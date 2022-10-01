Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams Central 34, St. Paul 3
Ainsworth 52, Elgin Public/Pope John 44
Alma 68, Cambridge 32
Aquinas 47, David City 6
Arcadia-Loup City 45, Pleasanton 28
Arthur County 49, Southwest 45
Ashland-Greenwood 40, Fort Calhoun 10
Auburn 28, Lincoln Christian 20
Aurora 54, Minden 14
Axtell 30, Blue Hill 0
Bayard 80, Hemingford 34
Bellevue East 51, Omaha Benson 45, 2OT
Bennington 45, Blair 7
Bertrand 52, Medicine Valley 16
Bishop Neumann 48, North Bend Central 18
Bloomfield 56, Creighton 12
Boone Central 55, Wayne 7
Boyd County 30, Niobrara/Verdigre 28
Bridgeport 67, Kimball 22
Broken Bow 48, Holdrege 14
Central City 66, Fairbury 25
Central Valley 50, Ansley-Litchfield 12
Centura 33, Gibbon 0
Chadron 19, Sidney 13
Chase County 54, Hershey 6
Clarkson/Leigh 60, Cedar Bluffs 8
Cody-Kilgore 55, Crawford 0
Columbus Lakeview 60, Schuyler 0
Columbus Scotus 14, Douglas County West 6
Cozad 33, Gothenburg 26
Crofton 82, Homer 19
Cross County 68, Madison 0
Deshler 34, Silver Lake 20
Dundy County-Stratton 52, Loomis 0
East Butler 52, Walthill 22
Elkhorn 49, Elkhorn North 35
Elkhorn South 49, Fremont 7
Elmwood-Murdock 35, Conestoga 30
Falls City Sacred Heart 72, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 22
Fillmore Central 49, Doniphan-Trumbull 15
Franklin 33, Wilcox-Hildreth 24
Freeman 44, Southern 0
Gering 14, Lexington 0
Gordon/Rushville 33, Valentine 13
Grand Island 28, Kearney 21
Grand Island Northwest 38, Hastings 14
Gretna 40, Bellevue West 37
Guardian Angels 48, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 0
Hampton 78, Santee 7
Hartington Cedar Catholic 42, West Holt 0
Hartington-Newcastle 37, Tri County Northeast 8
Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Kearney Catholic 7
Hay Springs 77, Minatare 0
Heartland 76, Superior 14
Hi-Line 60, Arapahoe 28
High Plains Community 48, Palmer 20
Howells/Dodge 44, Humphrey St. Francis 8
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 42, Winside 34
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 48, Wakefield 16
Lawrence-Nelson 46, Kenesaw 12
Lincoln Lutheran 21, Centennial 17
Lincoln North Star 9, Lincoln High 7
Lincoln Southwest 17, Lincoln Southeast 14
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 32, Tekamah-Herman 8
Malcolm 48, Milford 0
McCook 37, Ogallala 6
Meridian 56, Lewiston 52
Millard West 40, Millard North 13
Mitchell 53, Alliance 12
Mullen 42, Leyton 0
Nebraska Christian 27, Ravenna 24
Nebraska City 29, Falls City 0
Nebraska City Lourdes 44, Diller-Odell 12
Nebraska Lutheran 64, Giltner 36
Neligh-Oakdale 64, Summerland 36
Norfolk 34, Lincoln Northeast 0
Norris 14, Beatrice 13
North Platte 21, Omaha Westside 17
North Platte St. Patrick’s 67, Maxwell 16
Oakland-Craig 46, Archbishop Bergan 17
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 70, Omaha Christian Academy 30
Omaha Bryan 23, South Sioux City 21
Omaha Concordia 38, Boys Town 12
Omaha Creighton Prep 55, Omaha Central 0
Omaha Gross Catholic 45, Plattsmouth 3
Omaha North 64, Omaha Northwest 0
Omaha Roncalli 31, Platteview 21
Ord 41, Amherst 10
Osceola 66, Fullerton 36
Osmond 28, Randolph 14
Palmyra 60, Johnson County Central 22
Papillion-LaVista 36, Omaha Burke 0
Papillion-LaVista South 66, Omaha South 8
Parkview Christian 43, Pawnee City 16
Pender 56, Bancroft-Rosalie 20
Pierce 54, O’Neill 20
Plainview 66, Lutheran High Northeast 52
Ralston def. Buena Vista, forfeit
Raymond Central 39, Syracuse 21
Red Cloud 44, Shelton 35
Sandhills Valley 26, Perkins County 20
Sandhills/Thedford 49, Anselmo-Merna 8
Sandy Creek 74, Southern Valley 30
Scottsbluff 28, Waverly 21, OT
Seward def. Lincoln Northwest, forfeit
Shelby/Rising City 22, Twin River 8
South Loup 54, Hyannis 6
St. Mary’s 58, CWC 12
Stanton 36, Wisner-Pilger 6
Sterling 24, Dorchester 18
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54, Harvard 6
Sutton 66, McCool Junction 20
Thayer Central 46, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 14
Twin Loup 38, Burwell 14
Wahoo 61, Arlington 7
Weeping Water 64, Mead 22
West Point-Beemer 20, Ponca 7
Wilber-Clatonia 31, Tri County 6
Wood River 34, Grand Island Central Catholic 7
York 33, Crete 6
Yutan 63, Louisville 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
