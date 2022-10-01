ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Made in Hawaii Festival tickets available to purchase

By Julissa Briseno
KHON2
KHON2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bh50W_0iHUYPSD00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival is planned to take place over Veterans Day Holiday Weekend from Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 13. Tickets will be available to purchase on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The festival showcases products made in Hawaii with two hour entry tickets and all-day access passes that are available to purchase.

Lauren Zirbel, president of the Hawaii Food Industry Association, the entity which produces the festival said, “We’re also excited to offer all-day access passes for those who want to browse the thousands of Hawai‘i-made food, crafts, apparel, and more, on their own schedule.”

According to Made in Hawaii Festival, there will be around 400 exhibitors displaying jewelry, fashion, books, crafts, food and more.

Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning entertainment including Melveen Leed, Kawika Kahiapo, Hoku Zuttermeister, Robi Kahakalau & Kala‘e Camarillo is alsp expected to be at the festival.

Local chefs from Eating House 1849, Roy’s Waikiki, Mugen and others will be presenting their favorite island recipes. Attendees will be able to sample products from the food exhibitors.

A two hour pass is $13 and an all-day pass is $35. You can start purchasing tickets on Saturday, Oct. 1. For more information about the festival, you can visit their website.

The festival will be located at Ala Moana Centers East Wing on level three near the T-Mobile.

You can receive one dollar off timed entry tickets or all-day passes with code MIHF22 that is available until Saturday, Oct. 15.

Comments / 1

Related
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

This Hotel in Hawaii Distributed Monthly Ham or Turkey Dinners to Staff During the Pandemic

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Website: https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/hawaii/grand-hyatt-kauai-resort-and-spa/kauai. Go: Get away to the soothing white sands of Poipu on Kauai’s sunny south shore at Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa. This luxury oasis with lush gardens and acres of pools offers ocean view dining, rooms with private lanais, championship golf and Anara Spa.
HAWAII STATE
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Maui, HI

When it comes to finding the best restaurants in Maui, HI, it can be hard to know where to begin. The island of Maui is home to some of the best dining experiences in the world, and with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start. But don’t worry – we’ve got you covered.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Society
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
KHON2

Danny Seraphine Prepares to Rock Out at Blue Note Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2) – Legendary rock band Chicago is set to perform at Blue Note Hawaii. Fans of the rock band Chicago will be able to welcome them back to the islands. “We love Hawaii. I have been there before and our Hawaiian fan base has been nothing but welcoming and warm to us. We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy great performances,” says Danny Seraphine. Co-Founder of Chicago.
HAWAII STATE
travelawaits.com

Leaving For Maui? Make Sure This Isn’t In Your Suitcase

The grace period has ended for visitors and businesses in Maui to make the switch to mineral-based sunscreens. As of the start of October, anyone caught using or selling chemical-based or other non-compliant sunscreens can face significant fines. The move to mineral-based sunscreens is an attempt to protect the coral...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Island Connections: Bacon Universal Provides High-Quality Construction Equipment

Honolulu (KHON2) – Bacon Universal offers construction equipment for Hawaii businesses. Since 1947, Bacon Universal has been Hawaii’s industry-leading manufacturer in equipment brands, offering parts distribution, a comprehensive and diverse fleet of rental equipment, and service repair and maintenance. “We are a full scale construction equipment dealership. It’s...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Jewelry#Food Industry#Leed#Camarillo#Eating House 1849#Mugen
mauinow.com

Oceanfront restaurant names Lahaina hospitality veteran as General Manager

Māla Ocean Tavern has named Lisa Kerrick as General Manager of the oceanfront restaurant. “Kerrick comes to MĀLA with years of experience in the restaurant industry, enthusiasm for a career in food and beverage, and the drive to continue to maintain MĀLA as a favorite in dining for locals and guests of Lahaina, Maui,” the restaurant announced.
LAHAINA, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Thousands of triathletes are in Kailua-Kona for Ironman World Championship

More than 5,000 triathletes and their supporters are in Kailua-Kona on Hawaiʻi Island for the Ironman World Championship this week. For the first time, the competition will take place over two days. Women and some of the men's age groups will compete on Thursday. The rest of the men will race on Saturday.
KAILUA, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Recipes
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,273 COVID cases, 8 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,273 coronavirus cases and eight new deaths in the last week. There are 910 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 109 on the Big Island, 90 on Kauai, 121 on Maui, three on Lanai, four on Molokai and 36 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Coast Guard fireworks haul raises hope for quieter holidays

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Coast Guard confiscated nearly three million dollars worth of unpermitted fireworks at Honolulu Harbor. Some Hawaii residents are hoping that more seizures are made for a quieter holiday season. The Coast Guard said it seized a shipping container with more than 13,000 pounds of fireworks with an estimated street value […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Sen. Hirono To Visit Oahu Veterans Center

Protecting our veterans and fighting for their rights. Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono has been working hard for Hawaii fighting for issues like health care, housing and education for our veterans. Senator Hirono joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss today’s field hearing at the Oahu Veterans Center.
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Should Maui Visitors Be Subject To $1,000 Fine For This?

A new county law went into effect yesterday on Maui. It’s something visitors should take note of since there is a fine of up to $1,000 possible for violating the new ruling. The bottom line is this. Don’t use any chemical sunscreen on Maui. Otherwise, you might get a warning or a fine of up to $1,000. The only exception is for persons who have a prescription.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

KHON2

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy