allpointbulletin.com
PRCAC asks county for faster broadband buildout
Whatcom County Executive Satpal Sidhu is considering an unanimous request made by the Point Roberts Community Advisory Committee (PRCAC) to have the county fund and deploy a wireless broadband service immediately. The executive forwarded PRCAC’s request to county council and told them his office would discuss the request with the Port of Bellingham’s and Public Utility District #1’s broadband team and would report back. He reminded council that the county has $250,000 specifically allocated to Point Roberts by the state legislature.
Check out Bellingham’s newest $31 million school
The outside of the school is meant to reflect a Craftsman design with natural tones that mirror neighboring house architecture.
allpointbulletin.com
Letters to the Editor – October
On behalf of our neighborhood at the south end of Maple Beach, we want to express our sincere thanks to our local sheriff’s deputy, the emergency medical team from the Point Roberts fire department and the Airlift Northwest crew that responded to the medical emergency that our dear friend and neighbor suffered on our beach on August 30.
allpointbulletin.com
Clinic shows solid increase in visits
The Point Roberts health clinic is showing a solid increase in patient visits in 2022. Through August, the clinic has logged 1,152 patient visit, which is 10 percent higher than the 1,047 visits in 2021. Of those visits, 112, or 9.7 percent, were telemedicine visits, a sharp jump from 2021 which saw just 25 telemedicine visits. Interestingly, skin care visits have declined from 61 in 2021 to 50 in 2022.
allpointbulletin.com
The Apple Harvest Festival is on!
The Point Roberts Apple Harvest Festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday, October 8 and 9. One of the weekend’s two big events – one Circle of Care’s primary fundraisers – is an afternoon of old-fashioned bingo games happening on Sunday, October 9 at 2:30 p.m. at Kiniski’s Reef. There will be both prizes and cash prizes so put on your wackiest Bingo outfit and bring along the whole family.
allpointbulletin.com
Chamber calls for post mortem
Reacting to the announcement that Canada will be dropping its border restrictions on October 1, Point Roberts Chamber of Commerce president Brian Calder is calling upon on federal and state officials to conduct a post-mortem on how those restrictions impacted exclave communities such as Point Roberts, Hyder, Alaska, the Northwest Angle in Minnesota and Campobello Island, New Brunswick.
This is the best freshly baked bread in Whatcom County, according to our reader poll
The local bakery you voted as having the best freshly baked bread is also known for its soups, salads and sandwiches.
allpointbulletin.com
Gear up for Halloween
Boo! Gear up for Halloween events on the Point this year. The Point Roberts parks district is holding an event at the community center on Saturday, October 29 starting at 5 p.m. There will be games, crafts and a Trunk or Treat in the parking lot, followed by a showing of Disney’s Hocus Pocus at 7 p.m. Then on Monday, October 31, Sheena Durflinger is planning the third Halloween on the Point celebration along the walking routes of Mill to James. These have been very successful events with pop-up booths. For more info, email Sheena at dreameventsbysd@hotmail.com. Time to start planning your costumes!
140 luxury homes are coming to Whatcom County. Check out the price points
On a clear day, the homes are expected to have views of Birch Bay, the San Juan Islands, the Cascade Mountains and Mount Baker.
I rode the Amtrak Cascades train to Canada. You’ll want to get a ticket
The first ride back in service wasn’t exactly seamless, but the views were worth it.
Western Washington Medical Group opens this specialty clinic in Bellingham
The clinics are owned locally by the providers who work in them.
whatcom-news.com
Group of SONIC Drive-In franchisees ordered by court to stop operating under SONIC brand
FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County’s only SONIC Drive-In location recently closed following customer complaints of unfulfilled orders due to inventory shortages. Today, The Kitsap Sun reported (paywall) that the problems can be traced back to court proceedings between Sonic Industries LLC and a group of franchisees operating in Washington and Oregon in Oklahoma US District Court where Sonic Corporate is based.
Whatcom county restaurant reopens this week with a new look, new dishes and a new name
The restaurant will now be serving rustic Northern Italian cuisine, alongside Italian wines and traditional desserts.
Here’s why a film crew was in the skies above Bellingham International Airport this week
“Things you don’t get to see everyday!” the Port of Bellingham said in a social media post.
kpug1170.com
Whatcom Sheriff and local credit union issue separate scam alerts
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and a local credit union are warning residents of scams. WECU says some members say they’ve received text messages claiming to be from the credit union. The attacks, called “smishing,” direct recipients to malicious websites where they are prompted...
UPDATE: Whatcom traffic slowed along southbound I-5 by crash following semi’s ‘wild ride’
The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported the crash on Twitter shortly after 5:30 a.m.
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale man sentenced for fentanyl distribution after guilty plea accepted
SEATTLE, Wash. — The last of 3 men indicted in a federal court in February of 2021 and arrested under suspicion of multiple counts of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl has been sentenced. According to records in US District Court in Seattle, Jaime Hernandez-Hernandez, age 22, of Ferndale, entered a...
Families of victims in deadly floatplane crash plan to conduct their own investigation
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — The families of the victims in a deadly floatplane crash off of Whidbey Island are planning to conduct their own investigation into what went wrong. Ten people were killed, including nine adults and one child when a floatplane took a nose dive and crashed into the water near Mutiny Bay. The plane took off from Friday Harbor as a scheduled commuter flight to the Renton Municipal Airport. The crash was reported around 3:10 p.m.
Bellingham man threatens to shoot ER staff, exposes himself in hospital waiting room
When police located him walking away from the hospital, he reportedly doubled down on his threat to shoot staff.
Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound
SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered. Island County Emergency Management confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were recovered, but Deputy Director Eric Brooks said he wasn’t yet able to confirm the number, The Seattle Times reported.
