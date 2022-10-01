ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
ksal.com

Half-Staff Flags Monday

Flags across Kansas will fly at half-staff on Monday. According to the Kansas Governor’s Office, in accordance with Executive Order #20-30, Governor Laura Kelly ordered flags throughout the State of Kansas to be flown at half-staff on all state buildings, grounds, and facilities from sunup to sunset on Monday, October 3, 2022, in recognition of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.
KANSAS STATE
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Topeka Ks

Topeka is the seat of governance for the state of Kansas and is the state’s capital city. Topeka is not the largest city in the state, but it is perhaps its most significant, both culturally and historically, as it was in Topeka, where the Brown v. Board of Education case changed the course of history by ending racial segregation in the US public school system during the 20th century.
TOPEKA, KS
adastraradio.com

Kansas Foster Parents See Payment Increase

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas foster parents are getting a 5% increase to the daily payments they receive for caring for foster children. The raise could mean hundreds or thousands more per year, depending on the needs of the child. The Department for Children and Families says it was...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Washington, KS
State
Missouri State
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Illinois State
City
Salina, KS
State
Oregon State
City
Fort Scott, KS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Idaho State
City
Bogue, KS
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Marysville, KS
City
Westmoreland, KS
WIBW

Law students officially become attorneys in swearing-in ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several law students finally have been sworn in as state and federal attorneys. The Topeka Performing Arts Center hosted an in-person ceremony Friday for those who passed the Kansas bar exam. 13 NEWS spoke with Kayla Clark, a graduating attorney, to see why she wanted to...
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#What To Do#Travel Info#National Parks#Outdoor Info#Louisiana Purchase#Kansas Supreme Court#Linus Outdoor#Travel Destinations#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel
KSN News

Unwanted intruder found in Kansas lake

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some problem fish are living and growing in a lake in western Kansas. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Fisheries biologists have confirmed that there are gizzard shad in Scott State Fishing Lake. People had mentioned seeing the fish. And in August, while fisheries biologists were doing exploratory electrofishing at the […]
KSNT News

Kansas sues Biden Administration over student loan cancellation program

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General’s Office has joined five other attorneys general in filing a lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s student loan cancellation program. The AG’S Office asserts that the Biden Administration lacks legal authority to make unilateral decisions to forgive debt without congressional authorization. The attorneys general, who represent Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
KSN.com

Jillian’s Farewell and Thank You!

My heart is with heavy this afternoon as I wrap up my last day on Good Day Kansas at KSN. It is difficult to find the right words to express my gratitude for this opportunity. Creating and starting a brand new show with a new type of programming to our market featuring the amazing stories of Kansas with our viewers has been an incredible ride!
KANSAS STATE
sportsinks.com

Football in Kansas: Jett Vincent sets two state marks, Miege ends a 23-year streak in win, La Crosse and Andale each reach a 100 milestone; who else impressed?

Jett Vincent’s state records, Andale’s navigating a 108-0 victory and winning streaks highlight Week 5. Week 5 was highlighted by historical dominance of four teams: 3A No. 1 Andale, the top-two Eight-Man, Division II squads Axtell and Canton-Galva and 4A No. 1 Bishop Miege. Canton-Galva senior Jett Vincent,...
ANDALE, KS
KSNT News

New GOP ad strikes again, bashes KS Gov. on transgender athlete issue

WASHINGTON D.C., (KSNT)—A GOP group is launching another political attack on democratic Kansas Governor Laura Kelly for her comments referencing male athletes in women’s sports. The Republican Governors Association Kansas 2022 PAC launched a new TV ad on Friday, featuring college swimmer Riley Gaines. The ad highlights Kelly’s record, twice vetoing legislation to ban athletes born […]
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Kansas Hospitals Urge Lawmakers to Increase Number of Mental Health Beds

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas hospital officials are urging lawmakers to increase the state’s capacity for mental health care. The Kansas News Service reports that the shortage of such beds is causing a burden for local hospitals. A lack of mental health resources in Kansas is often forcing hospitals to take in people experiencing mental health emergencies.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Former Kan. GOP governor endorses Kelly's re-election

TOPEKA — Former Republican Gov. Mike Hayden endorsed Tuesday the reelection of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Hayden, who served as the state’s governor from 1987 to 1991, joined former GOP Gov. Bill Graves and former Democratic Govs. Kathleen Sebelius and John Carlin in urging Kansans to vote for Kelly on Nov. 8.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy