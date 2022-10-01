Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ Pac-12 home opener against Colorado on Saturday at Arizona Stadium (6:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks):. * Veteran safety Jaxen Turner is not dressed after suffering a shoulder injury last week at Cal. That means redshirt freshman Isaiah Taylor will be making his first career start. Taylor had nine tackles last week in in about 2½ quarters in relief of Turner.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO