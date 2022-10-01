ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Win Tickets to See Mars Volta

Listen to Elwood in the morning at 8:15a for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Mars Volta at the Aragon Ballroom on Saturday, October 8th!
CHICAGO, IL
I-80 Opens Early Once Again Following Single Lane Construction

We are now half way through the single lane construction on I-80 over the Des Plaines River Bridge. On Saturday night at approximately 11 p.m., IDOT sent out a press release stating that “All lanes of westbound I-80, between Rowell and Wheeler avenues and the ramp from Richards Street to westbound I-80 are open to traffic.” This is at least the third time in a row that construction was picked up early. The closure is supposed to go from Thursday evening to Monday at 5 a.m. This Thursday at 10 p.m. look for the eastbound lanes to close over the Des Plaines River Bridge in Joliet.
JOLIET, IL
Multiple Bombs Threats Made To Casino In Joliet

On October 1, 2022, at 10:18 PM, Officers responded to the Hollywood Casino Joliet (777 Hollywood Boulevard, Joliet) for a report of a bomb threat. Upon arrival, Officers determined that the casino had received a phone call from an unknown male who indicated that there were multiple bombs on the casino premises, and they would be remotely detonated. At that time, both the casino complex and the hotel were completely evacuated.
JOLIET, IL
Joliet Man Arrested in Georgia in Connection to July Murder

An 18-year-old Joliet man was arrested in Georgia on Tuesday morning in connection with a fatal shooting last July. Marquis Johnson was taken into custody at a home in Linthonia, Georgia by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on three counts of First Degree Murder in connection to the homicide of Jaron Lymon on July 31st of 2022.
JOLIET, IL

