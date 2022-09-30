Read full article on original website
Gear up for Halloween
Boo! Gear up for Halloween events on the Point this year. The Point Roberts parks district is holding an event at the community center on Saturday, October 29 starting at 5 p.m. There will be games, crafts and a Trunk or Treat in the parking lot, followed by a showing of Disney’s Hocus Pocus at 7 p.m. Then on Monday, October 31, Sheena Durflinger is planning the third Halloween on the Point celebration along the walking routes of Mill to James. These have been very successful events with pop-up booths. For more info, email Sheena at dreameventsbysd@hotmail.com. Time to start planning your costumes!
Letters to the Editor – October
On behalf of our neighborhood at the south end of Maple Beach, we want to express our sincere thanks to our local sheriff’s deputy, the emergency medical team from the Point Roberts fire department and the Airlift Northwest crew that responded to the medical emergency that our dear friend and neighbor suffered on our beach on August 30.
Obituary – Aileen Crosetti
Aileen Crosetti, long-time resident of Point Roberts, passed away August 19, 2022. Aileen was born April 11, 1922 in Vancouver, B.C. to James and Gertrude Wilson. She met her future husband, Lawrence (Larry) Crosetti in Seattle and they were married on July 26,1947 in. Vancouver. They made their home first...
Chamber calls for post mortem
Reacting to the announcement that Canada will be dropping its border restrictions on October 1, Point Roberts Chamber of Commerce president Brian Calder is calling upon on federal and state officials to conduct a post-mortem on how those restrictions impacted exclave communities such as Point Roberts, Hyder, Alaska, the Northwest Angle in Minnesota and Campobello Island, New Brunswick.
Crossings
Traffic into Point Roberts July & August 2022, with figures for 2021 following. July: Personal vehicles 53,262 (6,581); Passengers 78,628 (7,895) Pedestrians 935 (12), Commercial 454 (139). August: Personal vehicles 52,328 (9,129); Passengers 76,302 11,695) Pedestrians 664 (7); commercial 583 (149).
PRCAC asks county for faster broadband buildout
Whatcom County Executive Satpal Sidhu is considering an unanimous request made by the Point Roberts Community Advisory Committee (PRCAC) to have the county fund and deploy a wireless broadband service immediately. The executive forwarded PRCAC’s request to county council and told them his office would discuss the request with the Port of Bellingham’s and Public Utility District #1’s broadband team and would report back. He reminded council that the county has $250,000 specifically allocated to Point Roberts by the state legislature.
Clinic shows solid increase in visits
The Point Roberts health clinic is showing a solid increase in patient visits in 2022. Through August, the clinic has logged 1,152 patient visit, which is 10 percent higher than the 1,047 visits in 2021. Of those visits, 112, or 9.7 percent, were telemedicine visits, a sharp jump from 2021 which saw just 25 telemedicine visits. Interestingly, skin care visits have declined from 61 in 2021 to 50 in 2022.
Park board appoints member
The Point Roberts parks board has appointed Kathleen Pierce-Friedman to the board position that became vacant after the resignation of Bennett Blaustein in August. The appointment was made at a special meeting held September 27. Asked why she wanted to serve, Friedman said, “I run a small business, though not...
