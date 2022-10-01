Read full article on original website
Portland Trail Blazers 2022-23 NBA preview: Damian Lillard and wingman Anfernee Simons have help on defense
The Portland Trail Blazers took the latter half of last season to begin their roster remake around Damian Lillard with the added benefit of losing enough games to fall into the No. 7 overall pick, with which they selected one-and-done Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe. This summer they continued the process of building a more versatile, defensive oriented supporting cast.
Trail Blazers open preseason vs. LA Clippers in Seattle: Game preview, time, how to listen on radio, no TV broadcast
The Portland Trail Blazers departed training camp in Santa Barbara, California, this weekend and headed to the site of their first preseason game of the season in Seattle. Damian Lillard, for one, said he was looking forward to the opportunity to play in front of the city’s NBA fans.
Report: Talk Of Cavs Swapping Cedi Osman for Suns’ Jae Crowder is Just That
But this is the NBA, and nothing gets the ball bouncing quite like a good rumor. Over the weekend, one of those rumors involved the Cavs potentially sending guard/forward Cedi Osman to Phoenix, delivering Crowder to Cleveland in return. Right now, though, such a deal doesn’t seem to be in the cards, per veteran insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line.
3 storylines to watch from Portland Trail Blazers preseason schedule
NBA basketball is almost back with the preseason getting underway this week for the new-look Blazers. Connection is key for the 2022-23 Portland Trail Blazers. The team made that clear at its annual media day held Sept. 26. Finding that chemistry is so important that head coach Chauncey Billups came up with the idea to hold training camp at the University of Santa Barbara for a week in hopes of the crew bonding on and off the court with nothing but free time among themselves away from family and friends. While Billups hopes to be the most connected team in...
‘The Blazers never did that’: Damian Lillard shares honest take on major uniform decision ahead of 2022-23 NBA season
Damian Lillard has done so much for the Portland Trail Blazers franchise in the 10 years that he’s been with the team. At this point, it’s only right that the six-time All-Star also be asked for his own creative input with regard to the direction the team will take from a branding standpoint.
Trail Blazers Unveil New Uniforms
The Portland Trail Blazers have unveiled their 2022-23 NBA Statement Edition uniform, designed in collaboration with Honorary Art Director, Damian Lillard. The uniform is inspired by the players’ team-first mindset while representing their competitiveness, fearlessness and relentless drive. As the next chapter of Rip City begins, the Statement Edition uniforms are designed to make a bold statement on the hardwood while representing “teamwork” that drives the organization.
Nassir Little eyeing starting small forward role with Portland Trail Blazers
The National Basketball Association has started preseason action, and one Tar Heel could be leaping the starting five. The Portland TrailBlazers are looking to crack the championship code, and former UNC basketball player Nassir Little is in the mix to start for the team. Little enters his fourth NBA season, all with Portland, the team that drafted him in the 2019 NBA draft with the 20th overall pick. Little emerged as a valuable contributor to Portland’s game plan in year three, seeing an average of 25.9 minutes of action per game versus the 13.3 his second season. Along with the increase in...
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors, Bucks battle for top spot ahead of season
Last Season: 51-31 If Khris Middleton didn't miss nearly all of last year's playoff run, the Bucks could have made the NBA Finals. In an ever-changing league, bringing back their entire roster may pay dividends early on this season. 2. Golden State Warriors. Last Season: 53-29 The Warriors' championship core...
