Gord Downie] since he was a kid. We weren’t really educated about it [at the time], but it bugged him,” Langlois tells Rolling Stone backstage at the NAC. “He would bring it up, even as teenagers, ‘There’s something wrong up there. We should all be friends and they should have the same chances we do.’”

From a young age, Downie felt the profound urge to stand up for those who faced injustice and felt voiceless, something that led to his lifelong crusade, personally and professionally, to fight for the Indigenous people of Canada and shine a spotlight on the atrocities committed against them .

“Gord was in the music scene in Toronto and got involved in [environmental charities] at first. He gained a lot of experience on how to get things done, what to focus on, how to write about them, what to say,” Langlois notes. “He read a lot and he observed a lot. There was certainly a Canadian bent to [his words], but a lot of the time he was looking for a problem, not celebrating.”

“I think it was Gord’s natural bent, lyrically. He was never a soapbox guy. He was an art guy. He was an activist through poetry,” Sinclair adds. “He was a brave guy. When he saw something that was wrong, he’d stand up. During our travels, he was meticulously taking notes — some of them became poems, some postcards to the kids, a bunch of them became songs.”

In the five years since Downie left this world, there’s been a lot going on in the Tragically Hip inner circle. In June, the recording Live at the Roxy: May 3, 1991 was unleashed, with the 30th anniversary rerelease of the Hip’s seminal album Fully Completely to hit the streets this fall, which includes a one-day screening of the band’s 1993 tour documentary Heksenketel in select Canadian theaters on Oct. 5.

The Tragically Hip officially formed in Kingston in 1984 when childhood friends Sinclair and Baker met Downie in high school and eventually left their respective bands to cement the nucleus of the group. Fay and Langlois joined soon after. Backed by a meat-and-potatoes rock band, Downie proved to be a vulnerable songwriter whose rough edges and devil-may-care attitude combined aspects of fellow Canadian legends Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen, and Gordon Lightfoot.

Word spread quickly about the group’s mesmerizing live shows, but winning over American audiences proved difficult. Still, they played big arenas back home and managed to earn a following north of the I-90 corridor in the States, always working to grow their audience no matter how small the venue.

“We always had that giant killer mentality from our life on the road. We learned how to play the small rooms. We always aspired to greatness,” Sinclair says. “We played a lot of empty rooms on a lot of empty nights. So, you learn a lot of humility, especially being in Canada. You don’t take anything for granted. You learn how to play on a Tuesday night to a half-empty crowd.”

The Tragically Hip gained some international prominence with an appearance at the ill-fated Woodstock ‘99 as well as a 2002 performance for Queen Elizabeth II when she visited Canada. In total, they would collect 17 Juno Awards, including Entertainer of the Year and Group of the Year, with three wins in each category. Nine of the band’s albums reached Number One on the Canadian charts, alongside numerous radio hits. They were the biggest selling band in Canada from 1996 to 2016 and remain popular on streaming services.

“It’s obviously very heartwarming, and also very sad to listen to us as young men, hearing Gord’s voice, and remembering those days, how fortunate we were to have each other,” Sinclair says of the Live at the Roxy release. “We were a tight band, and Gord was just wicked.”

At the NAC appearance for Sainte-Marie, a film crew was onsite to follow the band. Spearheaded by Downie’s brother, filmmaker Mike Downie, the footage will be part of an upcoming documentary series on the Hip, expected to be released on Amazon Prime in 2024.

Mike and the rest of the Hip are also heavily involved in the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund, which, according to its website, “aims to build cultural understanding and create a path toward reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples.”

“I’m in the ‘never say never’ camp,” Sinclair says when asked if the Hip may get back together down the line. “But the Tragically Hip’s not the Tragically Hip without Gord, you know? And, if I were gone, I’m sure Gord would say the same thing about me.”

“I wouldn’t rule out another chapter,” Langlois adds. “It’s crossed our minds that we could jam. It took us a while to process [Gord’s passing]. And we’re still processing, but the mood’s good.”

Sinclair says that the quartet still meets up at its long-time recording studio, the Bathhouse in Bath, Ontario, every so often, and routinely hang out in-person or for business meetings over Zoom.

“They’re my best friends,” Sinclair says. “Even though [Gord’s] gone, even though the band isn’t together anymore, the music still has a really strong resonance with people that’ll hopefully never go away. If we were to do something down the road, if it was at the right time and right place, for the right charitable organization, I would do it in a heartbeat.”

The morning after the Sainte-Marie celebration, Baker is sitting on a couch in a room at the Fairmont Château Laurier, a stone’s throw from the National Arts Centre. The luxury hotel is a far cry from those early days of the Hip not being able to afford a motel room on tour, ricocheting from coast-to-coast in an old van, thousands of hard-earned miles across the vast, unforgiving landscape of Canada. But he doesn’t spend much time thinking about the group’s legacy.

