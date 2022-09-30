Boo! Gear up for Halloween events on the Point this year. The Point Roberts parks district is holding an event at the community center on Saturday, October 29 starting at 5 p.m. There will be games, crafts and a Trunk or Treat in the parking lot, followed by a showing of Disney’s Hocus Pocus at 7 p.m. Then on Monday, October 31, Sheena Durflinger is planning the third Halloween on the Point celebration along the walking routes of Mill to James. These have been very successful events with pop-up booths. For more info, email Sheena at dreameventsbysd@hotmail.com. Time to start planning your costumes!

POINT ROBERTS, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO