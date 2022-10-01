ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Arapahoe def. Hi-Line, 25-19, 25-22, 25-23

Hay Springs def. Minatare, 25-12, 25-14, 25-16

Nebraska Lutheran def. Giltner, 25-27, 25-17, 25-21, 25-27, 15-6

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Harvard, 25-16, 25-13, 25-13

Wallace def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-14, 26-28, 25-20, 25-22

Lakota Nation Invitational=

Pool B=

Custer, S.D. def. Santee, 25-18, 25-13

Oelrichs, S.D. def. Santee, 14-25, 25-18, 25-22

Lincoln Northeast Tournament=

Pool A=

Millard South def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-19, 25-16

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-11, 25-16

Omaha Marian def. Millard South, 25-14, 25-12

Omaha Marian def. Waverly, 25-19, 25-20

Waverly def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-13, 25-13

Waverly def. Millard South, 25-10, 25-16

Pool B=

Gretna def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-13, 25-21

Kearney def. Gretna, 25-15, 26-24

Kearney def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-17, 28-26

Kearney def. Omaha Central, 25-11, 25-17

Lincoln Southeast def. Omaha Central, 25-13, 25-22

Pool C=

Elkhorn South def. Lincoln North Star, 25-21, 25-19

Elkhorn South def. Norfolk, 25-18, 25-18

Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln Pius X, 26-24, 21-25, 25-23

Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn South, 25-17, 25-21

Lincoln Pius X def. Norfolk, 25-9, 25-22

Norfolk def. Lincoln North Star, 26-24, 29-27

Nike Tournament of Champions=

Omaha Northwest def. Moreno Valley, Calif., 25-22, 25-14

Vista, Calif. def. Omaha Northwest, 25-9, 25-16

Whittier Christian, Calif. def. Omaha Northwest, 25-23, 20-25, 18-16

Twin City Invitational=

Blue Pool=

Gering def. St. Thomas More, S.D., 25-18, 25-21

Gering def. Torrington, Wyo., 25-19, 18-25, 25-15

Ogallala def. Gering, 25-20, 25-17

Ogallala def. St. Thomas More, S.D., 25-15, 25-23

Ogallala def. Torrington, Wyo., 25-16, 25-13

Gold Pool=

Alliance def. Burns, Wyo., 19-25, 25-20, 25-22

Grand Island Northwest def. Alliance, 25-15, 25-16

Grand Island Northwest def. Burns, Wyo., 25-15, 25-10

Grand Island Northwest def. North Platte, 25-14, 22-25, 25-14

North Platte def. Alliance, 27-25, 28-26

North Platte def. Burns, Wyo., 25-19, 28-26

Red Pool=

Chase County def. McCook, 25-16, 25-18

Chase County def. Scottsbluff, 25-15, 25-16

Rapid City Stevens, S.D. def. Chase County, 25-19, 25-16

Rapid City Stevens, S.D. def. McCook, 23-25, 25-16, 25-23

Rapid City Stevens, S.D. def. Scottsbluff, 25-16, 25-18

Scottsbluff def. McCook, 25-17, 25-22

White Pool=

Chadron def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 25-23, 25-11

Crete def. Chadron, 25-22, 25-23

Crete def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 25-18, 25-23

Crete def. Sidney, 25-21, 26-24

Sidney def. Chadron, 25-22, 25-21

Sidney def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 25-22, 25-16

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Tuesday's Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Alma def. Southern Valley, 19-25, 25-18, 25-20, 26-28, 15-9 Arcadia-Loup City def. Central City, 25-18, 14-25, 25-21, 25-20 Ashland-Greenwood def. Yutan, 17-25, 25-23, 25-17, 26-24
Authorities ID 6 killed in southeastern Nebraska crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Nebraska have identified the six young people killed in a car crash that was first reported when a passenger’s cellphone automatically alerted dispatchers. The Honda Accord hit a tree in a residential neighborhood in Lincoln early Sunday, investigators said. The Lincoln Journal...
Iowa Boy's Prep Football Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right: Class 5A Record Pts Prv 1. Pleasant Valley (8) 6-0 105 1
