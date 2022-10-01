Friday's Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Arapahoe def. Hi-Line, 25-19, 25-22, 25-23
Hay Springs def. Minatare, 25-12, 25-14, 25-16
Nebraska Lutheran def. Giltner, 25-27, 25-17, 25-21, 25-27, 15-6
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Harvard, 25-16, 25-13, 25-13
Wallace def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-14, 26-28, 25-20, 25-22
Lakota Nation Invitational=
Pool B=
Custer, S.D. def. Santee, 25-18, 25-13
Oelrichs, S.D. def. Santee, 14-25, 25-18, 25-22
Lincoln Northeast Tournament=
Pool A=
Millard South def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-19, 25-16
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-11, 25-16
Omaha Marian def. Millard South, 25-14, 25-12
Omaha Marian def. Waverly, 25-19, 25-20
Waverly def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-13, 25-13
Waverly def. Millard South, 25-10, 25-16
Pool B=
Gretna def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-13, 25-21
Kearney def. Gretna, 25-15, 26-24
Kearney def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-17, 28-26
Kearney def. Omaha Central, 25-11, 25-17
Lincoln Southeast def. Omaha Central, 25-13, 25-22
Pool C=
Elkhorn South def. Lincoln North Star, 25-21, 25-19
Elkhorn South def. Norfolk, 25-18, 25-18
Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln Pius X, 26-24, 21-25, 25-23
Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn South, 25-17, 25-21
Lincoln Pius X def. Norfolk, 25-9, 25-22
Norfolk def. Lincoln North Star, 26-24, 29-27
Nike Tournament of Champions=
Omaha Northwest def. Moreno Valley, Calif., 25-22, 25-14
Vista, Calif. def. Omaha Northwest, 25-9, 25-16
Whittier Christian, Calif. def. Omaha Northwest, 25-23, 20-25, 18-16
Twin City Invitational=
Blue Pool=
Gering def. St. Thomas More, S.D., 25-18, 25-21
Gering def. Torrington, Wyo., 25-19, 18-25, 25-15
Ogallala def. Gering, 25-20, 25-17
Ogallala def. St. Thomas More, S.D., 25-15, 25-23
Ogallala def. Torrington, Wyo., 25-16, 25-13
Gold Pool=
Alliance def. Burns, Wyo., 19-25, 25-20, 25-22
Grand Island Northwest def. Alliance, 25-15, 25-16
Grand Island Northwest def. Burns, Wyo., 25-15, 25-10
Grand Island Northwest def. North Platte, 25-14, 22-25, 25-14
North Platte def. Alliance, 27-25, 28-26
North Platte def. Burns, Wyo., 25-19, 28-26
Red Pool=
Chase County def. McCook, 25-16, 25-18
Chase County def. Scottsbluff, 25-15, 25-16
Rapid City Stevens, S.D. def. Chase County, 25-19, 25-16
Rapid City Stevens, S.D. def. McCook, 23-25, 25-16, 25-23
Rapid City Stevens, S.D. def. Scottsbluff, 25-16, 25-18
Scottsbluff def. McCook, 25-17, 25-22
White Pool=
Chadron def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 25-23, 25-11
Crete def. Chadron, 25-22, 25-23
Crete def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 25-18, 25-23
Crete def. Sidney, 25-21, 26-24
Sidney def. Chadron, 25-22, 25-21
Sidney def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 25-22, 25-16
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0