Read full article on original website
Related
Are These Old Kentucky Sayings or Just Southern Phrases?
You could spend a long time going over a list of folk sayings that are uniquely American. I did it in my Introduction to Folklore class at Western Kentucky University. The whole class had a ball. But "uniquely American" is one thing; "specifically regional" is another thing entirely. And I've...
Fall burning season guidelines: Laws for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) — Oct. 1 marks the beginning of new burning laws for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky, which comes with its own set of laws and rules. Do you know them? West Virginia In West Virginia, fire restrictions start on Oct. 1 and at the end of the year on Dec. 31. According to the […]
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY TO LEGALIZE MEDICAL MARIJUANA SOON? NEW SURVEYS SUGGESTS NO OPPOSITION
FRANKFORT, KY (Sept. 30, 2022) – "Kentuckians agree that it is past time for the commonwealth to take action on legalizing medical cannabis", Governor Andy Beshear said today as he released a summary of the feedback obtained by his Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. As a supporter of legalizing medical...
clayconews.com
Apply Today to Serve Kentucky as a Trooper Beginning 2023 Increased Salary and Pension available
LONDON), KY – Seeking Kentuckians to serve and protect the commonwealth as a sworn Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper. Applications are currently being accepted for both new officers and the law enforcement accelerated (LEAP) program for cadet class 103. KSP offers one of the top five highest starting salaries...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Kentucky college president sues school over his firing
The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. William A. Jones, who was fired in November as president of Georgetown College, denies any sexual...
Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.
If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
Jason Bailey: More disasters are coming, and Kentucky must be prepared to face them head-on
The last couple of years have marked a chaotic time in Kentucky with our communities rocked by a pandemic, recession, tornadoes and floods. The turmoil that our more vulnerable neighbors face every day is creeping into the lives of those used to greater comfort. For many, the temptation is to see this period as a rare string of bad luck. Out of a protective instinct, we look forward to when things will go “back to normal.” Psychologists call it the normalcy bias or, more judgmentally, the “ostrich effect.”
WLKY.com
Groups gather at Capitol rallying for, against Amendment 2
Groups are urging Kentucky voters to show up to the polls next month. On the ballot will be Kentucky Constitutional Amendment 2, which would ban the right to abortions in the state and prevent state and federal dollars from funding them. On Saturday, supporters sat on the lawn of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Weekly COVID report shows numbers across Kentucky continue to trend in positive direction
The weekly COVID Community Level map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health based on Centers for Disease Control findings has continued the trend of indicating a vast improvement since the beginning of September. According to the Sept. 30 report, 58 Kentucky counties are in the green, meaning a...
Hurricane Ian: Cincinnati natives survey damage, start cleanup on Florida home
A Cincinnati couple are returning to Florida to survey the damage on their home after evacuating to the Tri-State.
WKYT 27
Eastern Kentucky native rides out Hurricane Ian in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. (WKYT) -- As Hurricane Ian targets Georgia and the Carolinas, people in Florida are facing the trying task of recovering. We continue to hear from Kentuckians who are now in Florida and chose to ride out the storm. “It’s devastating,” said Caroline Clay. Clay, an eastern...
Kentucky has 1 billionaire, see who they are
Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires using data from Forbes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wevv.com
Polling suggests 90% of Kentucky adults support legalizing medical cannabis, Gov. Beshear says
A large majority of Kentucky adults are in support of legalizing medical cannabis, according to Governor Andy Beshear. Gov. Beshear said Friday that feedback obtained by his Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee show that some 90% of Kentucky adults supported legalization. “Polling suggests 90% of Kentucky adults support legalizing medical cannabis,"...
Is This the Scariest Road in Kentucky? Are You Willing to Find Out?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
WHAS 11
Louisville NAACP calling for the Kentucky Attorney General's resignation
The note said Ky. AG Daniel Cameron is unfit to remain in office after failing to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into Breonna Taylor's death.
WLKY.com
Rapid rise in modified guns alarming Kentucky, federal authorities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's only the size of a dime but federal law enforcement says if you put a certain device on a handgun, it can make it work like a machine gun. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Louisville Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow explained Thursday that guns modified with machine gun conversion devices or "auto sears" are making their way onto the street in significant numbers in what he called a "new phenomenon."
7 Must-Visit Consignment Shops in Kentucky Worth The Drive (PHOTOS)
If you are someone who loves a good deal then you probably hit up the consignment shops from time to time. We've found some amazing ones right here in Kentucky. Consignment shops allow you to bring your items to their store for a profit. You take items according to seasons for clothing and some take household and other items. The return for items is generally about 50% and I have seen a few places offer 60%.
WTVQ
Window and door manufacturer locating plant in Kentucky
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A new production and distribution facility in Kentucky will bring an investment of over $16 million and 203 full-time jobs to Hopkinsville. Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says Elevate Windows and Doors LLC will use an existing 100,000-square-foot building for the operation. The Kentucky Economic...
wnky.com
Gov. Beshear’s advisory committee reports: Kentuckians want medical cannabis legalized
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear says polling suggests 90% of adults in Kentucky support legalizing medical cannabis. The governor’s Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee traveled the state to hear views on the topic after the state legislature failed to pass legislation earlier this year. According to...
wnky.com
New burning rules limit to before 6 a.m., after 6 p.m.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- Kentucky’s forest fire hazard season begins tomorrow, which means new burning rules. You can only burn before 6 a.m. and after 6 p.m. from October 1 until December 15. During this time frame, the winds are more calm, humidity is up and in cases where you...
Comments / 0