“That’s for someone else to decide. We’ve written these songs, we’ve raised them, and we’ve sent them out into the world on their own,” he says. “Some of them are going to have nice, successful lives, and maybe kids of their own. Some of them will end up in the ditch and be forgotten, and that’s probably as it should be, too. But they all have their own lives now. And, as the parents of the songs, we wish them well — we care for them, but they’re on their own.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

How to Watch Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ World Tour Livestream Concert on Apple Music

Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever world tour might be coming to an end, but the Grammy- and Oscar-winning artist is giving fans who couldn’t make it to a show a front-row ticket thanks to a new livestream concert on Apple Music today. Eilish fans can watch the livestream on Apple Music starting on Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. PST. The livestream show is part of the brand’s Apple Music Live series, which has previously included livestream sets from Harry Styles to Luke Combs, and was previously recorded during Eilish‘s London concert at the O2 Arena. Buy...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Paramore Officially Brings Back ‘Misery Business’ Four Years After Declaring They Would No Longer Play It

Paramore seems to be in the business of changing their minds, as the band has officially un-retired their controversial but certified banger Misery Business. In 2018, frontman Hayley William said they would no longer perform the song live, following criticism that one of its lyrics was unfeminist. But during Paramore’s return to the stage on Sunday to perform new music for the first time in five years, Williams announced Misery Business would be returning as well—celebrating the band’s new era with the return of an age-old tradition. “Four years ago, we said we were gonna retire this song for...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

See Courtney Love Join the Lemonheads to Perform ‘Into Your Arms’

Courtney Love made a surprise appearance during the Lemonheads’ show at Roundhouse in London on Friday, where she joined the band to perform “Into Your Arms.” Before they launched into the song — which appeared on the band’s 1993 LP, Come on Feel the Lemonheads — Love paid homage to her longtime friend, the band’s frontman Evan Dando, whom she called her “one constant” adding that he “doesn’t have a fucking bad bone in his body.” Prior to the performance, Love explained that she would end her Hole sets in 1994-1995 with the song as a touchstone, after the “wrath and...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

See Alanis Morissette Sing ‘You Oughta Know’ With Foo Fighters at Tribute for Her Former Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Alanis Morissette helped the Foo Fighters pay honor to Taylor Hawkins — her drummer before he joined Dave Grohl and company — Tuesday night at the Los Angeles tribute concert for Hawkins. Backed by the Foo Fighters along with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums, Morissette delivered “You Oughta Know,” which Hawkins had performed countless times during his 18-month stint as a member of Morissette’s mid-Nineties touring unit. “The second I heard ‘You Oughta Know,’ I was like, ‘I’m in that band!’” Hawkins told Rolling Stone last November of joining Morissette’s band. “I just knew.” Morissette previously paid tribute to Hawkins at a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Gord Downie
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Gordon Lightfoot
Person
Joni Mitchell
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’: Watch Kendrick Lamar Perform ‘Father Time,’ ‘N95’

Kendrick Lamar’s third stint as Saturday Night Live’s musical guest saw the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper perform the single “Father Time” off of Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, his fifth studio album. Lamar just wrapped up the North American leg of his tour promoting the May release of the album, in which “the ever jazz-influenced artist is diligent in the sonic progression through his subconscious,” as Rolling Stone’s Jeff Ihaza wrote in a review. The album also includes singles “Mother I Sober,” “Auntie Diaries,” “Savior” and “N95.” The latter was nominated for Best Hip-Hop at this year’s MTV VMAs, one of...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Linda Ronstadt on the Disease that Stole Her Voice, Her Mexican Heritage and Her Favorite Songs

Almost a decade ago, Linda Ronstadt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2019, her condition was rediagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative, Parkinson’s-like disease for which there is no known cure. It robbed her of her distinctive soprano singing voice, ending a career that had made her one of the most popular and accomplished vocalists of her generation. A recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, plus the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, she’s also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.
MUSIC
Louder

Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph

Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Canadian#Rock Roll#The Tragically Hip#Sinclair Downie
Variety

‘Dedicated to the One I Love’: Cass Elliot’s Daughter Gets Her ‘Mama’ a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

There’s a famous photograph by Henry Diltz of Joni Mitchell playing guitar in Mama Cass Elliot’s Laurel Canyon backyard, with David Crosby holding up a joint in back and Eric Clapton sitting cross-legged watching transfixed. There, in the foreground, is Cass’ nine-month-old daughter Owen, teething on a film canister. “I often wonder what I was thinking,” says the now-55-year-old mother of two kids in their 20s, who lives in Encino with her husband of 31 years. “Clearly, I was thinking about that film canister. It was all pretty surreal, pretty cool.” Owen Elliot-Kugell, the only child of Mama Cass of the Mamas...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Tucker Carlson Secretly Tried to Get Jared Kushner to Broker Pardon for Roger Stone, Book Reveals

