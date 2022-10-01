ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

dailyhodl.com

Crypto Has a Desktop Problem – This Is How We Fix It

More than five billion people are on the internet – 21% of which say they’ve invested in crypto – and they’re rapidly shifting to smartphones to replace their desktop counterparts. Yet, despite how common mobile devices are and how clearly important it is, many Web 3.0...
dailyhodl.com

Uniswap Developer Planning To Raise $100,000,000 in Fresh Funding Round: Report

The developers behind the world’s largest decentralized crypto exchange (DEX) by trading volume are reportedly planning to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in a new funding round. According to a recent report by TechCrunch, anonymous sources say that Uniswap Labs, the team that created the Uniswap (UNI) DEX,...
The Associated Press

Fintech Executive Jerry Halbrook Joins Pennymac’s Leadership Team as Chief Mortgage Innovation Officer

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) (Pennymac) announced today the appointment of Jerry Halbrook as the organization’s Chief Mortgage Innovation Officer. With decades of Fintech experience, Mr. Halbrook will develop and launch new technology solutions, preparing the company for future innovations while enhancing Pennymac’s business model. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005240/en/ Jerry Halbrook, Chief Mortgage Innovation Officer at Pennymac (Photo: Business Wire)
blockworks.co

What Is DeFi Credit? The Evolution of On-Chain Lending

Organizations such as Credix are working to bring real-world asset lending on-chain. On-chain lending is evolving at lightning speed. It was first introduced as a protocol-first innovation — largely unreliant on the organizational oversight seen in institutional lending. It quickly evolved from a means for anonymous parties to lend and borrow at their own rates to fully automated and decentralized overcollateralized lending protocols such as Aave and Compound.
cryptonewsz.com

Cryptex Finance to Soon Deliver NFT Index Token JPEGz

Cryptex Finance, which happens to be a DAO, which has an enviable amount of expertise in offering to all the users of DeFi, to gain further insights, without any blockades or restrictions, where the crypto market, on the whole, is concerned, proudly announced the deliverance of its fresh JPEGz token, which has been effectively boosted by Chainlink NFT Floor pricing Feeds and Coinbase Cloud. JPEGz is an index token that will assist all users in connecting much better and more effectively with the NFT market in totality for a better understanding and the uninitiated.
thecoinrise.com

Binance Launch Crypto Office in New Zealand

Globally recognized cryptocurrency exchange Binance opened an office in New Zealand after it received approval to operate as a financial service provider in the region. Binance New Zealand kicked off with authorization received from the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment (MBIE) on September 10th. Accordingly, New Zealanders who are...
dailyhodl.com

BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Says Ethereum Rivals Facing Big Fundamental Challenge in Midst of Crypto Winter

Crypto veteran Arthur Hayes says layer-1 Ethereum (ETH) rivals saw their first big test last bull run and face another test amid the crypto market collapse. In a new interview with Real Vision’s Raoul Pal, Hayes says that while Ethereum competitors may have been able to demonstrate their technical capabilities, they now have to show that they can attract and maintain users.
PYMNTS

Coinbase Feels Heat as Business Model Cracks under Strain

Coinbase’s share price tumbled as the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange’s core business model was challenged on two sides: by Wells Fargo, which gave it what amounts to a sell rating, and by famed short-seller Jim Chanos, who called it emblematic of the “predatory junkyard that is crypto.”. Harsh...
bitcoinist.com

The Crypto Inheritance Problem Has Been Solved, But No One Told CZ

Binance founder and Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao says the crypto world has an inheritance problem that’s yet to be solved, and argues that DeFi will not see mass adoption until it comes up with a solution. Crypto inheritance is certainly a major headache for anyone who possesses significant digital...
dailyhodl.com

Arthur Hayes Says Ethereum (ETH) Merge Still Not Priced In, Lays Out Bottom Scenario for Crypto Markets

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes says that the market still hasn’t priced in the significance of Ethereum’s (ETH) successful transition to a proof-of-stake consensus model. In an interview with Raoul Pal of Real Vision, Hayes says that the Ethereum network is now capable of supporting a new ecosystem filled with new businesses and protocols, something that hasn’t been priced in for ETH just yet.
