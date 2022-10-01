ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Disney Springs Reopens After Hurricane Ian

Disney Springs has reopened to the general public following Hurricane Ian, the first part of the resort to open entirely to the public. Disney Springs and the Walt Disney World parks have been closed for the past 2 days, and we are excited to see a return to operation within the resort. While Park Passes are not available to non-guests, we have seen the reopening of EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom, and Animal Kingdom to those who have previously made Park Passes as well as resort guests.
disneytips.com

Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida

Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
disneytips.com

Disney Park’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Closed Until 2023

As you prepare to set sail for adventure and thrills with Captain Jack Sparrow, unfortunately, one Disney Park has closed the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction until next year. While we’re used to regularly riding along on Walt Disney World Resort’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic...
disneytips.com

Space Mountain Closes Today Along With Several Refurbishments at This Disney Park

Space Mountain is one of Disney’s most iconic attractions with variations on the roller coaster featured in theme parks around the world. Between seasonal overlays, complete reimaginings, and routine refurbishments, this is one attraction that can experience some serious downtime to keep everything up and running for Guests. At...
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Opening to All Guests Tomorrow

After being closed for three days due to Hurricane Ian, Universal Orlando Resort theme parks will finally reopen. Starting tomorrow, October 1, the parks will return to normal operations and all guests will be able to visit. Halloween Horror Nights will be open tonight. For more Universal Studios news from...
WDW News Today

Final Future World Sign Replaced at EPCOT

Almost exactly a year ago, the lands of EPCOT became “neighborhoods” and Future World was split into World Nature, World Discovery, and World Celebration. This week, the final Future World sign was replaced. Here’s a look at the light-up sign last month reading “Exit to Future World.” This...
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Hotel Reservations Suspended Through October 2

Walt Disney World Resort is not allowing new hotel reservations through Monday, October 2, 2022, due to Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian). Previously, reservations had been suspended through Saturday, October 1. Guests can now make reservations beginning on October 3. For more information on booking your next trip with...
WDW News Today

Space Mountain Model Kit Arrives at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Ever wanted to have a small model of what may be Disney’s most iconic coaster building to display at home? Well want no more, for a new Space Mountain model kit has blasted into the Disneyland Resort!
WDW News Today

She-Hulk Mug Smashes into Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Fans of the latest Marvel venture on Disney+ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” should definitely stop by the Avengers Super Store in Hollywood Land for this new She-Hulk mug we found this week!. She-Hulk Mug –...
WDW News Today

Repainting Underway as Construction Continues on The Villas at Disneyland Hotel

With construction still ongoing on The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, the rest of the hotel is getting some attention with a repainting. We spotted a couple of workers repainting the hotel signage on the Adventure Tower. Walking around the hotel grounds, we can see the upcoming Disney Vacation Club tower...
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Multi-Day Tickets Impacted by Hurricane Ian Extended, Disney Transportation to Halt Tonight, and More Updates Released

Walt Disney World Resort has provided more updates on operations impacted by Hurricane Ian at the parks, including information for multi-day ticket holders along with further updates for Resort Hotel guests and further experience changes. Theme Parks. Walt Disney World will temporarily close our theme parks on Wednesday, Sept. 28...
WDW News Today

EPCOT 40th Magic Shot Available Beginning Today

A new Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot is available at EPCOT for the park’s 40th anniversary today. The Magic Shot puts your photo in front of Spaceship Earth on a rainbow background. Next to your picture is a photo of Spaceship Earth under construction and another of the iconic Mickey hand and wand sign over Spaceship Earth. The colorful “EPCOT 40” logo is in the upper left corner.
