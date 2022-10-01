ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin GOP sues Milwaukee mayor over 'get out the vote' effort

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Republican Party is suing Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. The party's lawsuit filed in Milwaukee County asks a judge to deem the mayor's involvement and promotion of "get out the vote" work called "Milwaukee Votes 2022" to be illegal. The suit also asks the judge to stop the city from helping or coordinating with the project in the future. The mayor's spokesman said the city will strongly fight the allegations.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

2022 Wisconsin Nov. 8 general election voter guide

Polling places for the Nov. 8 general election will open in Wisconsin at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m. Wisconsin voters go to the polls on Nov. 8, 2022, which includes races for governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state, state senators (odd-numbered districts) and state representatives.
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Wisconsin Women Speak out for Gun Safety

State Rep. Deb Andraca and gun violence prevention advocates Debra Gillespie and Jennifer Hoffman-Jonas held a press conference in Milwaukee to share their stance on gun safety and the safety of Wisconsin communities. “As a member of the State Legislator I’ve been proud to stand with Governor Evers over the...
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

PowerUp: Tim Michels, Republican candidate for governor

MADISON — With 40 days until Election Day, Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels says he feels good about where he is in the campaign. A recent Trafalgar Group Poll shows the Wisconsin businessman with a slight lead on Democrat Gov. Tony Evers. Other polls have the race tight, with Evers up by a few points.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Former Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis reports to jail

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Former Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis has reported to jail. Lewis was sentenced in August to 30 days in custody following her conviction on two felonies. Lewis was removed from her post in July after a guilty plea. Prosecutors say she illegally took some $21,000 in campaign...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

The Opportunity Center Brings Fitness Access to all in Milwaukee

Milwaukee will soon have one of the nation’s first nonprofit, multi-sport, urban athletic centers that will be universally accessible to people of all abilities, ages, disabilities, backgrounds and income. Named, The Opportunity Center, it’s the combined vision of Damian Buchman, founder of The Ability Center, and Franklin Cumberbatch, vice...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman cited for OWI, had 4 children in her vehicle

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol says a 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence with four children in her SUV early on Sunday, Oct. 2. A state trooper was driving on I-94 eastbound in Jefferson County around 1 a.m. A news release...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

'Inappropriate and appalling:' Downtown West Bend Association bans all political organizations from renting stalls at farmers market

WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- All political organizations, affiliates and entities will have their applications for booth and stall rentals at the West Bend Farmers Market (WBFM) denied effective immediately, according to the Downtown West Bend Association's (DWBA) board of directors. This comes after a swastika was seemingly taped...
WEST BEND, WI
wpr.org

Amid soaring energy costs, public pushes back against We Energies' proposed rate hike

As heating costs climb this winter, some residents are bucking plans by Wisconsin’s largest utility to raise electric and gas rates beginning next year. During public hearings Wednesday, people weighed in on an 8.4 percent increase in electric rates and a 10.7 percent hike in gas rates proposed by Milwaukee-based We Energies. Residents in the utility’s service territory would pay an extra $5 to $6 on their monthly electric bills while natural gas customers would pay around $6 more each month.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Army National Guard headed to Horn of Africa for 10 months

MILWAUKEE - Nearly 300 Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers are headed to the Horn of Africa – and history is being made. For the first time ever, a Milwaukee-based unit, the 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB), will deploy to the region – an area that includes Somalia. On Friday night, Sept. 30, there was a special send-off at the Miller High Life Theatre in downtown Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

How do we get through this?

WAUKESHA — On Friday afternoon downtown Waukesha was a scene of peace and quiet. People grabbed coffee to go, perused items in stores or went for a casual stroll in the heart of the city. Slightly worn Waukesha Strong signs hung in some business windows. The scene was nothing...
WAUKESHA, WI

