Seniors in Lompoc enjoyed an afternoon filled with dance and live music
Local seniors had a chance to show off their best dance moves at a Senior Dance hosted by the Lompoc Senior's Club on Sunday.
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Eileen
– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Eileen from Woods Humane Society North County. Eileen is a no muss, no fuss, simple kind of girl looking for a simple kind of life. She likes to curl up in cozy beds or bask in the sunshine. She really knows how to kick back and relax with her paws in the air! She likes ear and chin scratches and doesn’t mind some crunchy treats.
Cat Ordinance in Atascadero 09.30.2022
Despite the Weiner dog race, and dog costume contest, cats are also important in Atascadero. Mayor Heather Moreno talking about a cat ordinance at this week’s city council meeting. The ordinance will address issues related to feral cat colonies. The effort will be coordinated with the new county animal shelter.
Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc
A water release from Cachuma Lake replenishes the Santa Ynez river below the dam. It is part of an agreement dating back to the 1950's. The post Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Police Department holds a Groceries for Guns Drive
The San Luis Obispo Police Department held a Groceries for Guns Drive. People donated their guns and in turn, received a grocery store gift card. The post San Luis Obispo Police Department holds a Groceries for Guns Drive appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria Parks and Recreation Department to host car show this weekend
The People for Leisure and Youth (PLAY), Inc. and the Santa Maria Impala’s Car Club are hosting the Downtown Classic Car Show this weekend in downtown Santa Maria.
Five Cities Fire Authority respond to calls of an overturned car in Arroyo Grande Sunday
Five Cities Fire Authority was on the scene of a car rollover in the 1400 block of Branch Mill Rd. in Arroyo Grande Sunday morning. The post Five Cities Fire Authority respond to calls of an overturned car in Arroyo Grande Sunday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Heal the Ocean Tackles the Homeless Encampment Problem in the Santa Ynez Riverbed
Heal the Ocean (HTO) has been involved in cleaning up abandoned homeless camps in environmentally sensitive areas because the camps often contain trash and human waste that can end up in the ocean. In 2020, HTO Field Advisor Harry Rabin, known for his high-tech work through his company, On...
Colorful light exhibit coming to SLO for the holidays. Here’s a sneak peek
The art exhibit will be produced by one of the forces behind the Field of Light at Sensorio in Paso Robles.
Native American tribes spanning the entire continent gather at 25th Annual Intertribal Powwow
SANTA YNEZ, Calif.- Native American Tribes from all over North America came together to dance, sing, and drum at the Chumash Intertribal Powwow in Santa Ynez. The goal is to provide the community with educational and cultural experiences, focusing on Native American music, arts and customs while promoting Native American self-reliance and pride.
Red Light Roundup 09/19 – 09/25/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 19, 2022. 21:54— Bradley John...
San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award
Dr. Mareeni Stanislaus, an OBGYN at the Twin Cities Community hospital, was selected to receive the Central Coast Medical Association’s Physician of the Year award. The post San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Local seniors can show off their dance moves at local Senior Dance
Local seniors can show off their best dance moves at a Senior Dance hosted by the Lompoc Senior’s Club on Sunday, Oct. 2nd.
St. Joseph trounces Santa Ynez, stays unbeaten in Mountain League play
Friday night's game against St. Joseph figured to be quite a test for Santa Ynez. St. Joseph junior Carter Vargas scored three rushing touchdowns as the Knights overwhelmed the Pirates 42-7 in Santa Ynez. St. Joseph improved to 5-1 on the season and 3-0 in Mountain League play. Santa Ynez...
Vineyard Drive Bridge protests continue: Protestors pepper sprayed
An overpass bridge running tangential to Templeton High School in Templeton, Calif., has been a gathering place for local protestors for several years. The bridge is within view of the Templeton High School campus. At the gatherings, flags are flown supporting causes such as the “All Lives Matter” movement, the “Trump Won The Election” movement, the “Trump 2024” movement, the InfoWars.com website, and other general causes including “The People Are Pissed,” the Israeli flag or the “Don’t Tread On Me” flag.
San Luis Obispo man leads officers on high-speed chase
A San Luis Obispo man led law enforcement on a high-speed chase on Sunday before Atascadero officers arrested him for multiple crimes including car theft and child endangerment. On Saturday, the owner of a white 2010 Honda Odyssey reported their car had been stolen from Santa Maria. On Sunday afternoon,...
Hundred of scarecrows are on display in SLO County. Here are some to look for
The Cambria Scarecrow Festival was featured on USA Today’s list of the 10 best fall festivals in the United States.
2 SLO County cities make list of the ‘most charming small towns’ in California
One is on the coast, and the other is inland.
The 15 Best Things To Do in Morro Bay, California
At the seaside of San Luis Obispo County, California, U.S lays the great Morro Bay, which runs alongside the state’s Central Coast. The bay is named after the Morro Rock, one of the area’s key attraction features. The bay covers a total area of 26.74 square kilometers and has an elevation of six feet. It receives almost 8000,000 visitors, whose total expenditure is almost $161 million annually.
Death notices for Sept. 28-29
Nancy Lonsdale, age 89, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Sept. 29. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. James William Webster, age 78, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sept. 28. James was born Jan. 26, 1944. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. The Paso Robles...
