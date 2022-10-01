There may be a few contenders among the Boone County high school football teams. Rock Bridge, Southern Boone and Centralia all won by multiple scores on Friday night, furthering their records to 5-1, 4-2 and 5-1, respectively. There were four county teams that won in Week 6, as Battle also took care of business against Smith-Cotton at home. ...

BOONE COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO