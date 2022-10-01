Read full article on original website
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Texas governor’s debate: Fact checking Abbott, O’Rourke
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Voters across the state of Texas are now weighing in on who they think should be the next governor following the only debate in the state this year that both candidates agreed to take part in. Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) and former Congressman Beto...
everythinglubbock.com
4 Texas governor’s debate moments everyone will be talking about
EDINBURG, Texas (KXAN) — The top two candidates for Texas governor volleyed in their first debate Friday night over questions about some of the most pressing issues for the state, with Gov. Greg Abbott aiming to maintain his polling lead and challenger Beto O’Rourke striving to shake up the race.
everythinglubbock.com
McMaster pauses campaign events as Hurricane Ian hits SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has temporarily suspended campaign activities as he leads the state’s response to Hurricane Ian. McMaster’s campaign told The Associated Press that the Republican incumbent would cancel a fundraiser scheduled for Friday night in Clemson, as well as an appearance for tailgating before the Clemson Tigers’ football game on Saturday.
everythinglubbock.com
AAA Texas: State’s weekly gas price average drops for 15th week in a row
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lone Star State’s weekly gas price average has declined now for 15 consecutive weeks, according to press release from AAA Texas. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $3.104 on Saturday. Prices were trending downward.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
everythinglubbock.com
CHECK IT OUT: Mum makes Texas-sized mum for Snyder ISD homecoming
SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A mom made a Texas-sized mum to celebrate homecoming at Snyder ISD. Brandi Ubando hand-crafted the 12-foot-tall creation with the help of her niece Kylie to honor Snyder’s student athletes. Her daughter, Sydney, is a senior and Capitan of the cheer squad, so it’s...
Comments / 0