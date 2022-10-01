Read full article on original website
Live updates: Arizona Wildcats vs. Colorado Buffaloes
Arizona (2-2) kicks off its Pac-12 home opener against the Colorado Buffaloes (0-4) Saturday evening in Tucson. Follow the Arizona Daily Star's live coverage here:
Big men Oumar Ballo, Henri Veesaar stand out in Arizona's Red-Blue celebration
For those who have closely followed the Arizona Wildcats’ transition into their second season under coach Tommy Lloyd, the Red-Blue Game offered virtually no surprises Friday. That is, the Wildcats look pretty loaded in the post as expected: Sophomore center Oumar Ballo picked up where he left off after...
Arizona tight end Alex Lines 'no longer on the team,' coach Jedd Fisch says
Following Arizona's 43-20 win over Colorado on Saturday, Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch revealed tight end Alex Lines is no longer a part of the team, but didn't share details for his departure. "Alex is no longer on the team. ... That's up to him to disclose that. He chose...
Jayden de Laura ties UA record with six TD passes as Arizona crushes Colorado
On paper, the Arizona Wildcats were supposed to pile up a boatload of yards and score a bunch of points against Colorado. Only Arizona could stop Arizona’s offense Saturday night. The Wildcats accumulated 673 yards of offense in a 43-20 victory over the Buffaloes in front of an announced crowd of 36,591 at Arizona Stadium.
Safety Isaiah Taylor set to make first career start for Arizona vs. Colorado
Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ Pac-12 home opener against Colorado on Saturday at Arizona Stadium (6:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks):. * Veteran safety Jaxen Turner is not dressed after suffering a shoulder injury last week at Cal. That means redshirt freshman Isaiah Taylor will be making his first career start. Taylor had nine tackles last week in in about 2½ quarters in relief of Turner.
Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats’ 43-20 victory over Colorado
The Arizona Wildcats defeated Colorado 43-20 Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. Here are some pertinent notes, quotes and statistics from the UA’s victory:. * Arizona won a game by double figures for the first time since a 28-14 triumph over Texas Tech on Sept. 14, 2019. The Wildcats' last double-digit win in a Pac-12 game came against Oregon on Oct. 27, 2018 (44-15).
