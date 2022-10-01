Read full article on original website
Consultant involved in Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check fired by NFLPA
MIAMI — The consultant involved in evaluating Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during a concussion check last Sunday has been fired by the NFL Players Association after the union found “multiple mistakes” in the process, the Miami Herald reported. A source said the NFL Players Association exercised...
Miami Dolphins coach says Tagovailoa in good spirits after concussion, as NFL review underway
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is "in good spirits" Friday after receiving a concussion during Thursday night's game, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.
UB concussion expert: Tua Tagovailoa shouldn’t have played Thursday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was a stunning moment in Thursday night’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals when Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was slammed to the ground after taking a sack. His head hit the turf and his hands and arms immediately seized up. Tagovailoa was taken off of the field on […]
Tua Tagovailoa issues first comment since suffering concussion
Tua Tagovailoa’s Twitter account on Friday issued the quarterback’s first statement since he suffered a concussion on Thursday night. Tagovailoa’s Twitter account shared a graphic that contained the written statement. “I want to thank everyone for all of their prayers and support since the game last night....
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) out for Week 5
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Monday that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) has already been ruled out for the team's Week 5 game against the New York Jets. What It Means:. The circumstances of Tagovailoa's injury will certainly have ripple effects throughout the league going forward, and especially with...
KTVZ
Bucs TE Brate allowed to re-enter game after concussion
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate sat out the second half of Sunday night’s 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a concussion after earlier colliding with a teammate and being allowed to re-enter the game. Brate was shaken up just before halftime after catching a pass for a 9-yard gain and colliding with Bucs receiver Chris Godwin while being tackled. Brate stood up and headed for the sideline, but didn’t get off the field fast enough for Tampa Bay to avoid a penalty for having too many men on the field on the next play. Brate re-entered the game and was the intended receiver on two incompletions. Coach Todd Bowles said after the game that Brate was in the concussion protocol. He was unable to explain why Brate was allowed to re-enter the game.
KTVZ
Tom Brady says he is ‘alright’ after sustaining arm injury in 41-31 Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to Kansas City Chiefs
Tom Brady brushed off any concerns about a potential arm injury in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. In the post-match press conference, the quarterback responded sharply to a question about his arm saying, “I’ll be alright. It’s football.“
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A spectator at Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets died following a fall on an escalator at Acrisure Stadium. The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified him Monday as 27-year-old Dalton Ryan Keane of Monaca. Paramedics administered care on site before he was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died shortly thereafter. The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said police and emergency service personnel were alerted after a male spectator fell around 4:45 p.m., shortly after the end of the Jets’ 24-20 victory over the Steelers. Keane had worked as a pipefitter at McCarl’s, an industrial piping company, in Beaver County since 2014, company CEO Ken Burk told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Monday.
Yardbarker
Tua Tagovailoa NFL Doctor Fired Due to Dolphins Concussion Controversy After Bills, Bengals Hits
The Buffalo Bills started a chain reaction in their Week 3 loss at the Miami Dolphins, with a major decision having reportedly been made in the Tua Tagovailoa case. According to Pro Football Talk in a Saturday report, the NFL Players Association has decided to fire the doctor who apparently gave clearance for Miami Dolphins QB Tagovailoa to play in Week 4 against the Bengals despite absorbing a violent hit in the previous game against the Bills.
NFL chief doctor says 'we will get this right' in Tua investigation
CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta speaks with the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Allan Sills, about the events leading up to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion.
NFLPA takes action after Tua Tagovailoa concussion: Football fans are furious
With the confirmation that the neurotrauma consultant who cleared Tua Tagovailoa for play in Week 3 has been fired, NFL fans and journalists respond. Two days after NFL fans saw Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa experiencing harrowing symptoms of severe neurotrama, the news broke that the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who initially cleared Tagovailoa to play in Week 3 has been fired.
NFL & NFLPA Agree To Modify Concussion Protocols After Tua Tagovailoa Injury; Consultant Involved In Medical Evaluation Fired
The NFL and the NFL Players Association on Saturday issued a joint statement in the aftermath of the investigation into the application of the Concussion Protocol involving Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Although the investigation in that case remains ongoing, the NFL and NFLPA have acknowledged that “modifications to the Concussion Protocol are needed to enhance player safety.” “The NFLPA’s Mackey-White Health & Safety Committee and the NFL’s Head Neck and Spine Committee have already begun conversations around the use of the term ‘Gross Motor Instability’ and we anticipate changes to the protocol being made in the coming days based on...
NBC Sports
NFL, NFLPA 'anticipate changes' to league's concussion protocol
Modifications soon could be made to the NFL's concussion protocols. The NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement Saturday saying they "anticipate changes" to protocol amid an ongoing investigation into Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being cleared to return to last Sunday's game despite displaying gross motor instability. "The NFL...
