Read full article on original website
Related
Collection
Rave Review flipped the script on Swedish Midsummer traditions when framing its spring 2023 collection. Lore has it that a maiden would dream of her future husband if she slept with seven flowers under her pillow on Midsummer’s eve. Josephine Bergqvist and Livia Schück instead imagined day-after looks for a woman who might not have slept alone—and who quite possibly borrowed her lover’s bed linens.
hypebeast.com
Maison Margiela Launches Its Reebok Classic Leather and the Club C "Memory Of" V2 Collabs
One can argue that the crossover between luxury houses and sportswear brands is more so for marketing as opposed to revenue given that the offerings aren’t necessarily accessible or wearable for the average consumer. However, it does help both parties tap into different markets as well as stay relevant in the space, which is why Maison Margiela and Reebok continue to find ways to continue teaming up for collaborative footwear. And next on this duo’s agenda is a brand new Classic Leather and the Club C “Memory Of” V2 collection.
Chloé’s Rave-Inspired Metallic Eye Takes Less Than a Minute to Re-create
“Fusion energy rave culture” is how Gabriela Hearst described the scene she created for today’s Chloé show. “It moves the stars; it moves you,” she explained of the solar power system that radiates from the sun and stars. In her interpretation (and rumored IRL rave research), a party-hard Parisian iconoclast character came to life inside the Pavillon Vendôme. Rather than the barely there beauty that’s become synonymous with the label, silver DIY painted lids and slicked-forward side parts played off lipstick red leather dresses, biker-chic jackets, and hot shorts.
Jean Touitou Collaborates With Himself for a 35th-Anniversary A.P.C. Collection
Jean Touitou was on stage at La Boule Noire, a music venue in the 18th, late last night. The occasion was the 35th birthday of his A.P.C. label. Though he shudders at the marketing opportunities that brand anniversaries have become, it’s no small milestone, so he reluctantly agreed to be the subject of the company’s latest interaction.
RELATED PEOPLE
These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale
Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work. The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
Tracee Ellis Ross Pops in Yellow Suit and Square-Toed Mules for Pattern Beauty Meet-and-Greet
Tracee Ellis Ross packed a punch while promoting her haircare brand, Pattern Beauty, at Sephora this weekend. Arriving for a meet-and-greet event at The Grove in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, the Golden Globe-winning star posed with fans in a sunflower-yellow suit by Lafayette 148. Styled by Karla Welch, the double-breasted style featured a sharp blazer with long sleeves and pointed lapels, as well as a pair of pleated pants. Shiny gold squared bamboo hoop earrings finished Ross’ ensemble. When it came to footwear, Ross slipped on a pair of matching heeled mules by Gia Borghini. Her $595 style featured yellow linen...
Inside the Fascinating Homes of 11 Master Interior Designers
It’s the job of interior designers to interpret the fantasies of their clients through their own creative lens. But, when completely left to their own devices—more specifically, within their own homes—how do they decorate?. That’s the premise of Inside: At Home with Great Designers, a new book...
At Discolo, Solange Celebrates Her Musical Commission for New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala
At this year’s New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala held at the David H. Koch Theater, Solange Knowles composed a vibrant and masterful original score for a never-before-seen ballet. The world premiere was choreographed by Gianna Reisen with costumes by designer Alejandro Gómez Palomo of Palomo Spain. Solange’s piece was one of three ballets that premiered at the Fall Fashion Gala, which is an event conceived by Sarah Jessica Parker 10 years ago in an attempt to foster greater collaboration between fashion designers, artists, and ballet. Solange’s artistic contribution to the evening—and the repertoire of NYCB—underlines exactly what the evening is all about. Solange’s piece, entitled Reisen, is about a 30-minute long score and filled with heavy brass and strings and marked her first-ever composition for the ballet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Valentino’s Trippy, Logo-Tattooed Faces Were an Optical Illusion
At today’s Valentino show in Paris, the house’s iconic VLogo print was everywhere, from head to toe—even becoming a face-first beauty statement. On top of imperceptibly perfected skin makeup artist Pat McGrath describes as “the new naked,” four otherwordly complexions served as a canvas for meticulously painted logo face tattoos.
