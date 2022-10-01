Cryptex Finance, which happens to be a DAO, which has an enviable amount of expertise in offering to all the users of DeFi, to gain further insights, without any blockades or restrictions, where the crypto market, on the whole, is concerned, proudly announced the deliverance of its fresh JPEGz token, which has been effectively boosted by Chainlink NFT Floor pricing Feeds and Coinbase Cloud. JPEGz is an index token that will assist all users in connecting much better and more effectively with the NFT market in totality for a better understanding and the uninitiated.

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO