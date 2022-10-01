ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Fox News

Jorge Ramos’ daughter sounds alarm that Latinos are 'walking away’ from Democratic Party

MSNBC contributor Paola Ramos warned that Latinos are "walking away" from the Democratic Party. During MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" on Friday, Ramos, the daughter of famous liberal Latino journalist Jorge Ramos, said that former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign and that recent elections of several Hispanic Republican lawmakers indicate that "Latinas" are "walking away from the Democratic Party."
AOL Corp

GOP cuts into Democrats’ lead among Latino voters, new poll shows

Less than six weeks before November’s midterm elections, Democrats lead Republicans by more than 20 points among Latino voters, but that Democratic advantage has declined from previous election cycles, according to a new national NBC News/Telemundo poll of the Latino electorate. The poll also finds Latino voters are essentially...
The Associated Press

Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court began its new term Monday with a new justice on the bench, the public back in the courtroom and a spirited debate in a case that pits environmental protections against property rights. The new member of the court, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, wasted no time joining the lively give-and-take, asking questions throughout nearly two hours of arguments in the dispute over the nation’s main anti-water pollution law, the Clean Water Act. Jackson, appointed by President Joe Biden, seemed to be generally aligned with the court’s other two liberal justices in favor of Justice Department arguments to preserve the authority of the federal government to regulate wetlands under the Clean Water Act against a business-backed challenge. Several conservative justices were more skeptical of the regulation in a case that tests the reach of the Clean Water Act beyond rivers, lakes and streams.
Washington Examiner

To the Democratic Party, all Republicans are 'MAGA'

With midterm elections only a few weeks away, Democrats are eager to demonize Republican candidates and anyone who supports them. Earlier this month, President Joe Biden delivered a speech about the "continued battle for the soul of the nation." The speech included several references to "MAGA Republicans" as a collective, extremist threat to the country. The next day, Biden walked back his rhetoric by saying, in part, "I don’t consider any Trump supporter a threat to the country." But the damage was done.
960 The Ref

Democrats warn of massive GOP turnout in November

Welcome to Yahoo News' Politics Briefing: Midterms Edition. Every week between now and Election Day, Yahoo News’' team of political journalists will pull together everything you need to know about the November midterm elections. And it will all be in one place: your inbox. Sign up to receive free...
