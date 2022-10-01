ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Lucky Phelps
2d ago

the guy is pretty good. glad they signed him. they need to give dansby a good offer.

batterypower.com

Max Fried leaves game after fifth inning

Max Fried was dealing through five innings of Friday’s Braves’ matchup but did not return for the sixth inning. Bally Sports cameras caught Fried throwing up between innings and Collin McHugh took over on the mound in the top of the inning. The Braves needed a good performance...
The Spun

Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire

A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning Job Rumors

Will we see Peyton Manning in a majority NFL ownership role moving forward?. Front Office Sports believes it's a possibility. Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, could eventually parlay his success with Omaha Productions into an ownership position. "All those jobs could be preparing the 46-year-old football...
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News

It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
FOX Sports

Braves sweep Mets, take 2-game lead in East with 3 remaining

ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson homered for the third straight game, Travis d’Arnaud hit a go-ahead two-run single in the third inning, and Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 5-3 on Sunday night, completing a three-game sweep of their NL East rival and taking a two-game lead in the division with three games to play.
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Doors are opening for Yadier Molina as manager

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is well positioned to become a successful manager in the major leagues. Nineteen-year St. Louis Cardinals veteran catcher Yadier Molina will take the reins as the skipper for team Puerto Rico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which could lend itself to other managing opportunities down the road. Molina also announced in April that he will be the manager for a Venezuelan winter ball team, Navegantes del Magallanes, starting next year.
thecomeback.com

Jalen Ramsey rips NFL for focus on ‘freaking socks’

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey ripped the NFL Saturday for worrying too much about things such as uniform violations and not enough about player safety. “Player safety should be one of the most important things to talk about,” Ramsey told reporters (via ESPN). “It should probably be talked about more. And then s*** like getting fined for socks … or s*** like getting fined for tights or BS or anything like that. … That needs to not be talked about as much.
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: Skip Schumaker a candidate for managing positions

St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker has been a welcomed addition this season, but should be a major candidate for managerial roles. The St. Louis Cardinals made major changes to their coaching staff this season, promoting Oli Marmol to manager and bringing in former second baseman/outfielder Skip Schumaker to be the club’s bench coach. Both Marmol and Schumaker have been exceptional in their roles for St. Louis, and it’s only a matter of time before Schumaker finds himself leading a club of his own.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News

Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week. Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night. The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible...
FOX Sports

Braves play the Mets leading series 1-0

New York Mets (98-59, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (98-59, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (11-4, 2.13 ERA, .88 WHIP, 169 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (20-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 171 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -127, Braves +107; over/under is 6...