Bella Hadid Has Her Futuristic Coperni Slip Dress Spray-Painted on Live on the Runway
Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant are the brains behind the ultra-modern Parisian label Coperni. For the brand’s spring 2023 collection, the design duo – who tied the knot on a secluded Greek island last year – pushed the boundaries of fashion technology even further. “It’s our celebration of women’s silhouettes from centuries past,” Vaillant says in a preview over Zoom ahead of the show. “And we wanted to update our aesthetic in a more grown-up and scientific way, too,” adds Meyer.
Katie Holmes’s Leather Dress and Chunky Shoes Are a Perfect Fall Combo
Katie Holmes, noted stylish New Yorker, has touched down in Paris! The star is in town for Paris Fashion Week, where she attended Chloé’s spring 2023 show this morning. (She’s a big fan of the label, having worn designer Gabriela Hearst’s wares multiple times this summer.) Her front row outfit obviously didn’t disappoint: She wore a refined dress-and-shoe pairing that’s perfect outfit inspiration for the crisp fall weeks head.
Bookish Bono: U2 singer to promote memoir with 14-city tour
NEW YORK (AP) — Bono’s next tour will be without U2 and without a new album to support. He will instead be promoting his memoir “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” which comes out Nov. 1. Live Nation and Penguin Random House announced Monday that the 62-year-old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Yohji Yamamoto’s Tattered Elegance Set a Halfway Mark for Paris’ SS23 Collections
For years, Yohji Yamamoto has continued to push the envelope for what ready-to-wear means in men’s and women’s clothing; jarring and incomprehensible to some, while decadent and understanding to others. For Spring/Summer 2023 the legendary designer presented a variegated assortment of all-black runway looks – all perfectly stitched together with varying degrees of layering and intricacy – which set a halfway mark for Paris’ SS23 collections.
Supreme Models Tracks the History of the Black Model in Fashion
Thankfully, the days of one or two Black models being the fashion industry’s It girls are gone. There are a growing number of marquee names walking down the runways: Adut Akech, Duckie Thot, Precious Lee, and many others. Sadly, this was not always the case. How did the Black model finally get embraced, and celebrated, by fashion brands and publications?
BMW and Kith Go All-Electric for Their Second Collaborative Model
Even brand collaborations are embracing electrification. The German marque and American streetwear brand have just unveiled their latest limited-edition vehicle: the 2022 BMW i4 M50 by Kith. Only seven examples of the gorgeous EV will be built, the first of which will go up for auction later this month. Like the brand’s previous collaborative model, the M4 Competition Coupe, the exclusive vehicle was designed by Kith founder Ronnie Fieg. The body is almost identical to that of the regular i4 M50, but comes exclusively in Vitality Green by Kith. It also has a special version of the M badge on the rear...
CARS・
24 Hours of Vegas Vibes and Vocal Warm-Ups with John Legend
“I’m not a chef, but I’m a good cook,” musician John Legend tells his wife, TV personality Chrissy Teigen, as the two dig into a sumptuous meal featuring—among other things—corn and French fries with their kids, six-year-old Luna and four-year-old Miles. (The verdict from Luna? “It’s a little spicy.”) The multitalented Legend is getting ready to release his eighth studio album, Legend, but at home, it’s clear that he’s Dad before anything else.
Welcome to Strada, a New Kind of Gallery for Emerging Talent
This weekend in Manhattan, amid a bustling crowd of the city’s cool kids, Strada opened a new exhibition, at the same time celebrating its one-year anniversary. Just behind noisy Washington Square Park, the gallery was making noise all its own. Founded by 23-year-old Paul Hill, Strada is first and...
travelawaits.com
12 Best Sunglasses For Women Over 50, Based On Your Face Shape
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Things change in our appearance as we age, and although our bone structure stays the same, our face shape will change over time. This can be because we have a fuller face or a thinner face than we did when we were younger. It could be because of dental work. It could also just be gravity. We should all embrace our changing looks and that means we sometimes have to adjust our clothes and accessories with these changing looks.
Well Intentioned: Seth Rogen Talks Handmade by Seth, Balancing Hollywood With Hobbies, and Why for Him, Weed Is Wellness
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. From mantras to meditation, mindfulness to manifestation, Well Intentioned offers an intimate look at how to make space for self-care in meaningful ways, big and small.
Designers send fabric waste here for a second life
FABSCRAP is a textile recycling nonprofit that works with designer brands like Marc Jacobs, Oscar de la Renta and more to reuse excess fabric and decrease waste in the fashion industry.
Vogue Magazine
28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0