darryl ireland
1d ago

put Skylar in!!!! teddy sux for five other teams and blew the chance to win Thursday night with a pick we all knew was coming. This is how stars are born . give the kid a shot against the lowly j e t s

Anthony Keeton
1d ago

well there goes any more chances of winning. Bridgewater will have us losing to the jets.

frank saverino
1d ago

problem is how many games do we have to lose before they bring Thompson in

