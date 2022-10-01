ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Eileen

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Eileen from Woods Humane Society North County. Eileen is a no muss, no fuss, simple kind of girl looking for a simple kind of life. She likes to curl up in cozy beds or bask in the sunshine. She really knows how to kick back and relax with her paws in the air! She likes ear and chin scratches and doesn’t mind some crunchy treats.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Cat Ordinance in Atascadero 09.30.2022

Despite the Weiner dog race, and dog costume contest, cats are also important in Atascadero. Mayor Heather Moreno talking about a cat ordinance at this week’s city council meeting. The ordinance will address issues related to feral cat colonies. The effort will be coordinated with the new county animal shelter.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 09/19 – 09/25/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 19, 2022. 21:54— Bradley John...
cuestonian.com

Vineyard Drive Bridge protests continue: Protestors pepper sprayed

An overpass bridge running tangential to Templeton High School in Templeton, Calif., has been a gathering place for local protestors for several years. The bridge is within view of the Templeton High School campus. At the gatherings, flags are flown supporting causes such as the “All Lives Matter” movement, the “Trump Won The Election” movement, the “Trump 2024” movement, the InfoWars.com website, and other general causes including “The People Are Pissed,” the Israeli flag or the “Don’t Tread On Me” flag.
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo man leads officers on high-speed chase

A San Luis Obispo man led law enforcement on a high-speed chase on Sunday before Atascadero officers arrested him for multiple crimes including car theft and child endangerment. On Saturday, the owner of a white 2010 Honda Odyssey reported their car had been stolen from Santa Maria. On Sunday afternoon,...
moneyinc.com

The 15 Best Things To Do in Morro Bay, California

At the seaside of San Luis Obispo County, California, U.S lays the great Morro Bay, which runs alongside the state’s Central Coast. The bay is named after the Morro Rock, one of the area’s key attraction features. The bay covers a total area of 26.74 square kilometers and has an elevation of six feet. It receives almost 8000,000 visitors, whose total expenditure is almost $161 million annually.
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Sept. 28-29

Nancy Lonsdale, age 89, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Sept. 29. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. James William Webster, age 78, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sept. 28. James was born Jan. 26, 1944. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. The Paso Robles...
