WJON

High School Football Results Friday September 30

(Sauk Rapids improves to 5-0 and will play at St. Francis next Friday) (The Sabres improve to 2-4 and will host Alexandria next Friday) (Cathedral drops to 1-4 and will play at Albany next Friday) Tech 35, Apollo 0. (Tech ends 20-game losing streak. Tech is 1-5 while Apollo drops...
kbhbradio.com

South Dakota Prep Volleyball Scoreboard for Friday, September 30

UNDATED – Here is your Friday, September 30, South Dakota Prep Volleyball Scoreboard:. Belle Fourche def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 19-25, 25-16, 25-21 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Todd County, 22-25, 25-17, 25-15 Lakota Tech def. McLaughlin, 25-14, 25-4 McLaughlin def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 26-24, 20-25, 25-13 Pine Ridge def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-17, 21-25,...
