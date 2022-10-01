Read full article on original website
Related
Disney World guests choke on costs of resort restaurant where dinner runs $625 a head
Disney World guests say the theme parks exclusive $625 per person restaurant is an attempt to drive out the middle class for a 'wealthy only' environment. The extravagant Victoria & Albert's restaurant at the Orlando, Florida park just reopened with new prices skyrocketing by a few hundred. Their menu advises...
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Disney Springs Reopens After Hurricane Ian
Disney Springs has reopened to the general public following Hurricane Ian, the first part of the resort to open entirely to the public. Disney Springs and the Walt Disney World parks have been closed for the past 2 days, and we are excited to see a return to operation within the resort. While Park Passes are not available to non-guests, we have seen the reopening of EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom, and Animal Kingdom to those who have previously made Park Passes as well as resort guests.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks & Disney Springs Closing Due to Hurricane Ian
Walt Disney World has announced that the theme parks and Disney Springs will be closing due to Hurricane Ian. The parks are scheduled to be closed on Wednesday and Thursday at this time, but the schedule is subject to change. Disney Springs will be closed on Wednesday with a decision to be made later regarding Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
disneytips.com
Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida
Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
WDW News Today
Over 12 Inches of Rain Observed at Walt Disney World During Hurricane Ian
Walt Disney World has seen over 12 inches of rain during Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian), News 6 Orlando reported live today. News 6 reported that Walt Disney World has seen at least 12.13 inches of rain. Some areas have had less, with Disney’s Hollywood Studios getting 11.46 inches.
disneytips.com
Disney Park’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Closed Until 2023
As you prepare to set sail for adventure and thrills with Captain Jack Sparrow, unfortunately, one Disney Park has closed the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction until next year. While we’re used to regularly riding along on Walt Disney World Resort’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic...
disneytips.com
Space Mountain Closes Today Along With Several Refurbishments at This Disney Park
Space Mountain is one of Disney’s most iconic attractions with variations on the roller coaster featured in theme parks around the world. Between seasonal overlays, complete reimaginings, and routine refurbishments, this is one attraction that can experience some serious downtime to keep everything up and running for Guests. At...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disneyland Resort 9/27/22 (Paradise Pier Lobby Closes, Painting in Toontown, Disneyland Hotel DVC Construction, Ol’ Unfaithful Back to Life, and More)
Hey there, hi there, ho there! We headed down to the Disneyland Resort to check in on the construction at two of the resort hotels and see what else was new in the park. So join us for this most recent photo report from Disneyland and the resort hotels. Downtown...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Opening to All Guests Tomorrow
After being closed for three days due to Hurricane Ian, Universal Orlando Resort theme parks will finally reopen. Starting tomorrow, October 1, the parks will return to normal operations and all guests will be able to visit. Halloween Horror Nights will be open tonight. For more Universal Studios news from...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 9/26/2022 (Store Facade Collapses, Fuzzy Pink Spirit Jersey, Alligator Loki Plush, & More)
Hello, Hollywood! We’re out exploring the streets of Disney’s Hollywood Studios before Hurricane Ian makes an appearance. Join us as we find new merchandise, check on attraction wait times, and more. Everybody wave good morning to our favorite Disney Ducks, Donald and Daisy!. The store facade of Keystone...
WDW News Today
Final Future World Sign Replaced at EPCOT
Almost exactly a year ago, the lands of EPCOT became “neighborhoods” and Future World was split into World Nature, World Discovery, and World Celebration. This week, the final Future World sign was replaced. Here’s a look at the light-up sign last month reading “Exit to Future World.” This...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Hotel Reservations Suspended Through October 2
Walt Disney World Resort is not allowing new hotel reservations through Monday, October 2, 2022, due to Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian). Previously, reservations had been suspended through Saturday, October 1. Guests can now make reservations beginning on October 3. For more information on booking your next trip with...
WDW News Today
Space Mountain Model Kit Arrives at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Ever wanted to have a small model of what may be Disney’s most iconic coaster building to display at home? Well want no more, for a new Space Mountain model kit has blasted into the Disneyland Resort!
WDW News Today
She-Hulk Mug Smashes into Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Fans of the latest Marvel venture on Disney+ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” should definitely stop by the Avengers Super Store in Hollywood Land for this new She-Hulk mug we found this week!. She-Hulk Mug –...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Resort Guests Asked to Shelter in Their Rooms at 9 PM This Evening Due to Hurricane Ian
In-room televisions at Walt Disney World resorts have begun showing a message urging guests to stay in their rooms beginning at 9 p.m. this evening ahead of Hurricane Ian. The notice reads, “At 9 p.m. tonight after you’ve eaten dinner, we strongly recommend that you shelter indoors and do not leave your building or room.”
WDW News Today
Repainting Underway as Construction Continues on The Villas at Disneyland Hotel
With construction still ongoing on The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, the rest of the hotel is getting some attention with a repainting. We spotted a couple of workers repainting the hotel signage on the Adventure Tower. Walking around the hotel grounds, we can see the upcoming Disney Vacation Club tower...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Multi-Day Tickets Impacted by Hurricane Ian Extended, Disney Transportation to Halt Tonight, and More Updates Released
Walt Disney World Resort has provided more updates on operations impacted by Hurricane Ian at the parks, including information for multi-day ticket holders along with further updates for Resort Hotel guests and further experience changes. Theme Parks. Walt Disney World will temporarily close our theme parks on Wednesday, Sept. 28...
WDW News Today
EPCOT 40th Magic Shot Available Beginning Today
A new Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot is available at EPCOT for the park’s 40th anniversary today. The Magic Shot puts your photo in front of Spaceship Earth on a rainbow background. Next to your picture is a photo of Spaceship Earth under construction and another of the iconic Mickey hand and wand sign over Spaceship Earth. The colorful “EPCOT 40” logo is in the upper left corner.
hypebeast.com
Disneyland Is Selling $6,500 USD Slabs of Wood as Collectible Souvenirs
Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California has just found a way to upcycle one of its oldest attractions in the form of the Pirates of the Caribbean Heritage Timeline. The collectible is a cut from the Rusty Fig tree that acted as the ride’s line decor. When it was discovered...
Comments / 0