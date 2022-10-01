ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

REVIEW: Lil’ Boo Cakes, Cookie Dough Balls, Pumpkin Cheesecake Trifle Cake and More from the Halloween Horror Nights 31 Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida

By Matthew Soberman
WDW News Today
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Disney Springs Reopens After Hurricane Ian

Disney Springs has reopened to the general public following Hurricane Ian, the first part of the resort to open entirely to the public. Disney Springs and the Walt Disney World parks have been closed for the past 2 days, and we are excited to see a return to operation within the resort. While Park Passes are not available to non-guests, we have seen the reopening of EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom, and Animal Kingdom to those who have previously made Park Passes as well as resort guests.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cookie Cake#Chocolate Cakes#Cookie Dough#White Chocolate#Universal Studios Florida#Macaron
butterwithasideofbread.com

ALMOND JOY CAKE

Almond Joy Cake is chocolate cake topped with a marshmallow coconut layer and chocolate frosting mixed with toasted almonds. Chocolate cake recipe that tastes just like your favorite Almond Joy candy bar!. Our recipe for homemade Almond Joy bars is a popular one. For good reason. And this cake version...
FOOD & DRINKS
butterwithasideofbread.com

NO-BAKE CARAMEL APPLE CHEESECAKES

No-Bake Caramel Apple Cheesecakes taste like apple pie in cheesecake form! Simple recipe with a rich, creamy filling, spiced apples & caramel!. This delicious confection is made with a graham cracker crust, a delicate caramel flavored cream cheese filling, and then topped with apple pie filling, these little teats are a perfect dessert for any occasion.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
Tyla

Woman shares hack to create bouncy hair without a curling iron

One influencer has come up with possibly the most incredible hair hack we've ever seen. Curling tongs aren't exactly easy to use, in fact, we've burned ourselves more times than we can count trying to get the perfect waves. So, when influencer Jillian Kreski, 25, discovered a genius hack to...
HAIR CARE
recipesgram.com

Chocolate Lasagna (No-Bake Recipe)

This is a dreamy lasagna NO-BAKE dessert! Quick and easy to make – come on…40 minutes to make is nothing in the world of lasagna! This quick chocolate lasagna recipe is quite a trend between young Italians. And I totally love the mix between traditional and fancy, just like this lasagna dessert! Enjoy!
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Mini Pumpkin Bundt Cakes

A fun and tasty Fall treat, these Mini Pumpkin Bundt Cakes are a great single serving dessert that are cute, flavorful and easy!. These Mini Pumpkin Bundt Cakes were the result of a fun experiment. I love themed recipe ideas but I also don't like to put a ton of work into them either! They are super fun, tasty and oh so easy! Since they start with a boxed cake mix, the only real work is putting them together. People will be so impressed if you bring these to a gathering or just make them for your family! Who doesn't love their own little individual cake? They would be great for bake sales, dinner parties, potlucks and more. If you want to add a dash of fun to your fall baking, then you have to make this Mini Pumpkin Bundt Cake recipe!
RECIPES
Gin Lee

No-bake chocolate candy

It's quite possible that the hardest thing about making this recipe is the time waiting for the chocolate to harden in their molds. This candy is not like the typical chocolate candy bars that are sold in stores. It is homemade chocolate candy, but it will melt if it's not kept in the refrigerator.
WDW News Today

Winter Holidays Merchandise Preview Now Available on shopDisney

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It may still be Halloween season, but you can get ready for the winter holidays with new merchandise collection previews on shopDisney. Walt Disney World Fab 50 Ornament Sets. Magic Kingdom – $49.99. While last year’s...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy