Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Blazers coach Terry Stotts could land on staff of top contender?

Terry Stotts took a gap year in 2021-22, but it may be time for him to return. Veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein said this week in a post to Substack that the Boston Celtics have shown interest in the former Portland Trail Blazers coach Stotts to be the top assistant under new interim coach Joe Mazzulla. Stein does note though that the Celtics are ultimately “pessimistic” about their chances of landing Stotts.
FOX Sports

Brown, Tatum, 3-point shooting leads Celtics past Hornets

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and Jayson Tatum added 16 on Sunday as the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics opened under new coach Joe Mazzulla with a preseason 134-93 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Sam Hauser finished with 14 points for Boston, connecting on 5...
CBS Sports

Portland Trail Blazers 2022-23 NBA preview: Damian Lillard and wingman Anfernee Simons have help on defense

The Portland Trail Blazers took the latter half of last season to begin their roster remake around Damian Lillard with the added benefit of losing enough games to fall into the No. 7 overall pick, with which they selected one-and-done Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe. This summer they continued the process of building a more versatile, defensive oriented supporting cast.
Yardbarker

Report: Talk Of Cavs Swapping Cedi Osman for Suns’ Jae Crowder is Just That

But this is the NBA, and nothing gets the ball bouncing quite like a good rumor. Over the weekend, one of those rumors involved the Cavs potentially sending guard/forward Cedi Osman to Phoenix, delivering Crowder to Cleveland in return. Right now, though, such a deal doesn’t seem to be in the cards, per veteran insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line.
Lake Oswego Review

3 storylines to watch from Portland Trail Blazers preseason schedule

NBA basketball is almost back with the preseason getting underway this week for the new-look Blazers. Connection is key for the 2022-23 Portland Trail Blazers. The team made that clear at its annual media day held Sept. 26. Finding that chemistry is so important that head coach Chauncey Billups came up with the idea to hold training camp at the University of Santa Barbara for a week in hopes of the crew bonding on and off the court with nothing but free time among themselves away from family and friends. While Billups hopes to be the most connected team in...
iheart.com

Trail Blazers Unveil New Uniforms

The Portland Trail Blazers have unveiled their 2022-23 NBA Statement Edition uniform, designed in collaboration with Honorary Art Director, Damian Lillard. The uniform is inspired by the players’ team-first mindset while representing their competitiveness, fearlessness and relentless drive. As the next chapter of Rip City begins, the Statement Edition uniforms are designed to make a bold statement on the hardwood while representing “teamwork” that drives the organization.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nassir Little eyeing starting small forward role with Portland Trail Blazers

The National Basketball Association has started preseason action, and one Tar Heel could be leaping the starting five. The Portland TrailBlazers are looking to crack the championship code, and former UNC basketball player Nassir Little is in the mix to start for the team. Little enters his fourth NBA season, all with Portland, the team that drafted him in the 2019 NBA draft with the 20th overall pick. Little emerged as a valuable contributor to Portland’s game plan in year three, seeing an average of 25.9 minutes of action per game versus the 13.3 his second season. Along with the increase in...
theScore

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors, Bucks battle for top spot ahead of season

Last Season: 51-31 If Khris Middleton didn't miss nearly all of last year's playoff run, the Bucks could have made the NBA Finals. In an ever-changing league, bringing back their entire roster may pay dividends early on this season. 2. Golden State Warriors. Last Season: 53-29 The Warriors' championship core...
