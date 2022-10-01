Read full article on original website
ksal.com
Half-Staff Flags Monday
Flags across Kansas will fly at half-staff on Monday. According to the Kansas Governor’s Office, in accordance with Executive Order #20-30, Governor Laura Kelly ordered flags throughout the State of Kansas to be flown at half-staff on all state buildings, grounds, and facilities from sunup to sunset on Monday, October 3, 2022, in recognition of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.
KAKE TV
After Wichita mom stars in Schmidt attack ad, defenders of Kelly as ‘education governor’ pounce
TOPEKA — Natalie Ellis stars in the Republican gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt’s new attack commercial asserting Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly didn’t deserve to be regarded as an education governor. Ellis, a Wichita mother of five children who previously appeared in pro-Schmidt campaign materials, said she was irritated...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Topeka Ks
Topeka is the seat of governance for the state of Kansas and is the state’s capital city. Topeka is not the largest city in the state, but it is perhaps its most significant, both culturally and historically, as it was in Topeka, where the Brown v. Board of Education case changed the course of history by ending racial segregation in the US public school system during the 20th century.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Foster Parents See Payment Increase
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas foster parents are getting a 5% increase to the daily payments they receive for caring for foster children. The raise could mean hundreds or thousands more per year, depending on the needs of the child. The Department for Children and Families says it was...
Kansas mobile home owners can be evicted for no reason, especially at one KCK park
Most Kansas mobile home residents have no idea they can be evicted with no reason given. Creekside Estates has been particularly aggressive.
WIBW
Law students officially become attorneys in swearing-in ceremony
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several law students finally have been sworn in as state and federal attorneys. The Topeka Performing Arts Center hosted an in-person ceremony Friday for those who passed the Kansas bar exam. 13 NEWS spoke with Kayla Clark, a graduating attorney, to see why she wanted to...
adastraradio.com
Kansas Wheat Leaders Sign Purchase Letter of Intent with Taiwan Flour Mills Association
Kansas agricultural leaders inked a deal with a Taiwanese delegation on September 16 that will directly benefit wheat producers, thanks to a commitment to purchase 69.8 million bushels of U.S. wheat, worth approximately $567 million from U.S. farmers over the next two years. Kansas Wheat Commission Chairman Gary Millershaski, who...
kcur.org
Grab all the fish you want while they're still alive — this Kansas lake is drying up
Grab the fish at Ellis City Lake by net, by hand — whatever. Just take as many as you want. They will die anyway, the state fears. So on Tuesday, Kansas suspended catch limits and size rules for pulling catfish, crappies, bass, bluegills and any other fish you find in the dwindling reservoir about 15 miles west of Hays.
The top books set in Kansas
Stacker compiled a list of books set in Kansas from Goodreads.
Unwanted intruder found in Kansas lake
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some problem fish are living and growing in a lake in western Kansas. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Fisheries biologists have confirmed that there are gizzard shad in Scott State Fishing Lake. People had mentioned seeing the fish. And in August, while fisheries biologists were doing exploratory electrofishing at the […]
Our area fared better in September when it came to rainfall
Rainfall in September was more plentiful in northern and north-central Kansas, as is seen in the above rainfall map from the National Weather Service in Wichita.
Kansas sues Biden Administration over student loan cancellation program
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General’s Office has joined five other attorneys general in filing a lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s student loan cancellation program. The AG’S Office asserts that the Biden Administration lacks legal authority to make unilateral decisions to forgive debt without congressional authorization. The attorneys general, who represent Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, […]
KSN.com
Jillian’s Farewell and Thank You!
My heart is with heavy this afternoon as I wrap up my last day on Good Day Kansas at KSN. It is difficult to find the right words to express my gratitude for this opportunity. Creating and starting a brand new show with a new type of programming to our market featuring the amazing stories of Kansas with our viewers has been an incredible ride!
sportsinks.com
Football in Kansas: Jett Vincent sets two state marks, Miege ends a 23-year streak in win, La Crosse and Andale each reach a 100 milestone; who else impressed?
Jett Vincent’s state records, Andale’s navigating a 108-0 victory and winning streaks highlight Week 5. Week 5 was highlighted by historical dominance of four teams: 3A No. 1 Andale, the top-two Eight-Man, Division II squads Axtell and Canton-Galva and 4A No. 1 Bishop Miege. Canton-Galva senior Jett Vincent,...
New GOP ad strikes again, bashes KS Gov. on transgender athlete issue
WASHINGTON D.C., (KSNT)—A GOP group is launching another political attack on democratic Kansas Governor Laura Kelly for her comments referencing male athletes in women’s sports. The Republican Governors Association Kansas 2022 PAC launched a new TV ad on Friday, featuring college swimmer Riley Gaines. The ad highlights Kelly’s record, twice vetoing legislation to ban athletes born […]
hiawathaworldonline.com
National Journal’s take on Kansas governor’s race: ‘What’s the matter with Kansas?’
National Journal's updated assessment of the Kansas governor's race points to Attorney General Derek Schmidt's "lackluster campaign" and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's focus on "kitchen-table" issues and the August rejection by Kansas voters of the abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
adastraradio.com
Kansas Hospitals Urge Lawmakers to Increase Number of Mental Health Beds
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas hospital officials are urging lawmakers to increase the state’s capacity for mental health care. The Kansas News Service reports that the shortage of such beds is causing a burden for local hospitals. A lack of mental health resources in Kansas is often forcing hospitals to take in people experiencing mental health emergencies.
Former Kan. GOP governor endorses Kelly's re-election
TOPEKA — Former Republican Gov. Mike Hayden endorsed Tuesday the reelection of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Hayden, who served as the state’s governor from 1987 to 1991, joined former GOP Gov. Bill Graves and former Democratic Govs. Kathleen Sebelius and John Carlin in urging Kansans to vote for Kelly on Nov. 8.
KMBC.com
Kansas Highway Patrol issues statement after trooper alleges corruption in the agency
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time in a two-year KMBC 9 investigation, the Kansas Highway Patrol is speaking out over allegations of intimidation, harassment, and wrongful termination. The agency sent KMBC 9 Investigates a statement Wednesday saying:. "Bryce Whelpley violated our standards of professional conduct. We take...
WIBW
Kelly backs school sales tax holiday, tax relief for elderly and quicker end of 6.5% food tax
TOPEKA (Kansas Reflector) — Gov. Laura Kelly introduced the first piece of a second-term agenda Thursday anchored by proposals to immediately end the state’s tax on grocery purchases, expand by $50 million tax relief to the elderly and create a three-day, back-to-school sales tax holiday. Kelly said her...
