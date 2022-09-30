Read full article on original website
Related
bhbusiness.com
Digital Mental Health Investment Down 82% in 2022
With three quarters of 2022 closed, digital mental health and telehealth’s grip on venture capital investment may be beginning to slip. That’s indicated by data and a report released by Rock Health and Flare Capital Partners that also shows that overall investment in digital health has chilled out following a red-hot 2021.
bhbusiness.com
Rippl Care CEO: ‘Our System Is Not Ready’ to Provide Mental Health Care to Aging Population
The American health care system is not prepared to care for the growing aging population and the mental health challenges that come with that, according to Kris Engskov. That’s why he started Rippl Care. As its CEO and co-founder, Engskov leads a fledgling company that seeks to combine highly...
Comments / 0