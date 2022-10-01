Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin GOP sues Milwaukee mayor over 'get out the vote' effort
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Republican Party is suing Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. The party's lawsuit filed in Milwaukee County asks a judge to deem the mayor's involvement and promotion of "get out the vote" work called "Milwaukee Votes 2022" to be illegal. The suit also asks the judge to stop the city from helping or coordinating with the project in the future. The mayor's spokesman said the city will strongly fight the allegations.
WISN
2022 Wisconsin Nov. 8 general election voter guide
Polling places for the Nov. 8 general election will open in Wisconsin at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m. Wisconsin voters go to the polls on Nov. 8, 2022, which includes races for governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state, state senators (odd-numbered districts) and state representatives.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Wisconsin Women Speak out for Gun Safety
State Rep. Deb Andraca and gun violence prevention advocates Debra Gillespie and Jennifer Hoffman-Jonas held a press conference in Milwaukee to share their stance on gun safety and the safety of Wisconsin communities. “As a member of the State Legislator I’ve been proud to stand with Governor Evers over the...
empowerwisconsin.org
PowerUp: Tim Michels, Republican candidate for governor
MADISON — With 40 days until Election Day, Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels says he feels good about where he is in the campaign. A recent Trafalgar Group Poll shows the Wisconsin businessman with a slight lead on Democrat Gov. Tony Evers. Other polls have the race tight, with Evers up by a few points.
WISN
Milwaukee leaders 'frustrated' after committee meeting to resolve police union lawsuit
MILWAUKEE — Frustration followed a Milwaukee Public Safety Committee meeting Friday. Committee members first met with Milwaukee police union leaders, department employees, City Attorney Tearman Spencer and a few of his deputy attorneys. The group was supposed to discuss the recent lawsuit the Police Union filed against the city...
CBS 58
Former Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis reports to jail
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Former Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis has reported to jail. Lewis was sentenced in August to 30 days in custody following her conviction on two felonies. Lewis was removed from her post in July after a guilty plea. Prosecutors say she illegally took some $21,000 in campaign...
WISN
Man accused in Memorial Day weekend 2006 mass shooting appears in court in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — A captured fugitive wanted in a 2006 Milwaukee mass shooting is now back in the area. Police say Octaviano Juarez-Corro shot five people at South Shore Park in 2006 over Memorial Day weekend. Two of them died. Police in Mexico arrested him in February. Juarez-Corro made his...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
The Opportunity Center Brings Fitness Access to all in Milwaukee
Milwaukee will soon have one of the nation’s first nonprofit, multi-sport, urban athletic centers that will be universally accessible to people of all abilities, ages, disabilities, backgrounds and income. Named, The Opportunity Center, it’s the combined vision of Damian Buchman, founder of The Ability Center, and Franklin Cumberbatch, vice...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman cited for OWI, had 4 children in her vehicle
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol says a 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence with four children in her SUV early on Sunday, Oct. 2. A state trooper was driving on I-94 eastbound in Jefferson County around 1 a.m. A news release...
WISN
Black Milwaukee residents significantly more likely to experience police stop and frisk, report says
MILWAUKEE — A new report on stop and frisks says Black drivers are pulled over by Milwaukee police at a rate 4.8 times higher than white drivers. The annual Collins Settlement report also found that Black residents are 18 times more likely than white residents to be subjected to a frisk-based police encounter.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Ignorance and disrespect for life caused this’: Wisconsin bar closes due to violence
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One bar in Wisconsin decided to close its doors and surrender its licenses following multiple shooting incidents. Las Margaritas posted on its Facebook page that it is officially closing. The licenses were reportedly surrendered to the city. Las Margaritas said it chose to close. The...
CBS 58
'Inappropriate and appalling:' Downtown West Bend Association bans all political organizations from renting stalls at farmers market
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- All political organizations, affiliates and entities will have their applications for booth and stall rentals at the West Bend Farmers Market (WBFM) denied effective immediately, according to the Downtown West Bend Association's (DWBA) board of directors. This comes after a swastika was seemingly taped...
spectrumnews1.com
'A rewarding feeling': Milwaukee's new fashion school gives students a chance to break into the industry
MILWAUKEE — On a Monday night, Lynne Dixon-Speller kicked off what was her third semester teaching at the Edessa School of Fashion in Milwaukee. Edessa School of Fashion started classes in January 2022. It was founded by Lynne Dixon-Speller, who named it after her grandmother. It’s the first new...
WISN
Court TV will bring the Waukesha parade suspect's trial to a national audience
MILWAUKEE — On Monday morning, 100 potential jurors will pour into a Waukesha County courtroom to be considered to hear a case that devastated the lives of dozens of families last November. Darrell Brooks is accused of driving through the Christmas parade, killing six people, including a child, and...
wpr.org
Amid soaring energy costs, public pushes back against We Energies' proposed rate hike
As heating costs climb this winter, some residents are bucking plans by Wisconsin’s largest utility to raise electric and gas rates beginning next year. During public hearings Wednesday, people weighed in on an 8.4 percent increase in electric rates and a 10.7 percent hike in gas rates proposed by Milwaukee-based We Energies. Residents in the utility’s service territory would pay an extra $5 to $6 on their monthly electric bills while natural gas customers would pay around $6 more each month.
Concrete barriers hope to stop reckless driving on MPS School Property
The Milwaukee School of Languages has some new installations on the front of its property, meant to keep kids safe from reckless driving on school grounds.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Army National Guard headed to Horn of Africa for 10 months
MILWAUKEE - Nearly 300 Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers are headed to the Horn of Africa – and history is being made. For the first time ever, a Milwaukee-based unit, the 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB), will deploy to the region – an area that includes Somalia. On Friday night, Sept. 30, there was a special send-off at the Miller High Life Theatre in downtown Milwaukee.
Deadly shooting in Milwaukee, one dead
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Saturday night.
Greater Milwaukee Today
How do we get through this?
WAUKESHA — On Friday afternoon downtown Waukesha was a scene of peace and quiet. People grabbed coffee to go, perused items in stores or went for a casual stroll in the heart of the city. Slightly worn Waukesha Strong signs hung in some business windows. The scene was nothing...
Hit and run leaves one dead near Teutonia and Capitol
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car Friday night.
