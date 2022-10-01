Read full article on original website
High School Football Results Friday September 30
(Sauk Rapids improves to 5-0 and will play at St. Francis next Friday) (The Sabres improve to 2-4 and will host Alexandria next Friday) (Cathedral drops to 1-4 and will play at Albany next Friday) Tech 35, Apollo 0. (Tech ends 20-game losing streak. Tech is 1-5 while Apollo drops...
kbhbradio.com
South Dakota Prep Volleyball Scoreboard for Friday, September 30
UNDATED – Here is your Friday, September 30, South Dakota Prep Volleyball Scoreboard:. Belle Fourche def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 19-25, 25-16, 25-21 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Todd County, 22-25, 25-17, 25-15 Lakota Tech def. McLaughlin, 25-14, 25-4 McLaughlin def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 26-24, 20-25, 25-13 Pine Ridge def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-17, 21-25,...
Watertown's boys, Aberdeen Central teams to host soccer playoff games
Pairings have been finalized for the South Dakota High School Activities Association's state high school soccer playoffs that open on Tuesday. The field includes Watertown and Aberdeen Central's boys and girls in Class AA. ...
KSNB Local4
5th Quarter Game of the Week: Grand Island football hands Kearney first loss
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - It was a Class A showdown between undefeated Kearney and one-loss Grand Island Friday night. The Bearcats are now a part of the one-loss club, as the Islanders get the rivalry win 28-21. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
