dailyhodl.com
Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire Says Company Intends To Become Full Reserve Digital Currency Bank
The chief executive of USDC issuer Circle says that the company is committed to a path where they are regulated like a bank. In a new interview with CNBC, Jeremy Allaire tells host Kate Rooney that Circle intends to become a crypto bank that would keep the full amount of each customer’s deposit on hand ready for withdrawals.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Has a Desktop Problem – This Is How We Fix It
More than five billion people are on the internet – 21% of which say they’ve invested in crypto – and they’re rapidly shifting to smartphones to replace their desktop counterparts. Yet, despite how common mobile devices are and how clearly important it is, many Web 3.0...
dailyhodl.com
Uniswap Developer Planning To Raise $100,000,000 in Fresh Funding Round: Report
The developers behind the world’s largest decentralized crypto exchange (DEX) by trading volume are reportedly planning to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in a new funding round. According to a recent report by TechCrunch, anonymous sources say that Uniswap Labs, the team that created the Uniswap (UNI) DEX,...
CoinDesk
Crypto Futures Exchange BitMEX CEO: Expect an Exchange Token ‘This Year’
Crypto futures and spot exchange BitMEX is planning on launching its exchange token, BMEX, by the end of the year its CEO said in an interview with CoinDesk at the Token2049 conference in Singapore. “If you launch a token in a market which clearly is not at all at the...
u.today
New Cardano Era Will Show How to Do Decentralized Governance, Hoskinson Says
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has teased the advent of the Voltaire era in a recent tweet. The Input Output CEO claims that the last stage of the initial Cardano development roadmap is going to unlock "the power of millions of Cardano users." Named for a French writer, deist and philosopher...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire David Rubenstein Says Crypto Is Not Going Away As ‘Some People Thought’
The co-founder and co-chairman of private equity giant The Carlyle Group claims crypto skeptics will be proven wrong. In a new interview with Citadel CEO Ken Griffin, David Rubenstein says he believes that crypto assets are here to stay. “I now think that crypto is not going to go away,...
dailyhodl.com
XRP Airdrop Incoming: Flare Outlines Schedule for Long-Awaited Spark (FLR) Token Giveaway
Flare is hinting that its long-awaited Spark (FLR) token airdrop to XRP holders is just around the corner with a new announcement to validators. The company notes in a new schedule that validators can now onboard to the Flare network. Flare also says it is currently working to onboard crypto...
zycrypto.com
Satoshi Action Fund Founder Unleashes Chilling Ethereum Warning, Says Vitalik Buterin Failed
Dennis Porter, the founder of the Satoshi Action Fund, has issued a stark warning about Ethereum. According to Porter, this will be Ethereum’s last cycle as the industry’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Buterin Failed, Declares Dennis Porter. Unless you’re new in the cryptoverse, you’d know there has...
Fintech Executive Jerry Halbrook Joins Pennymac’s Leadership Team as Chief Mortgage Innovation Officer
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) (Pennymac) announced today the appointment of Jerry Halbrook as the organization’s Chief Mortgage Innovation Officer. With decades of Fintech experience, Mr. Halbrook will develop and launch new technology solutions, preparing the company for future innovations while enhancing Pennymac’s business model. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005240/en/ Jerry Halbrook, Chief Mortgage Innovation Officer at Pennymac (Photo: Business Wire)
blockworks.co
What Is DeFi Credit? The Evolution of On-Chain Lending
Organizations such as Credix are working to bring real-world asset lending on-chain. On-chain lending is evolving at lightning speed. It was first introduced as a protocol-first innovation — largely unreliant on the organizational oversight seen in institutional lending. It quickly evolved from a means for anonymous parties to lend and borrow at their own rates to fully automated and decentralized overcollateralized lending protocols such as Aave and Compound.
Here's My No-Brainer Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now
Speed, low cost, and ease of use make Solana a great cryptocurrency today.
cryptonewsz.com
Cryptex Finance to Soon Deliver NFT Index Token JPEGz
Cryptex Finance, which happens to be a DAO, which has an enviable amount of expertise in offering to all the users of DeFi, to gain further insights, without any blockades or restrictions, where the crypto market, on the whole, is concerned, proudly announced the deliverance of its fresh JPEGz token, which has been effectively boosted by Chainlink NFT Floor pricing Feeds and Coinbase Cloud. JPEGz is an index token that will assist all users in connecting much better and more effectively with the NFT market in totality for a better understanding and the uninitiated.
thecoinrise.com
Binance Launch Crypto Office in New Zealand
Globally recognized cryptocurrency exchange Binance opened an office in New Zealand after it received approval to operate as a financial service provider in the region. Binance New Zealand kicked off with authorization received from the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment (MBIE) on September 10th. Accordingly, New Zealanders who are...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Hits the 3.2 Million Mark in Presale – as Cardano and XRP are set to thrive post-merge
Big Eye’s recent success is mounting up! The meme token is celebrating reaching the end of stage two of its presale and entering stage three! This growth has got a lot of people talking about the coin’s bright future. This couldn’t have come at a better time, as...
dailyhodl.com
BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Says Ethereum Rivals Facing Big Fundamental Challenge in Midst of Crypto Winter
Crypto veteran Arthur Hayes says layer-1 Ethereum (ETH) rivals saw their first big test last bull run and face another test amid the crypto market collapse. In a new interview with Real Vision’s Raoul Pal, Hayes says that while Ethereum competitors may have been able to demonstrate their technical capabilities, they now have to show that they can attract and maintain users.
Coinbase Feels Heat as Business Model Cracks under Strain
Coinbase’s share price tumbled as the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange’s core business model was challenged on two sides: by Wells Fargo, which gave it what amounts to a sell rating, and by famed short-seller Jim Chanos, who called it emblematic of the “predatory junkyard that is crypto.”. Harsh...
bitcoinist.com
The Crypto Inheritance Problem Has Been Solved, But No One Told CZ
Binance founder and Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao says the crypto world has an inheritance problem that’s yet to be solved, and argues that DeFi will not see mass adoption until it comes up with a solution. Crypto inheritance is certainly a major headache for anyone who possesses significant digital...
dailyhodl.com
Asset Management Giant BlackRock Launches Blockchain Technology Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) in Europe
BlackRock, the world’s largest investment manager, is offering its European customers a chance to invest in a new blockchain technology exchange-traded fund (ETF). The firm’s launch of iShares Blockchain Technology UCITS ETF is part of the company’s ongoing growth in cryptocurrency investment. The index offers 75% exposure...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
dailyhodl.com
Arthur Hayes Says Ethereum (ETH) Merge Still Not Priced In, Lays Out Bottom Scenario for Crypto Markets
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes says that the market still hasn’t priced in the significance of Ethereum’s (ETH) successful transition to a proof-of-stake consensus model. In an interview with Raoul Pal of Real Vision, Hayes says that the Ethereum network is now capable of supporting a new ecosystem filled with new businesses and protocols, something that hasn’t been priced in for ETH just yet.
