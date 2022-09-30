ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Mental Health Investment Down 82% in 2022

With three quarters of 2022 closed, digital mental health and telehealth’s grip on venture capital investment may be beginning to slip. That’s indicated by data and a report released by Rock Health and Flare Capital Partners that also shows that overall investment in digital health has chilled out following a red-hot 2021.
