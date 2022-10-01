Read full article on original website
Related
Republicans think Trump will be a midterm kingmaker. Democrats like me think he may be a spoiler
The post-Labor Day weekend sprint to the November midterms is officially on. The general election matchups are set and the contours of the election have taken shape. With less than two months to go, one thing is remarkably clear: while former President Donald Trump is not on the ballot, his candidates and policies certainly are.
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Republicans Take the Lead in Two Senate Seats Democrats Need to Hold: Polls
Two recent Senate midterm polls in the key states of Nevada and Georgia both show the Republican challengers leading the Democratic incumbents with less than two months until the November elections. In Nevada, the latest Emerson College Polling/8 News Now/The Hill survey revealed that GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt is...
Arizona GOP leader says Trump-backed pols may send U.S. ‘back to the dark ages’
The outgoing Republican leader of the Arizona House said Sunday that political candidates backed by former President Donald Trump might send the United States "back to the dark ages."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona’s Latino voters and political independents could spell midterm defeats for MAGA candidates
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Two years after the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump's resentment over losing continues to energize his supporters in Arizona. That resentment played out during the Aug. 13, 2022, Republican primaries that saw Trump-endorsed candidates for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and...
GOP Chances of Beating Democrats for Senate Control With 50 Days to Midterm
Tight races in these states will determine which party holds a Senate majority during the second half of President Biden's term.
Jorge Ramos’ daughter sounds alarm that Latinos are 'walking away’ from Democratic Party
MSNBC contributor Paola Ramos warned that Latinos are "walking away" from the Democratic Party. During MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" on Friday, Ramos, the daughter of famous liberal Latino journalist Jorge Ramos, said that former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign and that recent elections of several Hispanic Republican lawmakers indicate that "Latinas" are "walking away from the Democratic Party."
Texas Democrat running against GOP's Mayra Flores says she 'stole that last election'
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) slammed his Republican challenger in the midterm elections, claiming out-of-state GOP donors and organizations are pouring money into her campaign as a way to “steal” the election. Gonzalez, who is running for reelection for the House in Texas, urged Democratic voters to cast their...
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
Latinos say Democrats care more about them and work harder to earn their vote: Poll
Latino adults in the United States overwhelmingly believe the Democratic Party cares more about them and works harder to earn their support in elections than the Republican Party, according to a poll released Thursday. The nonpartisan Pew Research Center in Washington found that 71% of Latinos polled in early August...
College student leaves Democratic Party ahead of midterms, calling for dramatic change to two-party system
Holden Culotta left the Democratic Party, saying he’s never had faith in the two-party system. Now a member of the Forward Party, Culotta is calling for dramatic change to America's political system. Culotta is a 21-year-old college student from Connecticut. He said on "Fox & Friends" Monday that the...
Poll shows Democrats and Republicans tied for control of Congress ahead of midterms – as it happened
Parties tied on question of which one voters prefer controlling the legislature, with only 50 days to pivotal US elections
11 Senate races will determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the chamber after midterm elections
With just under nine weeks to go until November’s midterm elections, the top non-partisan political handicappers point to a toss-up between the Democrats and Republicans in the battle for the Senate majority. The Senate is currently split 50/50 between the two major parties, but the Democrats control the majority...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News Power Rankings: Democrats build momentum, but GOP still has the advantage
The House is in play for the first time this cycle as Democrats continue to build momentum, but the GOP remains the favorite to take control. This edition of the Fox News Power Rankings looks at shifts toward Democrats in nine battleground House races and two key Senate races. Meanwhile, the GOP makes gains in the Georgia and Oregon governor races.
Kevin McCarthy and the Republicans are looking to counter recent Democratic wins by proposing an agenda for next year that harkens back to the Trump era
House GOP leaders are hoping the midterm agenda scheduled for release September 19 will be the vibe shift they need to cruise to victory in November.
GOP lawmaker suggests there's 'pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden if party wins the House
GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said Sunday she believes there is "pressure" for House Republicans to move to impeach President Joe Biden if they gain control of the chamber after the midterm elections.
Utah’s Evan McMullin upends two-party fight for U.S. Senate
PROVO, Utah — Campaigning at a park filled with 19th century pushcarts on a state holiday honoring Utah’s early Mormon pioneers,Evan McMullin glad-hands voters as he strolls past potato sack races and beverage stands selling cold, sugary drinks under a sweltering sun. The independent U.S. Senate candidate who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
GOP cuts into Democrats’ lead among Latino voters, new poll shows
Less than six weeks before November’s midterm elections, Democrats lead Republicans by more than 20 points among Latino voters, but that Democratic advantage has declined from previous election cycles, according to a new national NBC News/Telemundo poll of the Latino electorate. The poll also finds Latino voters are essentially...
Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court began its new term Monday with a new justice on the bench, the public back in the courtroom and a spirited debate in a case that pits environmental protections against property rights. The new member of the court, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, wasted no time joining the lively give-and-take, asking questions throughout nearly two hours of arguments in the dispute over the nation’s main anti-water pollution law, the Clean Water Act. Jackson, appointed by President Joe Biden, seemed to be generally aligned with the court’s other two liberal justices in favor of Justice Department arguments to preserve the authority of the federal government to regulate wetlands under the Clean Water Act against a business-backed challenge. Several conservative justices were more skeptical of the regulation in a case that tests the reach of the Clean Water Act beyond rivers, lakes and streams.
Washington Examiner
To the Democratic Party, all Republicans are 'MAGA'
With midterm elections only a few weeks away, Democrats are eager to demonize Republican candidates and anyone who supports them. Earlier this month, President Joe Biden delivered a speech about the "continued battle for the soul of the nation." The speech included several references to "MAGA Republicans" as a collective, extremist threat to the country. The next day, Biden walked back his rhetoric by saying, in part, "I don’t consider any Trump supporter a threat to the country." But the damage was done.
Democrats warn of massive GOP turnout in November
Welcome to Yahoo News' Politics Briefing: Midterms Edition. Every week between now and Election Day, Yahoo News’' team of political journalists will pull together everything you need to know about the November midterm elections. And it will all be in one place: your inbox. Sign up to receive free...
Comments / 0