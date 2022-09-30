ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, IN

WHAS11

Indiana woman accused of abandoning autistic son sentenced

CINCINNATI — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on a dead-end street in Ohio earlier this year has been sentenced to six months in a lockdown facility where she will receive mental health and substance abuse treatment. Heather Adkins, 33, of Shelbyville pleaded guilty...
CINCINNATI, OH
Atlas Obscura

Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa

Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
PERU, IN
WTHR

Hoosier native to represent Indiana at Miss USA Monday night

RENO, Nev. — Local royalty is headed to the national stage. Samantha Toney, crowned Miss Indiana USA 2022 in April, will represent the Hoosier state Monday night in Reno, Nevada, where she will be competing for the title of Miss USA 2022. Toney currently works as a marketing specialist...
INDIANA STATE
WHAS 11

Indiana abortion clinics slowly resuming care following injunction

INDIANAPOLIS — It's been one week since a judge granted an injunction on the state's abortion ban. For clinics, that injunction has allowed them to resume abortion care for patients. Dr. Katie McHugh, an OB-GYN care and abortion care provider in the state, she said they're back to seeing patients once again. But clinics are now moving at a much slower pace, a lasting impact from the ban that was initially enacted Sept. 15.
INDIANA STATE
wbaa.org

Indiana’s maternal mortality rate went from bad to worse

Maternal mortality rates are on the rise in Indiana. The most recent maternal mortality report by the Indiana Department of Health, released in late September, shows in 2020, 92 women died during pregnancy or up to a year after giving birth. IDOH’s Maternal Mortality Review Committee looked at two kinds...
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Carmel church to give away 40K pounds of potatoes Oct. 8

Forty thousand pounds of potatoes will be available to be given away to anyone who needs them between 8 and 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 4780 E. 126th St. in Carmel. For several years, St. Mark’s has been holding “potato drops” in partnership with...
CARMEL, IN
WIBC.com

Feds: One Pill Can Kill, and It’s Happened in Indiana

STATE WIDE--You’ve heard about drug busts in Evansville, Indianapolis, South Bend and other cities in Indiana. Some of those busts were part of an effort by the DEA and federal authorities to try and slow down one of the deadliest drug overdose trends ever. While the opioid crisis has...
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites October 2022

10 a.m. – Noon CT *While supplies last. WHERE: LaPorte County Fairgrounds, 2581 State Road 2, LaPorte, IN 46350. *This distribution will serve 300 households and is sponsored by United Way of LaPorte County. Friday, October 7, 2022 – Marshall County. 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.ET *While supplies...
CHARITIES
Wave 3

Indiana man dies from crash in Trimble County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Indiana man has died and another person was injured in a crash in Trimble County. On Friday at about 12:33 a.m., Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a collision involving one vehicle on KY 36. The preliminary investigation has indicated the vehicle involved was a...
TRIMBLE COUNTY, KY
WGN News

Attempted murder charge filed against Indiana man accused of beating girlfriend so badly, police thought she was dead

Note: This story contains graphic content. PENDLETON, Ind. (WXIN) — When police found her, they thought she was dead. She could barely speak. Her forehead, lips, cheeks, nose and eyes were extremely swollen and bruised. Only when she moaned did investigators realize she was still alive. The woman’s severe injuries inside a Pendleton home on […]
PENDLETON, IN
cbs4indy.com

The best start to October weather for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – The pretty weather continues across the Hoosier state!. Beautiful weather continues across Indiana with sunshine and dry skies overhead. Minimal cloud coverage will be present through Monday. Windy conditions. It was a breezy day across central Indiana again to wrap up the weekend. Muncie reported peak gusts...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Duke Energy customers in Indiana to see the second rate increase of the year

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy customers will be paying even more on their bills. The Indiana Regulatory Commission approved a temporary increase. The typical residential customers using 1,000 kilowatts an hour will see an increase of about seven percent, or around $11.71 additional each month. Duke Energy customers...
INDIANA STATE

