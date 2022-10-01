REVIEW: Lil’ Boo Cakes, Cookie Dough Balls, Pumpkin Cheesecake Trifle Cake and More from the Halloween Horror Nights 31 Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida

A fun and tasty Fall treat, these Mini Pumpkin Bundt Cakes are a great single serving dessert that are cute, flavorful and easy!. These Mini Pumpkin Bundt Cakes were the result of a fun experiment. I love themed recipe ideas but I also don't like to put a ton of work into them either! They are super fun, tasty and oh so easy! Since they start with a boxed cake mix, the only real work is putting them together. People will be so impressed if you bring these to a gathering or just make them for your family! Who doesn't love their own little individual cake? They would be great for bake sales, dinner parties, potlucks and more. If you want to add a dash of fun to your fall baking, then you have to make this Mini Pumpkin Bundt Cake recipe!

RECIPES ・ 5 HOURS AGO