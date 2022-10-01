Read full article on original website
Lucky Phelps
2d ago
the guy is pretty good. glad they signed him. they need to give dansby a good offer.
Braves sweep Mets, take 2-game lead in East with 3 remaining
ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson homered for the third straight game, Travis d’Arnaud hit a go-ahead two-run single in the third inning, and Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 5-3 on Sunday night, completing a three-game sweep of their NL East rival and taking a two-game lead in the division with three games to play.
MLB・
