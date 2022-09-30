Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Tigers Throttle Bellingham to Remain Unbeaten
NAP (Q1) — Max O’Neill 87-yard kick return, PAT good. NAP (Q1) — O’Neill 67-yard kick return, PAT good. NAP (Q1) — Ashton Demarest 54-yard pass to Karsen Denault, PAT good. NAP (Q1) — Demarest 4-yard pass to Koltin Landry, PAT good. NAP (Q1)...
140 luxury homes are coming to Whatcom County. Check out the price points
On a clear day, the homes are expected to have views of Birch Bay, the San Juan Islands, the Cascade Mountains and Mount Baker.
Whatcom’s rainy season starts Saturday. But something unusual is happening
La Niña weather patters usually mean a cold, wet and snowy winter for Western Washington.
whatcom-news.com
Occupant injured and home destroyed in Blaine fire Saturday evening
BLAINE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 7:05pm on Saturday, October 1st, to the 100 block of Poplar View Street in Blaine due to a report of a residential structure fire. According to initial radio transmissions at the time, there were several 911 callers reporting the fire. Firefighters...
No. 8 Anacortes throttles No. 6 Sedro-Woolley to solidify itself in 2A Northwest Conference
SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. - Anacortes High School football is back. The Seahawks left no doubt Friday night that they're a contender not just in the 2A Northwest Conference, but in the state with a 42-20 win over Sedro-Woolley. It was Anacortes' first win over Sedro-Woolley since 2007. "They've got a ...
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Lane closed through next week on Mt Baker Highway in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Motorists can expect delays on Mount Baker Highway about 2 miles east of I-5 beginning today, Thursday, September 29th, through Saturday, October 1st, late next week due to a lane closure during working hours. A contractor working on a private development on Dewey Road needs to...
allpointbulletin.com
The Apple Harvest Festival is on!
The Point Roberts Apple Harvest Festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday, October 8 and 9. One of the weekend’s two big events – one Circle of Care’s primary fundraisers – is an afternoon of old-fashioned bingo games happening on Sunday, October 9 at 2:30 p.m. at Kiniski’s Reef. There will be both prizes and cash prizes so put on your wackiest Bingo outfit and bring along the whole family.
whatcomtalk.com
Signs of the Times: Investigating the Ghost Signs That Haunt Bellingham
Walking through downtown Bellingham and Fairhaven, visitors can catch glimpses of the past. “Old Town” Bellingham is the haunt of numerous ghost signs: faded signage and advertisements that are withstanding the test of time. In the late-nineteenth through mid-twentieth centuries, business owners and advertisers painted logos on brick...
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Southbound lanes of I-5 near airport blocked by rollover crash
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 5:30am on Sunday, October 2nd, to the southbound lanes of I-5 north of the W Bakerview Road interchange due to reports of rollover crash. The crash resulted in blocking both lanes. As of 5:50am, law enforcement reported being able to open...
Check out Bellingham’s newest $31 million school
The outside of the school is meant to reflect a Craftsman design with natural tones that mirror neighboring house architecture.
Bellingham WinCo Foods announces it will no longer be open 24 hours a day
The store announced the changes, which will be implemented next week, in a Facebook post Tuesday.
This is the best freshly baked bread in Whatcom County, according to our reader poll
The local bakery you voted as having the best freshly baked bread is also known for its soups, salads and sandwiches.
allpointbulletin.com
Letters to the Editor – October
On behalf of our neighborhood at the south end of Maple Beach, we want to express our sincere thanks to our local sheriff’s deputy, the emergency medical team from the Point Roberts fire department and the Airlift Northwest crew that responded to the medical emergency that our dear friend and neighbor suffered on our beach on August 30.
allpointbulletin.com
Chamber calls for post mortem
Reacting to the announcement that Canada will be dropping its border restrictions on October 1, Point Roberts Chamber of Commerce president Brian Calder is calling upon on federal and state officials to conduct a post-mortem on how those restrictions impacted exclave communities such as Point Roberts, Hyder, Alaska, the Northwest Angle in Minnesota and Campobello Island, New Brunswick.
allpointbulletin.com
Gear up for Halloween
Boo! Gear up for Halloween events on the Point this year. The Point Roberts parks district is holding an event at the community center on Saturday, October 29 starting at 5 p.m. There will be games, crafts and a Trunk or Treat in the parking lot, followed by a showing of Disney’s Hocus Pocus at 7 p.m. Then on Monday, October 31, Sheena Durflinger is planning the third Halloween on the Point celebration along the walking routes of Mill to James. These have been very successful events with pop-up booths. For more info, email Sheena at dreameventsbysd@hotmail.com. Time to start planning your costumes!
Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound
SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered. Island County Emergency Management confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were recovered, but Deputy Director Eric Brooks said he wasn’t yet able to confirm the number, The Seattle Times reported.
Here’s why a film crew was in the skies above Bellingham International Airport this week
“Things you don’t get to see everyday!” the Port of Bellingham said in a social media post.
Families of victims in deadly floatplane crash plan to conduct their own investigation
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — The families of the victims in a deadly floatplane crash off of Whidbey Island are planning to conduct their own investigation into what went wrong. Ten people were killed, including nine adults and one child when a floatplane took a nose dive and crashed into the water near Mutiny Bay. The plane took off from Friday Harbor as a scheduled commuter flight to the Renton Municipal Airport. The crash was reported around 3:10 p.m.
Human Remains, 80% Of Floatplane Wreckage Recovered After Puget Sound Crash
'Words cannot adequately convey the depth of our grief,' the family of some of the victims said in a statement.
allpointbulletin.com
Clinic shows solid increase in visits
The Point Roberts health clinic is showing a solid increase in patient visits in 2022. Through August, the clinic has logged 1,152 patient visit, which is 10 percent higher than the 1,047 visits in 2021. Of those visits, 112, or 9.7 percent, were telemedicine visits, a sharp jump from 2021 which saw just 25 telemedicine visits. Interestingly, skin care visits have declined from 61 in 2021 to 50 in 2022.
