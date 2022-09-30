Read full article on original website
New Riley red wagon built, delivered for 2-year-old Columbus boy
Over the weekend, LEAP, Riley Hospital for Children and wagon builders came together to build Avery a new wagon. It was delivered Monday.
Indiana woman accused of abandoning autistic son sentenced
CINCINNATI — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on a dead-end street in Ohio earlier this year has been sentenced to six months in a lockdown facility where she will receive mental health and substance abuse treatment. Heather Adkins, 33, of Shelbyville pleaded guilty...
Atlas Obscura
Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa
Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
Hoosier native to represent Indiana at Miss USA Monday night
RENO, Nev. — Local royalty is headed to the national stage. Samantha Toney, crowned Miss Indiana USA 2022 in April, will represent the Hoosier state Monday night in Reno, Nevada, where she will be competing for the title of Miss USA 2022. Toney currently works as a marketing specialist...
WHAS 11
Indiana abortion clinics slowly resuming care following injunction
INDIANAPOLIS — It's been one week since a judge granted an injunction on the state's abortion ban. For clinics, that injunction has allowed them to resume abortion care for patients. Dr. Katie McHugh, an OB-GYN care and abortion care provider in the state, she said they're back to seeing patients once again. But clinics are now moving at a much slower pace, a lasting impact from the ban that was initially enacted Sept. 15.
wbaa.org
Indiana’s maternal mortality rate went from bad to worse
Maternal mortality rates are on the rise in Indiana. The most recent maternal mortality report by the Indiana Department of Health, released in late September, shows in 2020, 92 women died during pregnancy or up to a year after giving birth. IDOH’s Maternal Mortality Review Committee looked at two kinds...
WISH-TV
Indiana Task Force 1 continues mission in Florida after Hurricane Ian
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Task Force 1 continues to help with search and rescue efforts in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In a Sunday tweet, the team said it was conducting search operations in Fort Myers and Fort Myers Beach, two of the areas hit hardest by the hurricane.
IU Health, churches team up for health resource fair
Relaxed requirements allowed half a million Hoosiers to sign up for Medicaid in 2020, but now they may need to provide additional documentation to keep those benefits.
Columbus family asking for return of stolen red Riley Hospital wagon
The wagon was specifically made to help Avery's parents carry the up to 70 pounds of equipment that he needs. The family says it was stolen from their back patio earlier this week.
Current Publishing
Carmel church to give away 40K pounds of potatoes Oct. 8
Forty thousand pounds of potatoes will be available to be given away to anyone who needs them between 8 and 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 4780 E. 126th St. in Carmel. For several years, St. Mark’s has been holding “potato drops” in partnership with...
WKRC
Indiana man charged with murder after toddler found dead with 'severe' burns, injuries
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WKRC) – An Indiana man was arrested for allegedly murdering an 18-month-old. Tavion Cobb was arrested Wednesday for murder, neglect of a dependent causing death, neglect of a dependent causing death (medical), and failure to appear warrant, according to police. Reports say the 18-month-old’s mother brought the...
$8 donation from the homeless for OfficerBurton leads to acts of kindness
An incredible act of kindness inspired by the relationship late Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton had with her community.
WIBC.com
Feds: One Pill Can Kill, and It’s Happened in Indiana
STATE WIDE--You’ve heard about drug busts in Evansville, Indianapolis, South Bend and other cities in Indiana. Some of those busts were part of an effort by the DEA and federal authorities to try and slow down one of the deadliest drug overdose trends ever. While the opioid crisis has...
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
abc57.com
Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites October 2022
10 a.m. – Noon CT *While supplies last. WHERE: LaPorte County Fairgrounds, 2581 State Road 2, LaPorte, IN 46350. *This distribution will serve 300 households and is sponsored by United Way of LaPorte County. Friday, October 7, 2022 – Marshall County. 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.ET *While supplies...
Wave 3
Indiana man dies from crash in Trimble County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Indiana man has died and another person was injured in a crash in Trimble County. On Friday at about 12:33 a.m., Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a collision involving one vehicle on KY 36. The preliminary investigation has indicated the vehicle involved was a...
Attempted murder charge filed against Indiana man accused of beating girlfriend so badly, police thought she was dead
Note: This story contains graphic content. PENDLETON, Ind. (WXIN) — When police found her, they thought she was dead. She could barely speak. Her forehead, lips, cheeks, nose and eyes were extremely swollen and bruised. Only when she moaned did investigators realize she was still alive. The woman’s severe injuries inside a Pendleton home on […]
cbs4indy.com
The best start to October weather for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – The pretty weather continues across the Hoosier state!. Beautiful weather continues across Indiana with sunshine and dry skies overhead. Minimal cloud coverage will be present through Monday. Windy conditions. It was a breezy day across central Indiana again to wrap up the weekend. Muncie reported peak gusts...
People living in storage units? Marion County Health Department is investigating
Earlier this month, Brandy Chestnut and Steven Taylor discovered their storage unit at SecurCare Self Storage had been broken into.
WTHI
Duke Energy customers in Indiana to see the second rate increase of the year
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy customers will be paying even more on their bills. The Indiana Regulatory Commission approved a temporary increase. The typical residential customers using 1,000 kilowatts an hour will see an increase of about seven percent, or around $11.71 additional each month. Duke Energy customers...
