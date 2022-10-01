NBA basketball is almost back with the preseason getting underway this week for the new-look Blazers. Connection is key for the 2022-23 Portland Trail Blazers. The team made that clear at its annual media day held Sept. 26. Finding that chemistry is so important that head coach Chauncey Billups came up with the idea to hold training camp at the University of Santa Barbara for a week in hopes of the crew bonding on and off the court with nothing but free time among themselves away from family and friends. While Billups hopes to be the most connected team in...