For years, Fox News star Tucker Carlson has served as a vital voice in Donald Trump’s ear, including privately urging him not to bomb Iran, giving him ideas for crackdowns on immigrants and the homeless, and even gossiping with the former president about another man’s “fucking gross” sexual ongoings. During Trump’s fourth year in office, Carlson also held a secret meeting at the White House with Jared Kushner as part of a pressure campaign aimed at forcing Trump to pardon Roger Stone, according to the upcoming book Confidence Man. “Carlson came to [Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser] Kushner...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
Rolling Stone

Beyoncé Leaves Studio 54-Inspired Club in a Trance in ‘Summer Renaissance’ Visual

Summer isn’t over just yet. As part of her partnership with Tiffany & Co., Beyoncé is keeping the sticky hedonism of the season alive with a lavish party thrown at a Studio 54-inspired club in the first official visual released for the Renaissance era, “Summer Renaissance.” Descending upon the dancefloor, Beyoncé makes good on her promise to leave the function in a trance. “I’m feeling way too loose to be tied down,” she delivers to the sweaty crowd. “Can you see my brain open wide now?” The cinematic clip pays homage to unapologetic individuality as part of Tiffany & Co.’s “Lose...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Don Omar’s ‘Let’s Get Crazy’ With Lil Jon Is a Delightful Blast From the Past

Reggaeton legend Don Omar has been busy in the studio over the last year. After releasing the hard-hitting rap banger “Flow HP” with Puerto Rican artist Residente in September 2021, he followed things up with a more playful and romantic track called “Soy Yo,” featuring longtime genre veteran Wisin and the Cuban duo Gente de Zona. Don Omar is having even more fun on his latest offering: “Let’s Get Crazy” is a delightful throwback to mambo sounds that pulls in Lil Jon for an unexpected dose of energy, thanks to his signature ad-libs and call-outs. The song is a little...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

How ‘Munch’ Became the Song of the Summer

“I was just like, how can I describe a desperate man that wants to eat it all the time? And I was just like, munch. He’s a munch.” That’s what Bronx rapper Ice Spice tells Rolling Stone‘s Jeff Ihaza about the making of her inescapable hit “Munch (Feelin’ U),” as heard in the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now. To hear the entire episode, listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or press play above. Ihaza explains how “Munch” ties into the current state of New York drill and the larger history of the genre, as well as why Ice Spice...
MUSIC
The Associated Press

Ringo Starr tour on hold as he recovers from COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) — Ringo Starr has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the former Beatle to cancel several scheduled concerts in Canada with his All Starr Band. Five concert dates from Tuesday to Sunday — in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; Lethbridge, Alberta; and the British Columbia cities of Abbotsford and Penticton — will be rescheduled.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Watch Arctic Monkeys Showcase New Single ‘Body Paint’ on ‘Fallon’

Arctic Monkeys stopped by The Tonight Show to perform their latest song, “Body Paint.” The rock group released the song earlier this week along with a vintage music video filmed in London and Missouri and directed by Brook Linder. “Body Paint” is the second single off the band’s upcoming album, The Car, out Oct. 21 via Domino. The track follows the release of “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball” earlier this year and their performance at Life Is Beautiful this month, where they performed “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” from the forthcoming LP. The Car is the band’s seventh album and...
MUSIC
Popculture

Jim Post, '60s Singer-Songwriter, Dead at 82

Jim Post, one half of the '60s pop duo Friend & Lover, has died. He was 82. Post and his then-wife, Cathy Conn Post, were best known for their only big hit, the 1968 single "Reach Out of the Darkness." The song has become an iconic example of the late '60s flower-power sound.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Returns to Film After Oscars Slap With Intense ‘Emancipation’ Trailer

Will Smith is back. On Monday, Apple TV released the first trailer for Emancipation, the new slavery drama coming to theaters (and Apple TV+) in early December. The movie stars Smith in his first role since being banned from attending the Oscars after slapping Chris Rock onstage earlier this year. The intense, dark trailer for the Antoine Fuqua-directed film opens with Smith’s voice as Peter saying: “I heard it myself. Slaves are free,” as he explains to a friend that Abraham Lincoln had announced the abolition of slavery. “We must get to Lincoln’s army. Five days through the swamp,” says Smith....
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

‘Give Space for Stories Often Ignored and Silenced:’ Jazmine Sullivan to Debut ‘Uplifting’ Song for Emmett ‘Till’ Biopic

Jazmine Sullivan will be lending her powerful vocals for the upcoming film, Till — Rolling Stone can exclusively announce. The soulful, “uplifting” R&B track, titled “Stand Up,” is set to release next Friday, ahead of the film’s premiere on Oct. 14. “I’m honored to be able to contribute to such a powerful film about such a historic and tragic moment in American history,” Sullivan tells Rolling Stone about the track. “I believe that part of my purpose is to give space for stories that are often ignored and silenced; the black experience in particular.” The film, directed by Chinonye Cukwu, follows...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

82K+
Followers
22K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy