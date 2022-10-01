ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky State
Morehead, KY
Louisville, KY
Lexington, KY
Kentucky Government
103GBF

Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.

If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Jason Bailey: More disasters are coming, and Kentucky must be prepared to face them head-on

The last couple of years have marked a chaotic time in Kentucky with our communities rocked by a pandemic, recession, tornadoes and floods. The turmoil that our more vulnerable neighbors face every day is creeping into the lives of those used to greater comfort. For many, the temptation is to see this period as a rare string of bad luck. Out of a protective instinct, we look forward to when things will go “back to normal.” Psychologists call it the normalcy bias or, more judgmentally, the “ostrich effect.”
WLKY.com

Groups gather at Capitol rallying for, against Amendment 2

Groups are urging Kentucky voters to show up to the polls next month. On the ballot will be Kentucky Constitutional Amendment 2, which would ban the right to abortions in the state and prevent state and federal dollars from funding them. On Saturday, supporters sat on the lawn of the...
WKYT 27

Eastern Kentucky native rides out Hurricane Ian in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WKYT) -- As Hurricane Ian targets Georgia and the Carolinas, people in Florida are facing the trying task of recovering. We continue to hear from Kentuckians who are now in Florida and chose to ride out the storm. “It’s devastating,” said Caroline Clay. Clay, an eastern...
WLKY.com

Rapid rise in modified guns alarming Kentucky, federal authorities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's only the size of a dime but federal law enforcement says if you put a certain device on a handgun, it can make it work like a machine gun. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Louisville Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow explained Thursday that guns modified with machine gun conversion devices or "auto sears" are making their way onto the street in significant numbers in what he called a "new phenomenon."
WBKR

7 Must-Visit Consignment Shops in Kentucky Worth The Drive (PHOTOS)

If you are someone who loves a good deal then you probably hit up the consignment shops from time to time. We've found some amazing ones right here in Kentucky. Consignment shops allow you to bring your items to their store for a profit. You take items according to seasons for clothing and some take household and other items. The return for items is generally about 50% and I have seen a few places offer 60%.
WTVQ

Window and door manufacturer locating plant in Kentucky

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A new production and distribution facility in Kentucky will bring an investment of over $16 million and 203 full-time jobs to Hopkinsville. Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says Elevate Windows and Doors LLC will use an existing 100,000-square-foot building for the operation. The Kentucky Economic...
wnky.com

New burning rules limit to before 6 a.m., after 6 p.m.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- Kentucky’s forest fire hazard season begins tomorrow, which means new burning rules. You can only burn before 6 a.m. and after 6 p.m. from October 1 until December 15. During this time frame, the winds are more calm, humidity is up and in cases where you...
