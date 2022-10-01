Read full article on original website
Related
statepress.com
Multiple students moved out of Palo Verde East due to facility issues
Multiple student residents of the Palo Verde East dormitory on the Tempe campus have been temporarily relocated to Vista del Sol and local hotels due to facility issues. ASU spokesperson Jerry Gonzalez confirmed in an email Wednesday that 12 PVE residents were "relocated because of an air conditioner outage and or for a water leak."
azbigmedia.com
Forced state policy creates frustrations within Tempe School District
Frustration with forced state policy took center stage at the most recent Tempe School District No. 3 board meeting. “These policies are state law, they were not written by school boards. Every single school district is obligated to legally implement these policies. So, we did not write them, we may not agree with them…we have no choice but to pass them because they are state law, as we took our oath to uphold our state laws,” board member Monica Trejo said at the meeting on Sept. 21.
thefoothillsfocus.com
Opinion: 2 Tempe incidents illustrate anti-cop bias
Two recent news stories illustrate how wretched it is to serve as a police officer in the 21st century, a time of rampant negativity, social media virality and naked hostility toward law enforcement. Both stories occurred in Tempe, along Town Lake. Both involve men who entered that lake of their...
East Valley Tribune
Students protest Legislature’s school policies
Students at six Arizona high schools, including two in Chandler, walked out of their classrooms on Sept. 29 to protest what they call anti-gay and anti-trans laws passed earlier this year by the Republican-controlled state Legislature. The six schools all have chapters of the student-led Support Equality AZ Schools and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KGUN 9
Scottsdale man convicted of $700,000 tax dodge
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 34-year-old Ryan C. Patterson was found guilty by a federal jury on three counts of Tax Evasion. Between the years 2014 and 2016 Patterson did not correctly report his income. According to The Department of Justice (DOJ), Patterson failed to report over 1.9 million in...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how ‘quiet quitting’ is impacting Arizona businesses
It has become more of a talking point since the last year and a half, it is a reference to people now spending and taking the time to focus on their work/life balance front and center, versus spending most of their time at work.” “It” is known as Quiet Quitting. The recently discovered term is understood to be a trend that a large majority of employees in the workforce have since started participating in, beginning after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maryvale used to be the place to be. Then everything changed
PHOENIX — Daniel Barajas grew up down the street from the restaurant he now owns. "It was, like, perfect," he said. "(I) went to school at Estrella Middle School for a little bit, lived here for a little bit. Went on my own, went on my journey, and came back around."
East Valley Tribune
Realtor gets 25 years for stalking death of wife in Mesa
In April 2017, Scottsdale Realtor Stephen Mora was on top of the world. He had married Janell Leach, a then-37-year-old divorced mom of two boys, ages 8 and 9. She had earned master’s degrees in education and business and frequently traveled around the world to recruit students in her capacity as associate director for international student professional development for Arizona State University.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phoenix New Times
'Pseudo-Apocalyptic Bullshit': Arizona Students Walk Out Over Anti-LGBTQ Laws
As the sixth period bell rang out at Hamilton High School in Chandler on Thursday, more than a hundred students skipped class and walked out the front doors. The students — led by 16-year-old Hamilton junior Dawn Shim — were protesting two laws that took effect in Arizona on September 24 that they said target LGBTQ youth. They marched, some with bullhorns, to the Chandler Public Library next door and gathered on the lawn.
This Is Arizona's Best Bakery
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of each state's best bakery.
KTAR.com
FBI seeks man for questioning in assault of Arizona police officer
PHOENIX — The FBI and Colorado River Indian Tribes Police Department are asking the public to help locate a man wanted for questioning in the assault of an Arizona police officer. Kyle Wayne Welsh, 40, could have information regarding a subject who allegedly rammed into a patrol vehicle during...
Young students are leaving Mesa Public Schools. Officials are trying to figure out why
MESA, Ariz. — One of Arizona's largest school districts has lost 17% of its kindergartners over the last three years, which has forced administrators to begin assessing how they should efficiently utilize its many campuses. New data shared by Mesa Public Schools indicate the district is continuing to lose...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that want to hire YOU! (10/02)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Starting 25 years ago as a single fine dining restaurant, today M Culinary Concepts is one of the largest and most respected privately held catering & hospitality service providers in the Southwest. M Culinary strives to surpass clients’ and team members’ highest expectations, guided by closely held core values - inspire passion; integrity always; and make huge FUN! Committed to clients and community alike, M Culinary delights with globally influenced cuisine, locally sourced ingredients, and indulgently personal service . M Culinary is looking for hospitality heroes with positive attitudes and bright smiles to join their crew of Catering Event Servers. Learn more here.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
3 crashes in 4 days on 1 block underscore street dangers here
Sylvia Charbonneau has been lucky for the 15 years she has lived on the east side of 48th Street just north of Elliot Road. While Ahwatukee residents for at least six years have complained of reckless motorists zooming along the 40 m.p.h. street at freeway speeds, Charbonneau said she hasn’t seen any around her.
kjzz.org
Refinery struggles lead to high gas prices in Phoenix
Gas prices have skyrocketed recently in parts of the state, with some pumps seeing about $5 a gallon. The difference could be well over a dollar per gallon depending on your county. The current average price in Maricopa County is about $4.80 a gallon. But those in Pima County are...
Peoria Unified students subjected to racial slurs, Hitler salutes, feds say
PEORIA, Ariz. — Students of color in the Peoria Unified School District have been subjected in recent years to racial harassment by classmates and staff members, according to an investigation by the U.S. Department of Education. The federal office announced Friday that the West Valley district has failed to...
Throwback to 1966 with this vintage photo of the Broadway Curve in Tempe
PHOENIX — East Valley residents drive on it nearly everyday and never give it a second thought. Surrounded by office buildings and Tempe Diablo Stadium, the Broadway Curve on Interstate 10 helps connect drivers to downtown Phoenix and is a vital part of the Arizona highway system. But what...
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix’s homeless encampment population reaches 800
Under the radiant sun of Arizona and located on the sidewalks of Downtown Phoenix, an encampment shelters people experiencing homelessness. The homeless sleep in tents, use broken furniture and look for community resources to sustain their basic needs. “People say it’s a tent city, but there is more to it,”...
Unattended children relocated with parents in Surprise
SURPRISE, Ariz. — Two children were found unattended near an apartment complex in Surprise Saturday morning, police said. Since posting the tweet, police confirmed that the kids were reunited with their parents. According to a post on the department's Twitter, the two kids were found near an apartment building...
cohaitungchi.com
10 Top-Rated Hiking Trails in Phoenix, AZ
You are reading: Hikes around phoenix | 10 Top-Rated Hiking Trails in Phoenix, AZ. We may earn a commission from affiliate links () You don’t even need to leave the city limits to enjoy beautiful hikes around Phoenix. Looking out over the city from some of the high ridges, you can see the entire metropolitan area, including many of the well-known rock formations, like those in Papago Park, as well as Camelback Mountain and Pinnacle Peak.
Comments / 0